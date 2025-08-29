August 29, 2025
Time is running out on Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday

Drew Dixon

back-to-school-supplies
The tax holiday that began Aug. 1 expires Sunday night at midnight.

Floridians have already had nearly a month to take advantage of the state’s back-to-school tax holiday, but if anyone’s missed out, there’s still a little time to get in on the action.

The tax “holiday” allows Sunshine State residents to avoid paying sales taxes on school equipment, supplies and clothes for their children. The annual sales tax exemption began on Aug. 1 and will conclude at midnight on Sunday for retailers throughout Florida.

The tradition has now become an annual event, as approved by the Florida Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the holiday gives parents a much-needed break from sales taxes as they prepare their kids for the new school year.

“By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida,” DeSantis said in late July.

While the tax holiday offers a substantial break on sales taxes for parents with children returning to school, it does come with some limitations. The sales tax exemptions apply to certain items listed by the state.

There are particular categories, too, such as school supplies that cost under $50, and they include:

— Binders.

— Notebooks.

— Pens and pencils.

— Lunch boxes.

The clothing for students returning to classes is also limited to those items under $100. But on the other hand, those clothes exempt from the sales tax can provide a complete wardrobe for kids heading back to campus, including:

— Backpacks.

— Pants.

— Shoes.

— Shirts.

— Sweaters.

There are even some smaller-ticket items valued under $30 that get the pass on sales tax, including:

— Interactive Books.

— Puzzles.

— Flashcards.

High-priced items exempt from sales tax can save families hundreds of dollars combined, including electronics and accessories that are valued at $1,500 or less for noncommercial home and personal use, including:

— Laptops.

— Flash drives.

— Printers.

— Headphones.

The Florida Department of Revenue provides a detailed list of exempted items.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories