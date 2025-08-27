August 27, 2025
Realtors back Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate, citing her ‘critical support’ of key issues
Ashley Moody is fast tracking the 15-week abortion ban to the Supreme Court.

Jesse Scheckner

FLAPOL092121CH019
‘We look forward to working with her in Congress.’

Add the political spending arm of the National Association of REALTORS to the growing list of supporters that want Republican Ashley Moody to keep her U.S. Senate seat next year.

REALTORS Political Action Committee (RPAC) is throwing its support behind Moody’s campaign, citing a recommendation from its Sunshine State analog, the Florida Realtors PAC.

Marilyn Pearson Adams, Chair of the Florida Realtors PAC, said that since her appointment to the Senate by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January, Moody “has shown a willingness to listen, to acknowledge, and address the needs of the communities she has served.”

“A strong advocate for small businesses and working families, Sen. Moody has championed policies that expand economic opportunity while also tackling critical housing challenges such as affordability and access. Her critical support of recent tax legislation secured permanent tax breaks for homeowners and small businesses nationwide, eased burdensome regulations, and enhanced incentives that will drive new development in Florida. We look forward to working with her in Congress.”

An RPAC press note said the organization follows “strict guidelines” to ensure its endorsed candidates meet certain standards, including an eagerness to defend “private property rights and other policies important to the real estate industry.”

The RPAC nod adds to others from President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, Maggie’s List, all 15 of Florida’s Republican State Attorneys and all 64 of the state’s GOP Sheriffs.

Moody filed in late February to run for her U.S. Senate seat, which now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio held before her. Through June 30, she raised more than $2.39 million to keep it.

Candidates running to unseat her include Democrats Joey Atkins, Alan Grayson, Tamika Lyles and Evelyn McBride, and Republicans Michaelangelo Hamilton, Jake Lang, Josue Larose and Alix Toulme.

Except for Democrat Joshua Weil, who raised $15.7 million before dropping out of the race in late July, no candidate running has raised more than a five-digit sum.

Kalshi, a prediction market, gave Moody a 92% shot in June of keeping her post following the 2026 election.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

