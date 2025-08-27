Jacksonville Bold for 8.27.25: Strong Mayor?

There were years in which former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s agenda was carried by unanimous votes – or close enough for government work.

Current Mayor Donna Deegan doesn’t have that luxury, and here in the third year of her administration, the executive branch spends a lot of time dealing with attacks from the legislative branch that serve as appetizers for the 2027 campaign.

This week, the Republican Party of Florida’s Chair, Evan Power, joined them for a news conference on the steps of City Hall, where Council Republicans took batting practice against Deegan’s agenda, with the apparent goal of bringing Republicans who crossed over in 2023 back home in 2027.

President Kevin Carrico noted that being a budget hawk isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue, but instead “is an issue for the people, based on the calls that we’re getting, based on the concerns of our citizens, based on the conversations I’m having out in the district where people are struggling.”

Vice President Nick Howland added that “if governments go unchecked, they’ll reach in and take more dollars out of your wallet.”

“I’m proud to stand with the people behind me who heard the call of their taxpayers that they wanted relief, and they were willing to take the hard budget cuts and look at the waste and fraud and make difficult decisions,” Power said.

Arguably, Deegan wouldn’t be the Mayor if it hadn’t been for the Republicans’ circular firing squad two years ago. Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber went so negative against each other ahead of the March election that many Cumber supporters opted for Deegan rather than putting Davis over the hump. So even though the GOP won the turnout game, they did not win when counting ballots.

Power says he won’t be wading into the Primary process, for what it’s worth. But the invisible Primary is very real. And it looms over this process, which finds Deegan increasingly reactive, as the poetry of the campaign has long since deteriorated into the prose of governmental realities.

Elections have consequences

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the people of Baker County — where the state’s shuttered Baker Correctional Institution will be revived under the aegis of the alliterative “Deportation Depot” to hold undocumented immigrants before they are flown back home temporarily — are “probably excited” about the facility.

“I got 90% of the vote in Baker County,” DeSantis recalled about his cakewalk re-election in 2022.

The excitement is not unanimous, however. As Fresh Take Florida reported, various residents call the concept “stupid” and “too close to home.”

DeSantis has suggested that the revived prison will be a boon to local businesses, including the Busy Bee, located on the route to Lake City Airport, from where inmates will be flown to their final destinations.

Both proponents and opponents will soon find out. The facility is expected to open in the next few weeks.

CDBG cash

It’s not just Baker that’s getting love from the Governor, though.

A few other area governments will be seeing green after their latest round of Community Development Block Grants.

Live Oak is looking at $3 million for potable water system improvements and $1.5 million to rehabilitate or replace 21 homes for lower-income households.

Green Cove Springs will get $1.2 million for stormwater improvements.

Finally, Columbia County will get $1.2 million and Madison $950,000 to rehab homes for low-income families.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce continues to invest in critical infrastructure in Florida’s small and rural communities,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “These awards strengthen the foundation of these local economies, enhance quality of life and support a more resilient and prosperous future in the heart of Florida.”

Capital idea

The Northeast Florida Builders Association is looking to build a new Workforce Education Center.

But to do so, they’re going to have to raise some money.

And that’s where the “Together We Build” campaign comes in.

NEFBA seeks $7.5 million for the construction of labs, classrooms and a 300-seat auditorium, framed as a forward-looking investment.

“We’re not just building a facility, we’re building for the future, for the benefit of our apprentices and the greater overall construction industry here in Northeast Florida,” 2025 NEFBA President Seth Kelley said.

Early donors include Delores Barr Weaver, whose Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida has poured $850,000 into the paper chase.

Ticket thicket

Disputes persist in Jacksonville City Hall, including the longstanding tradition of offering complimentary tickets to Jaguars and Jumbo Shrimp games, as well as other significant cultural events.

A document compiled by the City Council states that the vast majority of the latest complementary entries were directed to Deegan’s office, a function of the Mayor’s Office that receives and distributes the tickets.

While this practice didn’t begin in the Deegan administration, it was highlighted this year, as the Republican-controlled legislative branch has clashed with the Democratic chief executive.

The premium portfolio offerings, of course, are for NFL games. And the Mayor’s Office and guests scored five out of every six of the nearly 600 tix doled out in 2025. That’s up from 2024’s 62%.

The Mayor’s Office also got 97% of the 6,726 tickets for events at VyStar Arena, 87% of the 260 for Daily’s Place, 84% for events at the Performing Arts Center, 90% of the EverBank Field events, not including the Jaguars, and 99% of the Jumbo Shrimp ticket distributions.

Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Office argues that the story initially published misrepresented the facts.

