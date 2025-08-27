August 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

James Uthmeier reclassifies animal tranquilizer xylazine for use on farms
Brooke Rollins and Scott Franklin support a plan to stop screwworm from infecting Florida cattle.

Drew DixonAugust 27, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Kevin Guthrie says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will likely be empty within days

2026Headlines

Jon Maples notches key endorsement from ‘MAGA Meg’ Weinberger in HD 87 bid

APoliticalHeadlines

Study says Gainesville has one of the highest shares of 20-something residents in the U.S.

Florida cattle
The revised designation by Florida's Attorney General has backing from Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Attorney General James Uthmeier is reclassifying a tranquilizer as a Schedule 1 controlled substance while providing an exemption for the drug for agricultural use.

Uthmeier announced that xylazine will be moved from a Schedule 1 classification to the “controlled substance” designation, meaning it will be legal under specific circumstances. Without the controlled substance designation, drugs in that classification are completely banned. Uthmeier is allowing for an exemption for veterinary use.

Under the new stipulations issued by Uthmeier, only licensed veterinarians can obtain the substance for professional use or farmers and ranchers can get prescriptions for it. Public sale remains off limits and misuse outside of veterinary application is still a criminal offense.

“Florida farmers and ranchers depend on veterinarians having the tools they need to safely treat livestock,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “By providing an exemption for xylazine for this limited purpose, we are protecting access for legitimate veterinary use while keeping this dangerous substance out of the hands of drug dealers and abusers.”

Xylazine has long been considered a highly addictive tranquilizer similar to fentanyl. The reclassification eases some stipulations of the original Schedule 1 drug designation, which held there is no accepted medical use, akin to heroin, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), ecstasy, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

The change in classification to Schedule 1 “controlled substance” at minimum acknowledges the merits of xylazine among livestock farmers. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the move by the Uthmeier is sound.

“Drug abuse is not a victimless crime. It robs children of parents, hurts our economy, and makes Floridians less free,” Simpson said. “I support Attorney General Uthmeier’s rule because it targets abuse while protecting the legitimate use, under veterinary care, which is important to our ranchers and farmers in Florida.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already approved the drug for use on animals by prescription only. The sedative is used often to facilitate safe medical evaluation of animals by veterinarians along with treatment and surgical care. It’s also used in wildlife rescue operations.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKevin Guthrie says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will likely be empty within days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories