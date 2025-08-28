August 28, 2025
Scott Frost returns: UCF kicks off season with familiar face back in charge
Image via AP.

Cole Pepper

Scott Frost
Frost is back on the UCF sidelines after 5 years at Nebraska.

Scott Frost makes his second debut as the head coach at UCF Thursday night as the Knights host Jacksonville State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Knights finished last season with a record of 4-8, leading to the exit of head coach Gus Malzahn, who joined the staff in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.

Reenter Frost, who guided UCF to 19 wins in two seasons, including a 13-0 season in 2017, which included the program’s highest ranking, No. 6 in the AP poll.

After four seasons plus three games at his alma mater, Nebraska, Frost is back to guide the Knights. He has a dramatically overhauled roster to work with. There are 63 new players on the roster this season, including 36 transfers from other FBS programs.

UCF has won 10 straight season openers dating back to Frost’s first game, a 38-0 win over South Carolina State in 2016.

Jacksonville State begins the season where the program’s season ended last year. The Gamecocks played in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. Jacksonville State has a new coach as well. Charles Kelly begins his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant at 10 stops, including two at Auburn, where he was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last season.

There are major questions about UCF’s roster due to several new additions. Redshirt senior Cam Fancher is expected to start at quarterback. The former Florida Atlantic and Marshall player has thrown 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in four seasons of college football.

Among the skill positions are three Florida natives who have transferred back to the Sunshine State: Jacksonville native running back Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati transfer) and wide receivers Marcus Burke (Florida) and Duane Thomas Jr. (Charlotte), the latter of whom is a Miami Gardens native.

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

Categories