Personnel note: James Uthmeier taps Greg Slemp to serve as General Counsel

Florida’s top lawyer has a new top lawyer.

Attorney General James Uthmeier just named seasoned lawyer Greg Slemp, who previously worked as Special Counsel on antitrust and consumer protection litigation at his Office, to serve as General Counsel.

It’s the highest position yet for Slemp, a 17-year veteran of the State Attorney’s Office, where he led Florida’s opioid litigation that resulted in historic settlements for the state.

Slemp has also served as Director of the Office of Public Records. His career also includes working in complex litigation in private practice and clerking for Judge Steven Merryday of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

His prior private sector employers included the law firm of Lowndes Drosdick Doster Kantor & Reed in Orlando, where he concentrated on commercial litigation.

Slemp holds a Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina and earned his undergraduate degree from Southeastern University.

He was admitted to the Florida Bar in April 2001, but has been licensed to practice law for 26 years, having been previously licensed in Missouri, his Lawyers.com bio says.