“The story … misrepresents who tickets go to. City Council has used and requested more tickets than the Mayor’s Office. The attached spreadsheet has multiple tabs that show the number of requests and breakdown by number of tickets/events for each year for the Mayor’s Office and City Council. This list does not include the Jaguars Suite, which has 24 tickets per home game split 50/50 between the administration and Council. Keep in mind that the 409 tickets recorded in this spreadsheet are out of the more than 10,000 tickets that the city receives as part of the agreements for its venues. The vast majority of these go to city employees that are not in the Mayor’s Office or City Council – or they go unused.”

The Mayor’s Office also claims the City Council is the bigger beneficiary of taxpayer largesse.

“Between the city suite for Jaguars games, which is split 50/50 between the Mayor’s Office and City Council, and ticket requests for city-owned venues, City Council has utilized 632 tickets versus the Mayor’s Office using 341 tickets from 2024 to 2025. Any other tickets go to city employees or community members (who) request them, or the tickets go unused. All tickets belong to the city, and the distribution is administered by the Mayor’s Office, as it always has been,” a spokesperson said Saturday.

Big endorsements

If a simple majority of the Jacksonville City Council could vote Republican Deborah Wesley onto the panel, she would already have the votes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Commander is rolling out 10 endorsements out of the 19 currently serving Council members for her thus-far unopposed 2027 campaign for the at-large Group 1 seat. It’s the latest sign of a strength that borders on inevitability for her bid to join the GOP-controlled legislative body.

Among those endorsements: the outgoing incumbent, Terrance Freeman.

“With decades of leadership and service to our city, Deborah Wesley has a clear understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing Jacksonville,” said the former Council President, who is widely expected to run to succeed Rep. Wyman Duggan in the House next year.

Others, including current President Carrico, are on board.

“As Council President, I know the value of having strong, proven leaders at the table. Commander Deborah Wesley has dedicated her life to public service, confronting some of the city’s toughest criminals to keep our community safe. I’m excited to endorse her for City Council, knowing she will continue to fight every day for Jacksonville’s children and families,” said the Southside district Council member.

Vice President Howland of At-Large Group 3 says Wesley’s “years of leadership and service have prepared her to make tough decisions for Jacksonville.

“As a fiscal conservative, she understands the responsibility that comes with managing public funds and will ensure our budgets always put taxpayers first,” Howland adds.

Former Council President Randy White of District 12 referenced their shared commitment to “public safety.”

“With 34 years of service to JSO, she has the experience and dedication to keep Jacksonville safe. As a former Fire Chief, I know how important it is to have a public safety expert on the Council, and I’m proud to endorse her,” White said.

Council Members Ken Amaro, Raul Arias, Joe Carlucci, Will Lahnen, Chris Miller, and Ron Salem are also endorsing Wesley.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support since filing just last month,” Wesley added. “After 34 years serving our community at JSO, I know the importance of leadership, accountability, and keeping our neighborhoods safe. That’s why it means so much to have the backing of Sheriff T.K. Waters and 10 City Council Members. Together, we’re building a strong conservative coalition to unite our city and keep Jacksonville safe, strong, and thriving.”

Women’s athletics feted

The Jacksonville City Council recently passed a resolution commending the University of North Florida for its exceptional accomplishments in women’s athletics.

Resolution 2025-441-A, introduced by Council member Will Lahnen and co-sponsored by several members, commends the University of North Florida (UNF) for its exceptional achievements in women’s athletics. It highlights the academic and athletic excellence of UNF’s women student-athletes, including a cumulative GPA of 3.58, multiple championships, All-American selections, and record-breaking performances.

The resolution celebrates standout athletes like Allison Benning, Zara Siassi, and Smilla Kolbe, recognizing their contributions to Jacksonville’s community pride.

It becomes effective upon the Mayor’s signature.

Stronger together

CSX isn’t in a merger – yet.

However, they are working with another railroad, as the push toward consolidation in the sector continues at a rapid pace.

CSX and BNSF’s collaboration will allow, among other things, coast-to-coast service between Southern California and Jacksonville.

“This collaboration between BNSF and CSX demonstrates the power of partnership, delivering greater flexibility, efficiency and value for our customers,” said BNSF Group Vice President of Consumer Products Jon Gabriel. “We are looking forward to these offerings providing immediate, streamlined service to the supply chain across key markets nationwide.”

“Through this new connectivity, CSX and BNSF are connecting Western and Eastern U.S. markets, creating faster, more reliable service,” said Drew Johnson, Vice President, Intermodal Sales and Marketing at CSX. “Together, we’re opening access to key markets and strengthening options for our mutual customers.”

