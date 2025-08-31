Duke Energy program offers savings for lower-income customers

Duke Energy Florida is offering immediate cost relief to income-qualified customers through its Clean Energy Connection program.

The program offers savings to customers receiving, or participating in, Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or the Duke Energy Neighborhood Energy Saver program.

The program allows qualifying customers to pay a monthly subscription fee that helps maintain Duke Energy’s 10 Clean Energy Connection solar sites. In return, Duke provides energy credits to lower bills.

Because the subscription fee is less ($8.35 per kilowatt hour per month) than the energy credits ($9.03 per kilowatt hour per month), customers enjoy immediate savings on their monthly bill.

“Through Duke Energy Florida’s Clean Energy Connection program, income-qualified customers can receive guaranteed savings, while also supporting solar energy – without any of the traditional equipment or costs,” Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said. “There’s no risk, and the reward is instant, which is why we encourage all eligible customers to consider enrolling today.”

The program is available to qualified customers whether they rent or own their home, and there is no upfront cost to enroll. The program does not require new equipment or maintenance and there is no time commitment, meaning customers can withdraw from the program at any point.

For customers enrolled in the program who are moving, they may remain subscribed to the program as long as their new home is located within Duke Energy’s service area.

The company owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity across the state, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area.

Duke’s Clean Energy Connection solar sites generate a combined 749 megawatts of carbon-free electricity at peak output, which translates to power for 230,000 homes.