Personnel note: Joe Grimes named FlaSEIA Executive Director

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association is bringing in a veteran association leader as its next Executive Director.

Joe Grimes’ career spans leadership roles at led BOMA Florida, BOMA Orlando, and the Financial Planning Association of Florida. Nationally, he held senior roles with the American Medical Informatics Association and the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine.

His résumé includes experience in strategic growth, membership engagement, and aligning organizations with public policy goals.

At FlaSEIA, Grimes will oversee member services and advocacy efforts in Tallahassee and Washington as the industry pushes for policies to accelerate solar adoption. He will also work with contractors, installers, and companies on workforce development as solar takes up a larger share of Florida’s energy mix.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience in association management and a passion for building organizations that deliver real impact for their members,” said Bill Johnson, President of the FlaSEIA Board of Directors. “His leadership strengthens FlaSEIA’s position in shaping the future of Florida’s solar industry and ensures our voice remains strong as the demand for renewable and resilient energy grows.”

Grimes added, “Solar is not just about powering homes and businesses — it’s about powering opportunity, innovation, and resilience across our state. The growth of solar has already created tens of thousands of good-paying jobs for Floridians, and together we can build on that momentum to expand our workforce and strengthen communities.”

Founded in 1977, FlaSEIA is a nonprofit trade association representing Florida’s solar contractors and companies. The group promotes contractor licensing and system certification standards that it credits with boosting consumer confidence in the industry. FlaSEIA says those efforts have helped drive more than 450,000 solar installations statewide.