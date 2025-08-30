August 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Laser light from peacocks? Florida Poly student research finds it in feathers

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 30, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — 🎶Call me Deacon Blues 🎶 

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Dem leaders, advocates to rally in Fort Lauderdale to defend rainbow crosswalk

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

‘A national security issue’: James Uthmeier subpoenas video surveillance company over data privacy, ties to China

image002
'Identifying and exploiting such hidden structures could lead to advances not only in photonics but also in sensitive medical diagnostics.'

A Florida Polytechnic University student is attracting national attention through groundbreaking research revealing the presence of laser light from peacock feathers.

Anthony Fiorito, a senior physics major at the Lakeland-based institution, is the first author of a study highlighted in leading publications such as Science, Ars Technica, Interesting Engineering and MSN. The study found that vibrantly colored tail feathers from peacocks include a special fluorescent dye, allowing them to emit precise laser light at specific and consistent colors.

The research was initially published in the journal Scientific Reports.

“The attention has been surprising, but it’s because the research is really cool,” said Fiorito, who worked under the guidance of Nathan Dawson, associate professor of engineering and physics at Florida Poly.

“While people will not be building practical lasers out of peacock feathers anytime soon, we did prove the concept,” Fiorito added. “We hope that our group and others may continue researching biological material for applications in lasers and optics.”

While it seems niche, the discovery carries significance.

“This work reveals microscopic resonators in complex biological media, and identifying and exploiting such hidden structures could lead to advances not only in photonics but also in sensitive medical diagnostics, where detecting subtle structural changes matters,” said Dawson, whose research focuses on laser emission and biological materials.

Fiorito’s interest in the research began as a freshman, when he requested to work with Dawson.

“Anthony was well-informed and eager to learn more, always pushing beyond the standard curriculum,” Dawson said. “He is an exceptional student who shined in the lab with his diligence and unbiased approach to data.”

As he finishes his undergraduate studies, Fiorito plans to pursue a Ph.D. in physics.

“Anthony is a rock star. His contributions have been outstanding, and I expect great things from him,” Dawson said.

Co-authors on the paper also include Florida Poly lab technician David Sheffield; Hengzhou Liu, visiting assistant professor of physics; and Erfan Nasirzadeh Orang, a student at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTakeaways from Tallahassee — 🎶Call me Deacon Blues 🎶 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories