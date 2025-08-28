August 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: James Uthmeier taps Greg Slemp to serve as General Counsel

Jesse SchecknerAugust 28, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Lake-Sumter State College taps John Temple as next College President

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida State Treasury posts record $2.5B in earnings

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Uniquely qualified’: 11 top Dems back Yvette Drucker for Palm Beach County Clerk

Greg Slemp
It’s Slemp’s highest rank yet in a law career spanning more than a quarter century.

Florida’s top lawyer has a new top lawyer.

Attorney General James Uthmeier just named seasoned lawyer Greg Slemp, who previously worked as Special Counsel on antitrust and consumer protection litigation at his Office, to serve as General Counsel.

It’s the highest position yet for Slemp, a 17-year veteran of the State Attorney’s Office, where he led Florida’s opioid litigation that resulted in historic settlements for the state.

Slemp has also served as Director of the Office of Public Records. His career also includes working in complex litigation in private practice and clerking for Judge Steven Merryday of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

His prior private sector employers included the law firm of Lowndes Drosdick Doster Kantor & Reed in Orlando, where he concentrated on commercial litigation.

Slemp holds a Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina and earned his undergraduate degree from Southeastern University.

He was admitted to the Florida Bar in April 2001, but has been licensed to practice law for 26 years, having been previously licensed in Missouri, his Lawyers.com bio says.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLake-Sumter State College taps John Temple as next College President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories