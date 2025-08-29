Florida Chamber gives sneak peek of F3 agenda

Florida’s business community will gather in Orlando this fall for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) and Florida Chamber Annual Meeting.

The two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27-28, will bring together business leaders, elected officials, educators, and workforce advocates to take stock of the state’s economic trajectory and long-term priorities. This year’s agenda will cover everything from the drivers of Florida’s economy and federal policy updates to workforce development, innovation, and the state’s growing role in global trade.

The Chamber is also planning a “halftime” assessment of the Florida 2030 Blueprint, its long-term strategic plan built around six policy pillars. The review will track Florida’s progress toward benchmarks set for the end of the decade and offer a preview of goals stretching beyond 2030.

Attendees will hear from state and national experts on leadership strategies, infrastructure, education, and the impact of recent policy changes such as the elimination of the state’s business rent tax. Sessions will also highlight the role of venture capital investment in expanding Florida’s innovation economy.

The Future of Florida Forum is the Florida Chamber’s marquee annual event and since the release of the Florida 2030 Blueprint in 2018 it has dialed in on how Florida’s business community can propel the state economy into the top 10 if measured as a country.

The Chamber will unveil more details and confirmed speakers as the Forum draws closer. Registration information and room booking details for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum is available online.