Jimmy Patronis wants to allow military veterans to transfer professional licenses from state to state

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis wants veterans able to take skills learned during service into the job market in any state.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican just introduced the Veteran and Spouse Licensing Flexibility Act (HR 5053), legislation aimed at easing the transition into civilian life once military members complete their duties.

“Millions of veterans who proudly served in uniform possess a wide range of professional skills when they return home from military service, many of which are skills that require professional licensing. Many served as doctors, engineers, electricians, and more,” Patronis said.

“What better way to help our veterans transition back into society and the American job market than to allow them the portability necessary to use their skills to serve their local communities. That’s why I introduced the Veteran and Spouse Licensing Flexibility Act of 2025.”

The bill would apply in similar circumstances to those already covered under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which provides financial protections for active and reserve members of all branches of the military.

As written, it would allow veterans and their spouses to port any professional licenses earned in any jurisdiction to follow them to new jurisdictions and remain valid for up to three years.

“This bill enables newly discharged families to maximize all the opportunities the (President Donald) Trump economy has to offer regardless of state lines and where the servicemember or spouse may have started his or her professional journey,” Patronis said.

“If you’ve put your life on the line for our country, you deserve every opportunity available to continue practicing your profession knowing you will have the ability to provide for your family.”

Of note, Florida implemented legislation in 2017 allowing soldiers and veterans to maintain their professional licenses in Florida even as deployments send them overseas. The state has also passed laws in the last decade waiving fees and education costs for veterans trained during military service to keep state licensing if they maintain a long-term residence in Florida.

Current federal law leaves it to states how to treat professional licensing. But this bill would allow flexibility for military families. The bill would mandate that any licensing authorities in the country provide licenses within 30 days; otherwise, a temporary license must be issued.