Friendly skies

Time was when Jacksonville International Airport was one of the more sedate places to make an arrival or departure.

These days, though, there’s more activity all the time.

And in fact, last month was the busiest ever, with more than 709,000 people traveling through JIA, suitable for a 3.1% increase YOY over what was previously the most active month.

“In the first half of 2025, two new airlines and 12 new nonstop destinations have landed at JAX,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “This is proof that Northeast Florida is a growing region and an attractive destination for airlines.”

JAA notes that, due to the growth, infrastructure projects are underway, including a new Concourse with six gates and additional concessions.

Additionally, another parking garage is under construction.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

What a gas

A new natural gas plant is being constructed in Jacksonville. The JEA Board of Directors voted this week to build a combined-cycle natural gas plant.

The new facility will be constructed on the site of an old JEA location known as the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville’s North Side. Vickie Cavey, the JEA CEO and managing director, will oversee the development of natural gas operations.

Cavey will be in charge of negotiating the project’s finalization with GE Vernova. That’s the company, which is an offshoot of General Electric and builds combined-cycle power plants. A combined-cycle facility uses energy generated by both natural gas and steam turbines. GE Vernova officials say that it produces 50% more electricity from the same amount of fuel.

The approval from the JEA board calls for up to $1.57 billion to be spent on the project. The new plant will allow for more energy growth in North Florida, according to JEA officials.

“We have to be able to deliver reliable energy to everyone, all JEA customers. The risk is unacceptable if we postpone the development of combined-cycle technology. My personal view is that the risk isn’t worth it,” said JEA Board Chair Joseph DiSalvo.

The new plant could generate up to 675 megawatts worth of power. That amount of energy would cover up to 300,000 households in the First Coast region.

TikTok don’t stop

Jacksonville is among the top 25 cities for TikTok content.

A study from student travel company Rustic Pathways reveals the city is #24, generating more than 11.5 billion views from almost 960,000 posts — nearly one per every resident.

“Users on the platform have shared nearly 1 million posts under the two most popular hashtags related to Jacksonville. Known for its miles of beaches, vibrant arts community, and riverfront downtown, Jacksonville’s coastal charm contributes to its TikTok presence,” the company claims.

While the local view count is much less than Miami’s mighty 157.3 billion views, the stat nonetheless shows that a lot of eyes are on Duval County these days.

Jags deep cuts

The Jaguars’ final roster cuts did not include any bombshells, but there were a few familiar names let go in advance of the start of the regular season.

Notably, veteran special teams standout safety Daniel Thomas was released. Thomas had been with the team since 2020. Only punter Logan Cooke, defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, and safety Andrew Wingard had been with the team longer on the current roster.

Also waived on Tuesday were former draft picks Chad Muma, Tyler Lacy, Jordan Jefferson, De’Antretre Prince, and Myles Cole. 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Also released was former Bishop Kenny quarterback John Wolford. The Jaguars, as most NFL teams do, will enter the season with two active quarterbacks on the roster: Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullins.

The moves leave four running backs on the active roster: Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. The position will be one worth watching as the season plays out. Bigsby outperformed Etienne last season and both rookies have shown promise during the preseason.

The cut to 53 left nine offensive linemen and 11 defensive backs, two positions that usually include some of the final cuts.

On the offensive line, in addition to projected starters Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainesey, Patrick Mekari, and Anton Harrison, veterans Cole Van Lanen and Chuma Edoga made the roster, as did a pair of rookies, Jonah Monheim and Wyatt Milum.

Counting Travis Hunter, the Jaguars retained six cornerbacks and five safeties. Rookie Rayjuan Lane and Antonio Johnson figure to play key roles on special teams, with Andrew Wingard, Eric Murray, and Darnell Savage expected to get most of the opportunities on defense. Hunter’s inclusion as a cornerback and wide receiver appears to have enabled the Jaguars to retain more defensive backs; they also kept six linebackers, including rookie Jack Kiser.

There are unproven areas, including at wide receiver and tight end. There are questions about the interior defensive line, where injuries in the preseason have limited Maason Smith and Arik Armstead.

While Hunter will continue to demand a lot of attention, the need to protect Lawrence will be one of the two primary keys to the Jaguars’ success. The other is the improvement of the defense. With rookie coordinators on both offense and defense and a first-time head coach, the Jaguars are likely to experience growing pains early in the season.

The Jaguars open the 2025 regular season a week from Sunday at EverBank Stadium when they host the Carolina Panthers. The rest of the first month includes a road game at the Cincinnati Bengals, a home meeting with the AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, and a road trip to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers.