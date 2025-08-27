August 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Bay Times launches Education Hub to enhance education coverage

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 27, 20253min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

UF ranked No. 5 public university in Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ list

2026Headlines

Realtors back Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate, citing her ‘critical support’ of key issues

FederalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis wants to allow military veterans to transfer professional licenses from state to state

Empty school classroom in cartoon style. Education concept witho
'Politics and culture wars have shaped districts and campuses like never before. There’s a lot of ground to cover.'

The Tampa Bay Times is launching its Education Hub, a move aimed at enhancing the paper’s commitment to local and state education reporting.

The hub will focus on all aspects of education, including K-12 and higher education, in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

The Education Hub will include a dedicated reporting team of four primary journalists, a coordinating editor, and other roles. Its members include Jeffrey Solochek and Divya Kumar as education reporters; Lucy Marques as a higher education reporter; Nakylah Carter as a data reporter; and Jay Cridlin as the education and immigration editor.

Other Tampa Bay Times journalists will contribute to provide deeper and more sustained education coverage.

“Florida has one of the best education ecosystems in the nation and is home to some of America’s largest school districts. It also faces countless challenges,” Tampa Bay Times Editor Mark Katches said.

“Teachers are among the lowest-paid in the United States. And over the last decade, politics and culture wars have shaped districts and campuses like never before. There’s a lot of ground to cover. That’s why the Tampa Bay Times is announcing the creation of the Education Hub and defining the topic as a core area of coverage. The goal is to ensure that the Tampa Bay Times is always able to tell distinctive and meaningful stories to serve Floridians.”

The Education Hub will launch with an approximate budget of $500,000, with funds raised through grants and foundations, major gifts and community partnerships.

The Parallel Foundation has provided a three-year commitment for $80,000 per year. Open Campus, a nonprofit news organization that partners with newsrooms, is also supporting the hub’s higher education coverage.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF ranked No. 5 public university in Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories