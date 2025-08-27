Anna Paulina Luna lampooned on latest episode of South Park

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina received the South Park treatment on the most recent episode of the Comedy Central cartoon.

The show, which this season has sharply lampooned President Donald Trump’s return to power, took aim at the St. Petersburg Republican in an episode titled “Sickofancy.” She appears for mere seconds as the first person in line of a series of elected officials, business people and foreign leaders seeking to stoke Trump’s ego.

A cartoon version of Luna sits in the Oval Office near the President.

“Mr. President, you have so many great ideas. Your leadership is truly beyond anything we have ever had in this country,” the faux Luna says. “And you do not have a small penis.”

The character then presents Trump with a Florida-themed trinket.

“On behalf of the State of Florida, I’d like to give you this gift, a silver-plated Space Shuttle,” she says. A staffer then yells “Next” before Apple CEO Tim Cook takes her place to offer similar flattery, including about the President’s genitalia.

It’s unclear how Luna earned the attention of South Park showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, but the Shuttle replica harkens back to sculptures of Mount Rushmore with Trump’s face that are on display in the Congresswoman’s office. The Congresswoman has legislation filed in Congress that would require the sitting President’s face to be erected alongside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Luna, in real life, took note of the depiction. On Tuesday evening, she shared a screenshot on X from the show with the caption” #NewProfilePic.”

Of note, Luna is one of three Republican incumbents in Florida’s congressional delegation who are being targeted this year by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

To date, she faces one Democrat opponent, Jeffrey Moore, who filed in July and has yet to post any fundraising totals.

Luna has also notably led a House select committee focused on government secrets that has pushed for a release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and pushed for records to be made public on the John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinations.