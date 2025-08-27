James Uthmeier says state troopers ‘absolutely’ can check citizenship ‘with probable cause’

The next time you’re pulled over, you may be asked for your license … your registration … and your naturalization papers or other proof that you’re from the United States.

Florida’s Attorney General is leaving an opening for law enforcement to pull over vehicles “with probable cause” to check whether drivers in fact are American or not.

During a Tuesday interview on Newsmax, James Uthmeier affirmed that he was “absolutely” encouraging police to pull over vehicles if “there’s probable cause to do so, or if they do so naturally at a checkpoint” as part of “doing everything necessary to protect” Floridians in the wake of Harjinder Singh’s alleged triple vehicle-homicide on the Florida Turnpike.

It’s uncertain whether there would have to be suspicion for a crime beyond being in this country illegally to meet Uthmeier’s probable cause threshold. But he vigorously defends his vigilance.

“Even after this crash, just two nights ago, we detained an illegal alien in Bay County in the Panhandle, who had received one of these driver’s licenses from New Jersey. We’ve had a couple other people pulled over at the checkpoints in the last 24 hours. So it’s clear, this is a broad problem,” Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier announced this week that the AG’s office would work with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to “ramp up inspections at state entry points for illegal aliens who may be operating large trucks using out-of-state driver’s licenses.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting Executive Associate Director Garrett Ripa said the checkpoints “strengthen national security” earlier this week.