Gov. DeSantis names 3, reappoints 1, to Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade Board

The Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade County has three new Board members and will keep one current member longer, following appointments and a reappointment this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Key Biscayne Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum and lawyers Miriam Soler Ramos and Luis Suarez are joining the Board.

Psychologist Clara Laura Ospina, Director of Internship Training in Psychology at Jackson Health Systems — Miami-Dade’s public hospital network — will remain on the 33-member Board of Directors.

Nussbaum is active in his community, the Governor’s Office noted. Beyond his work as CFO, he serves as staff liaison for the Key Biscayne Police and Fire Pension Board. In 2023, he received “40 Under 40” honors from the South Florida Business Journal.

He holds a master’s degree in taxation from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Miami.

Soler Ramos, an almost three-year partner at the law firm of Holland & Knight, is relatively new to private practice. She worked for decades in the public sector, first as a prosecutor with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and later with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, where she rose to Deputy General Counsel.

For eight years until January 2023, she worked for the city of Coral Gables, most of that stretch as City Attorney.

After joining Holland & Knight that month, Soler Ramos made numerous state-level political contributions of between $100 and $500. Most were for $250.

Recipients included Judges Maria Mato and Victoria del Pino of the 11th Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos Martinez, Miami-Dade Commissioners Oliver Gilbert, Rob Gonzalez and Kionne McGhee, and Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras.

She also made one $250 donation in 2014 to Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer of the 15th Judicial Circuit.

Soler Ramos earned her Juris Doctor and a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Miami.

Suarez is a shareholder and co-founder of Heise Suarez Melville P.A. He previously served as a partner and equity partner for Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and was a member of the Florida Bar’s 11th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.

He specializes in complex commercial, class-action, products liability, antitrust, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, health care, investor and securities, and malpractice litigation.

“Lui” earned his Juris Doctor from Villanova University, a master’s degree in business administration and finance from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Ospina is a member of the American Psychological Association and a past member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables.

She holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and master’s degree in clinical psychology from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida International University.

The Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade is a special taxing district voters created in 2002 to fund programs that improve children’s health, safety and development.

Its Board of Directors — whose members are appointed through various channels, including the Governor — is tasked with setting policy, directing strategic investments in local child-serving agencies, approving budgets and millage rates, and ensuring accountability and transparency.