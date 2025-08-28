Lake-Sumter State College taps John Temple as next College President

Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) just named Rep. John Temple as its new president.

The Wildwood Republican currently serves in the Florida Legislature in House District 52, but the new job likely signals his coming resignation. That would prompt a Special Election for the seat.

“As the fastest growing state college in Florida, we are looking forward to Rep. Temple’s leadership of Lake-Sumter State College to continue enhancing the quality of the education we provide to Lake and Sumter Counties,” said Bret Jones, LSSC’s Board of Trustees Chair.

“He understands the crucial role that the College plays in developing and enhancing the workforce of our area, and we know that he will bring his expertise and experience to this role.”

It marks a promotion for Temple, who already serves as the college’s associate vice president of Workforce Development. He holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s in Secondary Mathematics from Southeastern University.

Interim President Laura Byrd currently leads the Leesburg-based college. Last year, College President Heather Bigard resigned abruptly, citing personal reasons, as reported by the Daily Commercial. That occurred after trustees put Bigard on leave shortly after her daughter was hired as the college’s grants manager.

LSSC opened the search process for a new President in July. Three finalists were named for the job: Temple, Seminole State College Academic Dean Elmore Lowery and former Pamlico Community College President James Ross. But before a final selection, Ross pulled himself from consideration for another opportunity.

A start date for Temple as college president has not been announced, and final contract negotiations are now underway.

He follows several former members of the Florida House into college presidencies. Former Rep. Tommy Gregory, a Lakewood Ranch Republican, left his role as a Representative to become president of State College Manatee-Sarasota last year, about a year after Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican, took the reins at South Florida State College.

Presuming Temple vacates his seat, that would follow a string of premature departures from the Florida House this year. Former Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican, resigned his seat for an unsuccessful bid for Congress, while former Rep. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican, ran successfully for a Senate seat. More recently, former Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican from Delray Beach, left after being appointed as Palm Beach County Clerk.

And soon, Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, an Orlando Democrat, will leave, having resigned to succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson. The election takes place on Tuesday, and she will leave office regardless of the outcome.

Additionally, Rep. Joe Casello, a Boynton Beach Democrat, died in July.