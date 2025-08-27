Jon Maples notches key endorsement from ‘MAGA Meg’ Weinberger in HD 87 bid

Lake Clarke Shores Council member Jon Maples just landed a notable nod in his bid to represent House District 87 in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach Gardens Rep. Meg Weinberger, a fellow Republican who earned the nickname “MAGA Meg” for support she’s received from Donald Trump-aligned politicos and the President himself, is all in for Maples.

He’s a “conservative, Pro-Trump, America-First patriot,” Weinberger said in a statement, adding that Maples’ ascension will only bolster GOP efforts in the Legislature.

“He is the ally I need to help fight for President Trump’s agenda, and continue advancing pro-America, pro-Florida, and pro-Palm Beach County policies in Tallahassee,” she said.

“Republican voters in District 87 can count on Jon’s background, professional experience, values, and conservative convictions as he fights for our community in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse his candidacy for State House.”

Maples, 43, was born and raised in Panama City and relocated to Palm Beach County after earning a basketball scholarship at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He and his wife have lived there since.

Maples has held the Group 2 seat on the Lake Clarke Shores Council since 2023. His other leadership roles have included Chair of the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, Board President of the Families First of Palm Beach County and Board member of Leadership Palm Beach County and fellowship Christian Athletes.

In 2020, he unsuccessfully challenged then-Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner for the District 3 seat on the County Commission.

Maples is running for HD 87 on a platform prioritizing lower taxes and wasteful government spending, removing unnecessary regulations, supporting job creators and “restoring local priorities to the governing agenda in Tallahassee,” his campaign website says.

He said he’s “honored” to have Weinberger’s support.

“Representative Weinberger has earned a reputation for being an effective leader who delivers for Palm Beach County,” he said in a statement. “I admire her steadfast conservative values, her heart for helping others, and her tireless work to advance the Trump Agenda in Tallahassee.

Maples is one of three Republicans who filed for the 2026 race to replace term-limited Republican Rep. Mike Caruso. Others include Florida Jolt editor Tracy Caruso, the sitting Representative’s wife and a repeat appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and real estate agent Gretchen Miller Feng.

Democrats Emily Gregory and Laura Levites also filed for the race.

But that contest will likely be decided much sooner. This month, DeSantis appointed Mike Caruso to serve as Palm Beach County Clerk, likely triggering a Special Election so the HD 87 seat can be filled in time for the 2026 Legislative Session.

So far, Maples is leading the pack in fundraising with nearly $58,000 raised through June 30, plus another $14,000 in self-loans. Tracy Caruso, who ran unsuccessfully for Delray Beach Mayor in 2021, and Miller Feng raised $27,000 and $3,250, respectively. Gregory raised $15,000. Levites filed to run Wednesday and hasn’t reported any campaign finance activity.

HD 87 covers a coastal portion of Palm Beach County. It includes portions of Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter, along with coastal communities from Juno Beach to Hypoluxo.