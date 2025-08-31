Lobbying compensation: Ticket to Top 20 tops $1M in second quarter

The latest round lobbying compensation reports raised the bar to make the Top 20 to $1 million

Here's Florida Politics' rundown of the No. 16 through No. 20 firms in the second quarter

A reminder: Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-August deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 30. Compensation reports for the third quarter are due to the state on Nov. 14.

No. 16: Johnson & Blanton

Johnson & Blanton landed at No. 16 in the second quarter with $1.185 million in earnings, keeping pace with a solid first quarter that brought in $1.165 million. The firm collected $4.645 million in 2024 and is well on track to beat that mark this year.

The five-person team — Jon Johnson, Travis Blanton, Marnie George, Darrick McGhee Sr. and Eric Prutsman — reported legislative receipts in the $500,000-$999,999 bracket, with a median of $735,000. The executive branch report fell in the $250,000-$499,999 range, with a median of $450,000. Combined, that produced the $1.185 million Q2 total. If clients paid at the top of both ranges, Johnson & Blanton could have collected up to $1.5 million for the quarter.

Legislative clients were led by AdventHealth at $35,000, with BayCare, the Florida Engineering Society and the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists each checking in at $25,000. On the executive side, AdventHealth again led the way at $25,000, with a group of midsized contracts at $15,000 each from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, BayCare, Dexcom, the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association, Gainwell Holding Corp. and The GEO Group.

With Q1’s $1.165 million added to Q2’s $1.185 million, Johnson & Blanton has collected $2.35 million through the first half of 2025. That pace points toward an annual haul of $4.7 million, an improvement over last year’s $4.645 million

No. 17: The Griffin Group

The Griffin Group climbed to No. 17 in the second quarter with $1.07 million in earnings, improving from $985,000 in the opening quarter of 2025.

The firm reported $790,000 in legislative receipts and $280,000 in executive branch earnings, with the reports landing in the $500,000-$999,999 and $250,000-$499,999 ranges, respectively. At the high end, the firm could have collected as much as $1.5 million for the quarter, continuing its steady upward trajectory since breaking into the top ranks.

The boutique shop is led by Thomas Griffin, Robyn Metcalf Blank, Keaton Griffin and Brian Jogerst. Collectively, they represented 56 clients in Q2, an increase over prior quarters.

Legislative reports showed strong representation in health, manufacturing and consumer products. Concert Renaissance, Global Widget and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America each reported $35,000 contracts.

On the executive side, Concert Renaissance and PhRMA again stood out, with each listed at $15,000. Other clients included an array of smaller contracts across a client sheet that largely mirrored the firm’s legislative report.

Year to date, The Griffin Group has reported just over $2.05 million in earnings. That pace puts the firm on track to finish 2025 near $4.1 million, nearly doubling the $2.06 million it collected last year

No. 18: Vogel Group

Vogel Group secured the No. 18 spot in Q2 with $1.04 million in earnings, building on the $955,000 it booked in the first quarter.

The firm collected $670,000 in legislative fees and $370,000 in executive receipts, placing the reports in the $500,000-$999,999 and $250,000-$499,999 ranges. At the top end of the ranges, Vogel could have earned as much as $1.5 million for the quarter.

The firm’s roster includes five seasoned advocates: David Childs, Gary Hunter, Kyle Langan, Andrew Liebert and Eileen Stuart. Together, they handled 57 clients in the second quarter, covering a wide spectrum of industries from energy and environment to tourism and agriculture.

On the legislative side, Vogel’s top-paying clients included Evans Properties, Mosaic Fertilizer and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, each at $35,000. The executive branch report was anchored by contracts with the Florida Water Environment Association Utility Council, Mosaic Fertilizer and NEPA Wholesale, each at $35,000.

Through the first half of 2025, Vogel Group has reported $1.995 million in earnings. If it maintains its pace, the firm would near $4 million for the year, a marked increase from the $3.1 million it earned in 2024.

No. 19 (Tie): Shumaker Advisors Florida

Shumaker Advisors Florida staked its position in the Top 20 last quarter with $1 million in earnings, rising from $815,000 in Q1.

Both the legislative and executive disclosures came in at the $500,000-$999,999 range, giving the firm a minimum of $1 million for the quarter and a potential maximum near $1.67 million.

The firm’s roster features Alan Suskey, Amy Bisceglia, Michael Johnston, Nickolas Lowe, Sandra Murman, Jim Taylor and John David White. They represented 79 clients in the second quarter, one of the larger portfolios among mid-major firms.

Top accounts on both the legislative and executive reports included Aquarian Holdings, which showed up at the $35,000 level on each report. DailyPay, Conduent, Scholar Education, Travere Therapeutics and the Florida Public Defender Association each reported $15,000 contracts.

Year to date, Shumaker has reported $1.815 million in earnings. That puts the firm on pace to finish 2025 with around $3.63 million in total pay, well above the $3.03 million it collected in 2024.

No. 19 (Tie): PooleMcKinley

PooleMcKinley tied for No. 19 with $1 million in second-quarter earnings, following $780,000 in Q1. Both reports were filed in the $500,000-$999,999 range, setting the firm’s minimum combined take at $1 million and its potential maximum just under $1.67 million.

The firm’s roster includes Will McKinley, Angela Dempsey, Fred Dickinson, Erik Kirk and Sophie Smith, who managed 54 clients in Q2. The firm’s top-paying account was Seminole Hard Rock Digital at $35,000 on both reports. A slate of recognizable companies filled out the $15,000 tier, including Comcast, Universal Orlando, Raytheon Technologies and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

While both median estimates are undercounts based on overall ranges, they indicate the firm collected slightly more for its executive branch lobbying work than it did lobbying the Legislature. PooleMcKinley’s portfolio shows a blend of Fortune 500 companies, Florida-based businesses and national trade groups.

Through the first half of the year, the firm has collected $1.78 million. If the pace continues, PooleMcKinley is on track for about $3.6 million in 2025, which would surpass the $3.1 million it reported in 2024.