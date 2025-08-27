Triumph Gulf Coast Board finalizing $32.5M grant for UWF tech research enhancements

The University of West Florida is set to utilize $32.5 million in pending grants to increase cybersecurity and computational studies at the Panhandle school.

The proposal for the grant from the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors still has to go through final negotiations to complete the legalities of the contract. But if it’s cleared, the money will be invested in UWF’s Institute for Analytics and Industry Advancement (IAIA) and the Center for Cybersecurity. University officials say they also want to establish a new Center for Computational Intelligence.

The Triumph Gulf Coast Board was established after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster that befouled much of the Panhandle beaches area and environment. The panel handles the distribution of funds aimed at recovery and enhancement of Northwest Florida commerce in the wake of the spill.

The proposed grant for UWF is part of that mission.

“This grant marks a pivotal step forward for UWF and our region,” said UWF Provost Jaromy Kuhl.

“By expanding our capacity in cybersecurity and computational intelligence research, we are positioning Northwest Florida as a national leader in innovation. The work being done here will not only advance discovery and technology but will also strengthen our economy. We are grateful for the support from Triumph in our efforts to elevate our region to new heights.”

The IAIA is designed to produce and increase workforce members with enhanced technical skills in data science, cybersecurity and engineering. The institute also seeks to establish partnerships with businesses in multiple industries across Northwest Florida.

When the grant is finalized, one of the UWF project’s key components will be the creation of the Center for Computational Intelligence (CCI). The concept of the CCI is to provide a hub for advanced computational research on “next-generation technologies,” according to a UWF news release this week.

There are other elements including renovations to laboratory sciences facilities, providing additional space for the Center for Cybersecurity and enhancing advanced computational research laboratories. While the Triumph Gulf Coast board grant is substantial, the overall tech-centered project at UWF is estimated to cost $130.2 million in the next decade.