Last Call for 8.27.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

A former House Speaker may soon test whether anyone in Florida politics was really waiting for his comeback.

Word is Paul Renner could jump into the 2026 Governor’s race as soon as next week. He lit the match himself with a “meet and greet” invite for Sept. 17 at the Santa Maria Mansion, where he promises to “discuss next year’s Florida Governor’s race” and share his “vision for Florida’s future.” That’s political code for: I’m running.

Renner has been the subject of “what’s next” chatter since leaving office — chatter that always felt more insider cocktail-hour than grassroots clamor. His name surfaced in the University of Florida presidential rumor mill before he instead landed on the State University System Board of Governors. Not exactly the sort of résumé line that builds a movement.

Pressed about the flyer on Thursday, Renner didn’t deny it, saying only that he was “slammed today.” It tracks with the coy line he gave The Floridian this Summer when first asked about a run: nothing to announce, but “people have asked me to consider.”

Who those people are is still a mystery. Because a year out from the Primary, the race already looks like U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ to lose. The Naples Republican has Donald Trump’s endorsement and about $26 million between his campaign and political committee. That’s more of a headlock than a head start.

And most of the whispered speculation about a challenger has centered on the Governor’s innermost circle — names such as Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and First Lady Casey DeSantis — not a Speaker who exited office a year ago.

So, sure, Renner can make his pitch. But it’s hard to see a lane for him that isn’t already paved over with money, endorsements and actual demand.

—”Donald Trump floats an unusual Republican National Convention before the Midterms” via Patrick Svitek of The Washington Post

—”Did the White House not understand what Vladimir Putin was really offering?” via Vivian Salama and Jonathan Lemire of The Atlantic

—”Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought to fire CDC Director over vaccine policy” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Apoorva Mandavilli and Christina Jewett of The New York Times

—“Wait, RFK Jr. is an anti-vaxxer?!” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”The great reverse migration” via Paola Ramos of Rolling Stone

—“Florida taxpayers may lose $218M on empty ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as judge orders shutdown” via Mike Schneider and Kate Payne of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Paul Renner close to announcing run for Governor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Florida State Treasury posts record $2.5B in earnings” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

—“16 Orange County employees receive subpoenas from DOGE team” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Bill Belichick needed a crash course in college football. He got it by studying a 6-win team.” via Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal

“… they’ve already tried and convicted Orange County before they’ve even completed their investigation.”

— Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, on the DOGE team subpoenas of county employees.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The DOGE subpoenas may be drawing more attention, but CFO Blaise Ingoglia’s announcement that Florida’s state treasury has generated record interest earnings nets him a Billion-Dollar Apple.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is stopping short of saying he’ll run to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis, and if he waits much longer, he might serve himself a Missing the Boat.

Serve a Welcome Aboard to Greg Slemp, who has been appointed by Attorney General James Uthmeier to serve as his General Counsel.

USF kicks off first full weekend of college football tonight

College football’s first full weekend kicks off tonight in Tampa with USF hosting #25 Boise State (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

USF is coming off back-to-back seasons with bowl game victories. Only 14 other teams in the nation can make the same claim. Quarterback Byrum Brown returns to the Bulls’ lineup after missing the final eight games of last season with an injury. Brown is the leading returning rusher and passer for USF.

The first three teams on the Bulls’ schedule are ranked in the top 25. After Boise State, USF plays at Florida and Miami. They are the only team in the nation with three straight games against preseason AP Top 25 opponents.

Since 2003, only Ohio State and Alabama have won more games than Boise State. The Broncos, 12-2 last season, are coming off consecutive Mountain West championships and a College Football Playoff appearance. They must replace running back Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up and first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tonight’s game marks the third time Boise State has played in the state of Florida, each time a season opener. In 2019, the Broncos faced Florida State in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville but was relocated to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian. In 2021, Boise State kicked off the season at UCF in a game that was delayed three hours due to lightning.

