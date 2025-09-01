Halloween Season is in full swing at Orlando’s theme parks

It’s still humid and you haven’t stopped sweating … but it’s time to celebrate Halloween.

Central Florida’s Fall festivities arrive in Summertime, meaning it’s never too early to trick-or-treat or get spooked at Orlando’s theme parks.

From the mild to the mind-blowing, Orlando area events offer something from all ages. It’s G-rated up to explicit fear warnings.

Disney World starts hanging up the pumpkins early for its beloved family-friendly tradition, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The special ticketed after-hours celebration transforms the Magic Kingdom with a custom Halloween parade featuring the Headless Horseman and live entertainment, including the return of the popular Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney also sells a Halloween treat menu, though the kids will love the free candy from trick-or-treat stations set up around the park. Thrill-seekers will also get a chance to ride Space Mountain in the sheer darkness, one of several ride twists set up just for party nights. The event, already in full swing, runs on select nights through Halloween, with the cost increasing closer to Oct. 31.

Universal Halloween Horror Nights has developed a cult following, and rightfully so. The haunted houses, live shows and scare zones are planned down to the gory detail. HHN, now in its 34th year, runs on select nights through Nov. 2, with prices varying throughout the season at Universal Orlando Resort.

SeaWorld Orlando is one of the rare places to offer both kid-friendly celebrations during the day and a scary event for teens and adults at night. Included in regular theme park admission, Spooktacular returns on select days through Nov. 2 with treat trails, dance parties and Halloween cuteness. Then, Howl-O-Scream, a special ticketed event on select nights through Nov. 2, features five haunted houses, six scare zones and interactive themed bars if you need something to take the edge off.

Meanwhile, smaller attractions outside the major theme parks are also hosting Halloween festivities.

Legoland Florida is bringing back its Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, included in regular ticket admission through Nov. 2. The Winter Haven event includes specialty food, trick-or-treating throughout the park and special character meet-and-greets.

Gatorland is bringing back its Gators, Ghosts and Goblins celebration that’s included in regular ticket admission for the seventh year in a row. The event, running Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, offers interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, photo ops and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade at the old Florida classic tourist stop.