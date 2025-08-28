House Democrats to remind young men this Labor Day beer was cheaper when they ran Congress

A lot of beer ads will barrage young men this Labor Day weekend. But one aims to leave viewers with a bitter aftertaste about House Republicans.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Thursday announced a five-figure ad buy to push a five-second video, titled “Republican Price Hike.” It will play in districts for targeted House Republicans, including those represented by GOP U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar.

“Labor Day is supposed to be a time to celebrate the contributions of the American worker and to relax with neighbors and families over a grill enjoying burgers and beer,” said DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton.

“But House Republicans are ruining everyone’s cookouts by making the trip to the grocery store more expensive. The DCCC is going to make sure voters know House Republicans are responsible.”

The short video shows a hand popping the cap of a gold beer can, with foam quickly bubbling out. As the sound of the tap being pulled plays, captions run in large letters across the screen.

“This Labor Day, Republicans are making the price of beer soar,” it says.

The ad buy also includes a banner ad more focused on burger consumption. That diagrams the inflation around a single hamburger, from a 3% increase in lettuce prices to a 28% rise in the cost of ground beef since 2022.

Both ads direct users to visit a DCCC website, HouseRepublicanPriceHike.com, that showcases inflation on grocery goods since 2022, when Republicans won a majority in the U.S. House.

That shows a bottle of beer indeed has jumped from $1.67 to $1.82in the last three years, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It goes on to spotlight the costs of other groceries that have seen a jump in the consumer price index since the last time Democrats controlled the House. That includes a 38% hike in the cost of coffee grounds, the heftiest hike on the list.

The website allows users to interact and put together a grocery list that suits their own holiday weekend plans. It then shows the raw price difference of what the items would have cost in 2022 and now.

The ad will reach users of YouTube and Instagram, targeting males ages 18 to 44. The static and video ads will run in all 35 districts nationwide that the DCCC currently lists as “Districts in Play.”