August 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber gives sneak peek of F3 agenda

Drew WilsonAugust 29, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Joe Grimes named FlaSEIA Executive Director

HeadlinesInfluence

Chamber poll shows voters still support GOP, back lawsuit abuse measures and health care tax credits

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ben Diamond will not run for St. Pete Mayor

florida from space5
The agenda includes a 'halftime' assessment of the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

Florida’s business community will gather in Orlando this fall for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) and Florida Chamber Annual Meeting.

The two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27-28, will bring together business leaders, elected officials, educators, and workforce advocates to take stock of the state’s economic trajectory and long-term priorities. This year’s agenda will cover everything from the drivers of Florida’s economy and federal policy updates to workforce development, innovation, and the state’s growing role in global trade.

The Chamber is also planning a “halftime” assessment of the Florida 2030 Blueprint, its long-term strategic plan built around six policy pillars. The review will track Florida’s progress toward benchmarks set for the end of the decade and offer a preview of goals stretching beyond 2030.

Attendees will hear from state and national experts on leadership strategies, infrastructure, education, and the impact of recent policy changes such as the elimination of the state’s business rent tax. Sessions will also highlight the role of venture capital investment in expanding Florida’s innovation economy.

The Future of Florida Forum is the Florida Chamber’s marquee annual event and since the release of the Florida 2030 Blueprint in 2018 it has dialed in on how Florida’s business community can propel the state economy into the top 10 if measured as a country.

The Chamber will unveil more details and confirmed speakers as the Forum draws closer. Registration information and room booking details for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum is available online.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Joe Grimes named FlaSEIA Executive Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories