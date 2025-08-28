James Uthmeier touts 2 high-profile criminal investigations by his office in North Florida

Attorney General James Uthmeier is lodging criminal charges against a half-dozen suspected online child predators while also accusing a nurse of elderly abuse in a second case.

Uthmeier himself announced the arrest of six people as part of a project called “Operation Summer Hurricane,” which partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies to target online child predators in North Florida.

“Thanks to the many law enforcement partners involved in Operation Summer Hurricane, six predators, including one illegal alien, who targeted Florida children were caught and will face prosecution,” Uthmeier said. “Florida families should know that we will use every tool available to put these offenders behind bars and make our state the safest place in the nation to raise a family.”

The arrests occurred mainly in Franklin County and involved multiple charges. Charges include promoting the performance of a sexual act by a child, solicitation of a minor, harmful communication with a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted human trafficking of a minor, obscene communication to a minor, and multiple other felonies.

The suspects include Colbey G. Adams, Jarvis Arteza Baker, William Jared Breski Joshua Heath Lolley, Christopher Edward Nabors and Jose De Jesus Salazar Gomez. Gomez is a migrant from Mexico and is suspected of being in America illegally.

Officials are also seeking to arrest two other suspects.

Uthmeier on Thursday also announced the arrest of a First Coast nurse on charges of abuse of a disabled adult. Uthmeier said Logan Morrison is accused of the crime in Nassau County.

Morrison is a former employee of Dayspring Senior Living in Hilliard and is charged with intentionally grabbing and shoving to the ground one of the center’s residents.

“This act of violence against a vulnerable Floridian will not be tolerated,” Uthmeier said. “My office has zero tolerance for elder abuse. Rest assured, my office will throw the book at this offender and continue to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

The case dates back to April 15, 2024, when witnesses told investigators they saw Morrison grab a disabled adult by the neck and push him off a bed and onto the floor.