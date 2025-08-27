UF ranked No. 5 public university in Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ list

The University of Florida remains among the country’s top higher education institutions, earning the No. 5 spot on Forbes’ 2026 list of best public universities.

UF also ranked No. 30 overall in the “America’s Top Colleges” list, the highest of any Florida school. The rankings weigh factors such as alumni salaries, student debt loads and outcomes for low-income students, with Forbes citing UF’s ability to produce “successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.”

“This is proof that the University of Florida is going forward at full speed. Our energy and our drive are stronger than ever, and we are not about to slow down,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of the UF Board of Trustees. “UF is a gem — a powerhouse of research and economic development, and an outstanding investment for the state of Florida. While other schools are stepping back, UF is leaning in and leading the way.”

Only the University of California-Berkeley, UCLA, UC-San Diego and the University of Michigan outranked UF among public universities.

Interim President Kent Fuchs said the recognition adds to a record year for Gainesville’s flagship university. UF reported $1.33 billion in research funding in the past fiscal year and more than $560 million in gifts and commitments, the strongest fundraising haul in three years.

Applications are also surging. UF received 91,884 applications for the Class of 2029, up 23% year-over-year and the most competitive applicant pool in school history. Florida continues to offer the lowest in-state tuition in the nation, boosting UF’s reputation as one of the strongest values in higher education.

The rankings come as UF continues its search for a permanent President. Earlier this week, university trustees voted unanimously to appoint Donald Landry, Chair Emeritus of Columbia University’s Department of Medicine, as interim President.

He will take over for Fuchs, effective Sept. 1. Fuchs was UF President from 2015-23, presiding over UF’s marked rise in college ranking lists. He stepped back into the leadership role on an interim basis following the exit of former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who served as President for less than 18 months.