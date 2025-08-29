Lobbying compensation: Florida’s Top 30 firms see growth in Q2

New lobbying compensation reports show most of the Top 30 firms in Florida reported strong revenue bumps in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year.

Here’s Florida Politics’ rundown of the No. 26 through No. 30 firms in the second quarter; check out the full lobby firm rankings and stay tuned for more breakdowns of how Florida’s firms fared in Q2.

A reminder: Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-August deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 30. Compensation reports for the third quarter are due to the state on Nov. 14.

No. 26: Jones Walker

Jones Walker ranked No. 26 for the second quarter, with median earnings of $400,000 from legislative work and $365,000 from executive lobbying.

The firm’s lobbying team includes Marc Dunbar, Peter Dunbar, French Brown, Andres Malave, Chris Moya and Jennifer Ungru.

Their filings showed a compensation range of $250,000 to $499,999 for legislative advocacy and the same $250,000 to $499,999 range for executive work. Maximum reported earnings were $499,999 for both branches.

On the legislative side, the Florida International E-Commerce Forwarder Association was the top client at $35,000. For executive lobbying, Step Up for Students led the way with $25,000.

In total, Jones Walker represented 55 clients during Q2. Adding its $675,000 total from Q1, the firm has collected about $1.44 million in the first half of 2025. At its current pace, it could bring in close to $2.9 million for the year, exceeding its 2024 total of $2.25 million.

No. 27: PinPoint Results

PinPoint Results ranked No. 27 in the second quarter, with median earnings of $425,000 from legislative lobbying and $249,999 from executive branch work.

The team of Robert Beck, Bryan Cherry, Marti Coley, Vance Coley, Andrea Kristin Gheen, Tanya Jackson and Jason Maine handled advocacy for 53 clients during the reporting period.

The firm’s reports listed a compensation range of $250,000 to $499,999 for legislative work and $100,000 to $249,999 for executive work. Its maximum reported earnings hit the upper end of those ranges.

Legislative contracts included $35,000 from HCA Healthcare and $25,000 from the Florida Children’s Rights Coalition. On the executive side, several clients paid $15,000 each, including Capital Asphalt, GA Foods, Independent Living Systems and Kerem Health.

Combined with $680,000 in Q1 revenue, PinPoint Results has reported about $1.36 million through the first half of 2025. Based on medians, the firm is on pace to finish near $2.7 million this year, about the same as its 2024 total of $2.675 million.

No. 28: Foley & Lardner

Foley & Lardner ranked No. 28 in the second quarter, reporting median earnings of $320,000 for legislative advocacy and $340,000 for executive branch work.

The team of Jason Allison, Mariah Danielle Barfield, Robert Hosay and Austin Neal reported compensation ranges of $250,000 to $499,999 for both legislative and executive lobbying.

Maximum potential earnings from their three dozen clients were $470,000 on the legislative side and $490,000 on the executive side.

Top contracts included $25,000 each from 22nd Century Technologies and CCS Medical Holdings, which appeared on both the legislative and executive reports.

Combined with $570,000 in Q1 earnings, Foley & Lardner has reported about $1.23 million in the first half of 2025. Based on medians, the firm is on pace to approach $2.5 million for the year, consistent with its 2024 total of $2.361 million.

No. 29: Becker & Poliakoff

Law and lobbying firm Becker & Poliakoff ranked No. 29 in the second quarter with median earnings of $650,000 in legislative fees. The firm reported no executive earnings, though it did file a report listing its clients.

The legislative report showed a compensation range of $500,000 to $999,999 and client ranges indicate the $1 million max was in reach. The team, which includes Bernie Friedman, Ellyn Bogdanoff, Jose Fuentes, Yolanda Cash Jackson, Max Losner, Lance Lozano, Nicholas Matthews, Cody Rogers, LaToya Sheals and Jileah Wilder, represented 69 clients in Q2.

Top legislative contracts included $35,000 from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and $25,000 each from Bethune-Cookman University, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Gainesville, the City of Miami, Florida Memorial University and Miami-Dade County.

With $675,000 in Q1 revenue, Becker & Poliakoff has tallied about $1.33 million so far this year. Based on medians, the firm is on track for more than $2.6 million, which represents a boost over its $2.25 million haul in 2024.

No. 30: Holland & Knight

Holland & Knight, a national law and lobbying firm with a large Tallahassee footprint, ranked No. 30 in the second quarter. The firm reported median earnings of $210,000 for legislative work and $415,000 for executive advocacy.

Lobbyists Nathan Adams, Kimberly Case, Tori Deal, Bob Martinez, Bruce May, Lawrence Sellers, William Shepherd, Jonathan Paul Steverson, Beth Vecchioli and Karen Walker represented 38 clients during Q2.

The firm’s filings listed ranges of $100,000 to $249,999 for legislative work and $250,000 to $499,999 for executive work. The firm potentially hit the maximum on both fronts, for a top-end estimate of about $750,000 in the second quarter.

Legislative contracts included $15,000 apiece from the American Kratom Association, Compass Pathways, the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association, Interactive Communications International, Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, TAH Operations and Wawa. On the executive side, larger contracts stood out, including $50,000 from American Public Education and $35,000 each from Alliance & Associates Financial Services and Thomson Reuters.

Adding in $520,000 from Q1, Holland & Knight’s Florida lobbying practice has reeled in $1.15 million through June 30. Based on medians, the firm is on pace for more than $2.3 million in earnings this year, a marked increase from the $1.5 million reported in 2024.