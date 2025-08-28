‘Uniquely qualified’: 11 top Dems back Yvette Drucker for Palm Beach County Clerk

One week after she switched races to run for Palm Beach County Clerk, Boca Raton Council member Yvette Drucker is welcoming a wave of endorsements from some of the county’s most prominent Democratic leaders.

Drucker, a former Deputy Mayor, now carries the support of U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman, Mack Bernard and Tina Scott Polsky, and state Reps. Tae Edmonds, Christine Hunschofsky, Kelly Skidmore and Debra Tendrich.

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Ann Gannon is backing Drucker too, as are West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and former state Rep. David Silvers, who is running for Senate District 26.

Berman, who became Senate Democratic Leader in April, said in a statement that she’s proud to support Drucker.

“Yvette Drucker has earned the trust of this community through her leadership, integrity, and commitment to the public,” Berman said. “She understands the importance of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the vital functions of county government.”

Bernard, a former County Commissioner, called Drucker “the steady hand and trusted leader we need in this critical constitutional office.”

“Her record in local government, her commitment to accountability, and her understanding of Palm Beach County’s needs make her uniquely qualified,” he said. “I strongly support her and encourage others to unite behind her campaign.”

Polsky called Drucker “the right choice” to continue the legacy of former Clerk Joe Abruzzo, whom the Palm Beach County Commission tapped in June to serve as County Administrator.

“Palm Beach County needs leaders who will keep our local institutions strong,” Polsky said. “Yvette has the skills, temperament, and real-world experience to be an outstanding Clerk of Court.”

Drucker announced that she was dropping her bid to succeed Berman in SD 26 to instead run for Clerk just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Republican state Rep. Mike Caruso to replace Abruzzo, a Democrat.

She has served on the Boca Raton Council since 2020 and most recently won re-election with 77% of the vote. She is also an Executive Board member of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency and holds roles in the Florida League of Cities and National League of Cities.

After a corporate career spanning 13 years in human resources and strategic management at ADP TotalSource, she shifted to politics and community service.

In a statement, Drucker said she is “incredibly honored to have earned the trust of so many Democratic leaders who care deeply about good government and our community.”

“This office demands steady leadership, financial experience, and a focus on serving the public,” she said. “That’s the kind of campaign we’re building, and I look forward to continuing this work alongside them.”

The Clerk’s job is up for grabs in next year’s election. So far, Drucker is the only person officially running.