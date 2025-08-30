Blake Dowling: Coastal Chamber clarity

Recently, one of our managers gave me a book titled “Clarity Principles.”

Our team member, Mike Harris, met the author, Mike Dennison, at a conference where he delivered a keynote speech. Mike brought back a few copies for our team.

As one of our elite leaders, Mike has played a crucial role in shaping our company. I extend my appreciation to our next generation of leaders: Louis, Keith, Chris, Zach Rowell, Leo, Zach Abraham, Alanna, Krystal, and many others who will succeed in the current wave of dinosaurs like me, who reference ’80s movies and songs that most don’t recognize.

Sharing these references on Teams often feels like a Nate Bargatze bit — what is Blake talking about now? Only Marc from our team knows.

Clarity Principles emphasizes execution, scale, and culture, providing insights on fine-tuning your company’s engine. It reminds me of the clergy at St. John’s Church, who say during every service, “No matter where you are in your spiritual journey, the church is here for you.”

Similarly, this book offers valuable takeaways regardless of your company’s stage.

For us, having recently doubled in size, opened regional offices, and moved into a new headquarters, it’s the perfect time for an exercise in sustainable scaling.

Clarity Principles – Bringing Clarity and Seamless Execution to Your Business.

The book offers valuable insights, such as the OATK (one ass to kick) concept and the T-ball analogy, which highlight how entire teams can become distracted by crises, often neglecting their core responsibilities.

We must also note that the author bears a resemblance to Walt from Breaking Bad. I had to resist suggesting to Mike that we go to Los Pollos Hermanos for lunch after our podcast shoot, and I almost found myself randomly yelling “JESSIE.”

In my youth, I was often mistaken for Dave Matthews, so I empathize with him on that front.

I read Clarity Principles while attending the annual Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference last week at Amelia Island. It was the perfect moment to focus on business reading while participating in a conference aimed at enhancing our region. If you’d like to explore the Clarity Community and the author further, I had Mike on our podcast:

I first attended the Chamber Conference in 2006 when I started my entry-level Account Executive position at Aegis. Back then, I knew only five people at the conference, so I spent my time handing out cards and delivering one-minute pitches.

Everyone I approached listened attentively. How cool is that? The Chamber has created a platform for networking and professional development.

Now, 20 years later, I still attend the conference each year. While I no longer hand out cards or pitches as I did in the past, I remain eager to hear about others’ businesses. I met several first-time attendees, including mayoral candidate Jeremy Matlow, whom I greeted warmly, just as I was welcomed so many years ago.

Throughout the conference, I reflected on the Clarity Principles and the businesses in our region that have consistently scaled and represented themselves well over the years. The presenting sponsor, Premier Fine Homes, showcased perfect branding with a great sense of humor throughout the weekend.

Many names and faces come to mind from my 20 years attending the Chamber Conference. I think of the man who introduced me to Aegis, Steve Evans, a business legend; Dana Noles, who manages the event for the Chamber; Gary Yordon, who has MC’d the event for over 15 years; and, of course, Sue Dick, the Chamber CEO for 25 years.

Sue was one of the first people to visit our new Aegis building before we even moved in. No agenda, no requests — she wanted to see what our small business was up to. What a remarkable level of engagement from an organization with over 1,000 members!

Thank you, Sue, for 25 years of excellence, for making time for Aegis, and for all you have done for our region. I also extend my gratitude to all the volunteers who dedicate their time to improving Tallahassee. Tallahassee Board Chair, Sha’Ron James, and incoming Chair Eddie Gonzalez-Loummiet, your selfless contributions do not go unnoticed. If no one has thanked you lately, please accept my heartfelt thanks.

I’ve heard positive stories from numerous attendees at the conference, though some negative feedback has come from those who have never attended, based on misconceptions about what is discussed. What I have witnessed firsthand is nonprofits like Goodwill, Second Harvest, Habitat for Humanity, and Refuge House advancing their noble missions to help others.

I see generational and legendary businesses in our region, such as Target Print and Mail, Moore Bass, Secure Record Solutions, AMWAT, Sach Media, THF, and Full Press Apparel, which represent their brands and support our community every year I’ve attended.

I also see a community of friendships, celebrating commonalities and organizations supporting one another.

Additionally, our small business has grown, thanks to the friendships formed at this conference. Perhaps I’ve found clarity not just in Mike’s book, but also from a business community that gathers annually with the mission of improving our region.