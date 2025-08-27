Last Call for 8.27.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Sen. Shevrin Jones is joining Miami Beach leaders Thursday to call out what Democrats have described as a state-led erasure of LGBTQ symbols.

The news conference, set for 1 p.m. at Ocean Drive and 12th Street — the site of Miami Beach’s rainbow crosswalk — comes just a week after the Florida Department of Transportation paved over Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub memorial crosswalk without warning. That tribute honored the 49 victims of the 2016 massacre.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer condemned the removal as a “cruel political act,” while Central Florida Democrats blasted the overnight repaving as an insult to families and survivors. In the week since its removal, locals have been recoloring the rainbows with chalk; state troopers have been sent to guard the site.

FDOT has also issued directives to other cities with rainbow crosswalks, including Delray Beach, Key West and St. Petersburg, ordering them to remove “artistic crosswalks” by Sept. 3 or face state action. Agency officials argue the markings violate uniform traffic standards and pose safety risks. Critics, however, see the effort as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ broader crackdown on LGBTQ expressions in public spaces — something the Governor denies.

“I don’t know why you’d want to try to make a scene over it, but just understand this has been done across the state and it’s been done regardless of the messaging that’s been used,” DeSantis said during a news conference this week.

Miami Beach’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2018 as a welcoming symbol recognizing the city’s LGBTQ community. Commissioner Alex Fernandez, the city’s only openly gay elected official, vowed resistance: “Our Pride crosswalk was properly approved, it is safe, and it reflects the values of inclusion that define Miami Beach.” One of his fellow commissioners called FDOT’s demand “utter bullshit.”

Joining Jones will be Fernandez, Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Laura Kelly, Equality Florida Senior Policy Director Joe Saunders and SAVE Executive Director Todd Delmay.

Evening Reads

—”The GOP is inflating health care costs — for its own voters” via Mary Ellen Klas of Bloomberg

—”Republicans could take midterm hit if Obamacare subsidies expire” via Kelly Hooper and Robert King of POLITICO

—”The one sentence *every* Democratic candidate needs to read today” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“The 10 best 2026 Governors races” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“Democrats break GOP supermajority in Iowa Senate by flipping Republican seat in Special Election” via Zoë Richards of NBC News

—”The evidence that AI is destroying jobs for young people just got stronger” via Derek Thompson

—”A right-wing news network lobbied Florida lawmakers to defund fact-checkers, records show” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

—”Kevin Guthrie says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will likely be empty within days” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Seminole Tribe antes up with Byron Donalds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Under state pressure, Orlando to begin painting over decorative crosswalks today” via Ryan Gillespie of Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“There is a perverse disincentive stopping homeowners from improving their homes. It’s called property taxes.”

— CFO Blaise Ingoglia, on X

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Attorney General James Uthmeier is reclassifying xylazine for use on farms. That means you’ll still have to settle for a Tranquilizer and not a dose of tranq … but that’s not a bad thing.

UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini and interim President Kent Fuchs get a High Five for an impressive showing on Forbes’ list of “America’s Top Colleges.”

We hear today’s happy hour special at the Hard Rock is an All In, at least if your name is Byron Donalds and you’re running for Governor.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Inter Miami, Orlando City face off in Leagues Cup semi

Florida’s MLS teams meet in a match outside of league play as Inter Miami hosts Orlando City in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup play (8:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV+).

Miami advanced in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Tigres behind a pair of penalty kick goals by Luis Suarez, including the game-winner in the 89th minute. Miami overcame a red card to head coach Javier Mascherano, who was forced to coach from the stands, and played without Lionel Messi, sidelined with an injury. Jordi Alba was also injured and was substituted off during the match.

Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023 shortly after Messi arrived at the club. During the competition, Inter Miami beat Orlando City in the round of 32 en route to the title.

Orlando advanced in a thriller against Mexican side Toluca. The match was without a goal in regulation time and went to PKs. Orlando won 6-5 on penalties, with Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese delivering the winning penalty kick to clinch the victory.

The winner of tonight’s match will advance to the finals to face either LA Galaxy or the Seattle Sounders, who meet in the other semifinal tonight.

The meeting between Inter Miami and Orlando City is the 18th all-time. Orlando has won seven with five draws. Both teams enter the match in good form. Miami has three wins and a draw in the last five matches, while Orlando City has won four of five in all competitions.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.