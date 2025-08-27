James Uthmeier reclassifies animal tranquilizer xylazine for use on farms

Attorney General James Uthmeier is reclassifying a tranquilizer as a Schedule 1 controlled substance while providing an exemption for the drug for agricultural use.

Uthmeier announced that xylazine will be moved from a Schedule 1 classification to the “controlled substance” designation, meaning it will be legal under specific circumstances. Without the controlled substance designation, drugs in that classification are completely banned. Uthmeier is allowing for an exemption for veterinary use.

Under the new stipulations issued by Uthmeier, only licensed veterinarians can obtain the substance for professional use or farmers and ranchers can get prescriptions for it. Public sale remains off limits and misuse outside of veterinary application is still a criminal offense.

“Florida farmers and ranchers depend on veterinarians having the tools they need to safely treat livestock,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “By providing an exemption for xylazine for this limited purpose, we are protecting access for legitimate veterinary use while keeping this dangerous substance out of the hands of drug dealers and abusers.”

Xylazine has long been considered a highly addictive tranquilizer similar to fentanyl. The reclassification eases some stipulations of the original Schedule 1 drug designation, which held there is no accepted medical use, akin to heroin, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), ecstasy, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

The change in classification to Schedule 1 “controlled substance” at minimum acknowledges the merits of xylazine among livestock farmers. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the move by the Uthmeier is sound.

“Drug abuse is not a victimless crime. It robs children of parents, hurts our economy, and makes Floridians less free,” Simpson said. “I support Attorney General Uthmeier’s rule because it targets abuse while protecting the legitimate use, under veterinary care, which is important to our ranchers and farmers in Florida.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already approved the drug for use on animals by prescription only. The sedative is used often to facilitate safe medical evaluation of animals by veterinarians along with treatment and surgical care. It’s also used in wildlife rescue operations.