Personnel note: Courtney Cox named partner at Moore

Marketing and communications agency Moore is promoting Courtney Cox to Managing Director and Partner.

Cox has 15 years of public affairs experience, 12 of them at Moore. The nationally ranked firm described Cox as a “driving force behind Moore’s public affairs success …” and highlighted her contributions to numerous campaigns in the health care sector, including work with PhRMA and other national clients.

In addition to her client work, Cox serves on the Executive Committee of the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation as Secretary and Chair of the Advocacy Committee and serves as a board member of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, demonstrating her deep commitment to health advocacy and community leadership.

“Courtney’s promotion is a reflection of her leadership and the impact she makes,” said Moore founder and CEO Karen Moore. “She has played a key role in shaping our public affairs practice into one of the top-ranked in Florida and among the top five in the nation. We are thrilled to welcome her as a Partner.”

Moore is one of the top public relations firms in Florida and nationwide, according to O’Dwyer’s PR News’ 2025 “Top PR Firms” list. The operation boasts an impressive 92% employee retention rate and 98% client retention rate.

“This milestone is deeply meaningful to me — it’s a shared achievement with the incredible clients and colleagues I’ve had the privilege to grow alongside,” said Cox. “Our clients are tackling some of the most urgent and complex challenges of our time, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to deliver strategies that drive real impact. It’s an honor to be part of a team that pairs purpose with performance, and I’m excited to help lead that charge alongside our Partners.”