Lobbying compensation: Top 25 firms rake in $800K-plus in Q2

The latest round lobbying compensation reports show the firms in the Top 25 reported upward of $800,000 in earnings for the quarter ending June 30.

Here’s Florida Politics’ rundown of the No. 21 through No. 25 firms in the second quarter; check out the full lobby firm rankings and stay tuned for more breakdowns of how Florida’s firms fared in Q2.

A reminder: Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-August deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 30. Compensation reports for the third quarter are due to the state on Nov. 14.

No. 21: RSA Consulting Group

RSA Consulting Group ranked No. 21 for the second quarter, collecting a median of $660,000 in legislative lobbying fees and $249,999 from executive branch work. The firm’s total positioned it in the upper tier of Florida’s mid-sized lobbying practices this quarter.

RSA is led by Ron Pierce, joined by lobbyists Melody Arnold, Natalie Brown, William George, Matthew Herndon, Josiah Johnson and Natalie King.

The firm’s reports listed a compensation range of $500,000 to $999,999 for legislative lobbying and $100,000 to $249,999 for executive work. Altogether, RSA’s maximum potential in Q2 reached $999,999 on the legislative side and $249,999 on the executive side.

Top contracts on the legislative side included $25,000 apiece from Allegis, Redwood, Maxim Public Affairs, IDEA Florida and Visit Tampa Bay. Those figures reflect steady work across education, workforce and regional economic development clients. Executive reports were more diffuse, with all paying clients reporting in the $5,000 range. Among the more recognizable names were AdventHealth, BayCare Health System, and Uber Technologies.

With 93 clients on the books, RSA maintains one of the larger portfolios among firms of its size in Tallahassee. The firm reported $1.095 million in Q1, giving it just over $2.1 million through the first half of 2025. Based on median earnings, RSA is on pace for more than $4.2 million this year, which would surpass its 2024 total of $3.13 million.

No. 22: The Mayernick Group

The Mayernick Group came in at No. 22 in the second-quarter rankings, posting a median of $740,000 in legislative earnings and $99,999 in executive fees.

The compensation reports placed the firm’s legislative work in the $500,000 to $999,999 range and its executive work in the $50,000 to $99,999 range. The firm’s maximum earnings for the quarter were $999,948 on the legislative side and $99,999 on the executive side.

On the legislative side, top clients paying $25,000 included ALDI Inc., Alkermes, Citrus Health Network, HCA Healthcare, Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust and Home Depot. Executive contracts were more evenly distributed, with all paying $5,000. Notable names included Anheuser-Busch, State Farm, the Florida Health Care Association and the Florida Medical Association.

The firm is anchored by partners Tracy Mayernick and Frank Mayernick, with additional support from lobbyists Rob Johnson, Brooke Evans Steele and Jared Willis. In total, the team represented 68 clients in Q2.

Combined with its $955,000 haul in Q1, the firm has earned about $1.7 million through the first half of 2025. If that pace holds, the firm could finish the year with more than $3.5 million in revenue — close to its 2024 total of $3.574 million.

No. 23: Ramba Consulting Group

Ramba Consulting Group ranked No. 23 in the second quarter, reporting median earnings of $693,000 from legislative work and $145,000 from executive lobbying.

The firm’s reports listed a legislative compensation range of $500,000 to $999,999 and an executive range of $100,000 to $249,999. Maximum earnings for Q2 were $922,954 on the legislative side and $239,981 on the executive side.

Legislative clients included the Florida PACE Funding Agency at $53,000, Cellebration MIA at $45,000, and the Florida Chiropractic Association at $35,000. On the executive side, five clients reported payments of $15,000 apiece, including Cellebration MIA, the Florida Chiropractic Association, Guidehouse, Lume Hemp Company and Propel Florida.

Named partner David Ramba and lobbyists Evan Power, Allison Carvajal, Paul Handerhan and Cameron Yarbrough represented 51 clients during Q2.

Together with $700,000 in Q1 earnings, the firm has collected about $1.39 million through the first half of 2025. At its current pace, the firm could approach $2.8 million for the year, roughly in line with its 2024 total of $2.455 million.

No. 24: Rutledge Ecenia

Rutledge Ecenia placed No. 24 in Q2, with median earnings of $830,000 — $610,000 lobbying the Legislature and $220,000 lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

The team of Gary Rutledge, Stephen Ecenia, Andrew Rutledge, Caleb Enget, Diana Ferguson, Jessica Janasiewicz, Richard Lindstrom, Corinne Mixon and Matt Puckett filed reports showing a legislative compensation range between $500,000 to $999,999 and an executive range of $100,000 to $249,999. Maximum potential earnings for Q2 were $1.15 million.

On the legislative side, top contracts included $35,000 from the Florida Police Benevolent Association and $25,000 apiece from AquaTech Eco Consultants, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Miami-Dade County and Transportation Control Systems. Executive reports were more limited, with Savvas Learning Company and T-Mobile each reporting $15,000 payments.

Rutledge Ecenia represented 65 clients in Q2. Combined with $840,000 in Q1 revenue, the firm has brought in about $1.45 million through the first half of 2025. On current trajectory, it could finish the year at roughly $2.9 million, slightly below its 2024 total of $3.525 million.

No. 25: The Fiorentino Group

The Fiorentino Group ranked No. 25 in the second quarter with a $795,000 haul.

Led by Marty Fiorentino, the firm reported median earnings of $405,000 in legislative lobbying and $390,000 from executive branch advocacy. Pitching in on the performance were firm lobbyists Davis Bean, Melissa Braude, Earl Jones, Cody McCloud and Joe Mobley.

The firm’s compensation reports showed a range of $250,000 to $499,999 for legislative work and $250,000 to $499,999 for executive work. Maximum potential earnings in Q2 were $499,999 on the legislative side and $499,999 on the executive side.

Top legislative clients included Superior Construction and UF Health Jacksonville, each reporting $25,000. On the executive side, contracts of $25,000 apiece came from Governors Park Property Holdings and Superior Construction.

The firm represented 61 clients during the quarter. Adding in its $805,000 haul from Q1, The Fiorentino Group has earned about $1.6 million through the first half of 2025. Based on medians, it is on pace for more than $3.2 million this year, a step ahead of its 2024 total of $2.965 million.