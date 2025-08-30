Takeaways from Tallahassee — 🎶Call me Deacon Blues 🎶 

Summer is basically over (even if the thermometer says otherwise). Late August means school is back in full swing, mornings are finally bearable, and grocery stores are prepping Oktoberfest displays.

Oh, and college football is back.

Technically, it started with the “Week Zero” showcase in Ireland between Kansas State and Iowa State — we’d make a joke about that not being “real football,” but it was this year’s edition of the same Aer Lingus College Football Classic that Florida State played in last year against Georgia Tech. On the other hand, we wouldn’t describe 2024 Noles as “real football either.”

Still, the first real college football weekend belongs to Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles host the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC).

FSU is desperate to rebound from last season’s 2-10 collapse, which came just one year after a perfect 13-0 run that ended with an infamous College Football Playoff snub in its final year before expanding to 12 teams. Then, of course, the Noles forgot how to play football.

This season, instead of journeyman DJ Uiagalelei (now with the Chargers’ practice squad), fifth-year coach Mike Norvell is handing the offense to former Boston College signal-caller Tommy Castellanos — a dynamic scrambler with both highlight plays and head-shaking mistakes on his résumé. It’s a new start, the same way Jordan Travis found one after transferring from Louisville.

“We had very high expectations when he joined the program of what he would bring,” Norvell said. “It’s easy to see the athleticism, the skill, the games that he’s played, the impact that he can make. But what I’ve been just very proud of him for, just the investment. The investment in others, the investment in the program. He brings a great spirit into this building.”

Quarterback isn’t the only issue: their defense was among the worst in the nation last season. Like, objectively.

Alabama, meanwhile, is also looking to bounce back after a 9-4 season that ended with a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. First-year coach Kalen DeBoer, fresh off leading Washington to the national title game in 2023, has Crimson Tide fans expecting better.

Saturday is a sellout at the newly renovated Doak. It’s only the sixth meeting between the two programs: FSU won a neutral-site game in Jacksonville in 2007; Alabama won the last, 24-7, in Atlanta in 2017.

If you can’t get through the turnstiles, Tallahassee has options. Township opens at 9 a.m. with free Celsius for the first 100 fans. At 10 a.m., Madison Social hosts the “Pro Osos Takeover” with Hollywood’s Bert Kreischer and fellow comic Tom Segura.

Prefer a downtown vibe? Amicus opens early at 11 a.m. with the game on a massive projector and Southern Hills Craft BBQ on hand. Oyster City will pour Legacy Lager all day, with live music into the night.

Proof is in on the action, too, with watch parties for both FSU-Bama and LSU-Clemson. Our prediction for the latter game is that the Tigers will get a win in Death Valley. Moving on, the deal of the day is BOGO Proof Premium Lagers — because one beer is good, but two are better. Just be sure to raise one of them to Lee Corso, the FSU alum and college football icon, who is suiting up for his final appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

However you watch, the important thing is that college football is back. As for FSU, Vegas pegs the Seminoles at 7.5 wins. Our hearts want to take the over, but our brains are giving the under some thought.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Open the books — Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia accused Orange County employees of hiding emails and records as he announced on Tuesday that he has issued investigative subpoenas to pry them loose during the government’s DOGE audit. “I called up the Governor, I said, I think Orange County has something to hide,” Ingoglia said in a news conference on Wednesday in Orlando as he questioned whether the county had released emails about six grants for what he said were DEI initiatives. However, in a swift response, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings denied that the county was covering anything up and stated that the government had fully complied with the state’s orders.

‘Empty Alcatraz’ — A top Florida official says the controversial state-run immigration detention facility in the Everglades will likely be empty in a matter of days, even as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and the federal government fight a judge’s order to shutter the facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by late October. That’s according to an email exchange shared with The Associated Press. In a message sent to South Florida Rabbi Mario Rojzman on Aug. 22 regarding the provision of chaplaincy services at the facility, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie stated, “We are probably going to be down to zero individuals within a few days.”

Rainbow shmainbow — Without calling out Orlando officials by name, DeSantis says some local governments are acting like they are above state law by allowing rainbow-colored crosswalks. “It’s like they think that they should just be a law unto themselves,” DeSantis said at a news conference. The state removed a crosswalk honoring the 49 murder victims at the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando last week. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) paved over the colors at night without providing city officials with any warning, sparking outrage and national headlines. Since then, some people have been recoloring the rainbows with chalk, while the state has utilized its resources by posting state troopers to guard the site and continuing to pave it black.

Rubbernecking — The saga of the fatal truck crash in Florida continues. After reporting emerged that state troopers let the man go, Gov. DeSantis says officers on the scene during Harjinder Singh’s alleged illegal U-turn that led to triple homicide charges this weekend didn’t know he did anything worthy of arrest, even though the motorists who allegedly collided with him died on impact. The incident has been weaponized against Democrats in Florida and elsewhere, with Republicans saying Democrats’ “radical agenda” is to blame for the illegal U-turn.

‘Meet and greet’ — Former House Speaker Paul Renner is likely on the verge of jumping into the race for Florida Governor. Renner stoked renewed speculation about a 2026 run with an invite to a “meet and greet” on Sept. 17 at the Santa Maria Mansion. The flyer advises that he “discusses next year’s Florida Governor’s race” at the event while outlining his “vision for Florida’s future.” Florida Politics contacted Renner on Thursday to inquire about the flyer and the impending announcement. He said that while he was “happy to connect,” he is “slammed today.” In other words, he’s not denying anything.

— Bridge Bash —

Tampa Bay is firing the cannons in celebration — and not because of a Mayfield-to-Evans touchdown. The big news is the completion of one massive infrastructure project and the groundbreaking of another in the “Title Town” of the South.

On Aug. 26, Gov. DeSantis announced the finish line for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement and the launch of the I-275 Express Expansion. Together, the two projects represent a $1.3 billion investment aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility and, most importantly, strengthening hurricane evacuation routes.

“Today, I was proud to announce significant progress on two critical infrastructure projects in the Tampa Bay area: the new Howard Frankland Bridge and the I-275 Moving Florida Forward project in Pinellas County,” DeSantis said. “Our Moving Florida Forward Initiative is delivering major improvements years ahead of schedule, reducing delays for families and businesses, and making long-term investments that will support Florida’s growth for generations to come.”

The ultimate goal of the two projects is to increase traffic flow in the Tampa Bay Area and, most importantly, enhance hurricane evacuation routes. The two projects cost a combined $1.3 billion.

“Moving Florida Forward initiative is transforming Tampa Bay’s transportation system and connecting communities. I’m proud of the work of our FDOT team, who is making quick work of the demolition of the old Howard Frankland Bridge and beginning construction of the much-needed expansion of I-275 in Pinellas County,” said Jared Perdue, the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary.

The Howard Frankland project was the largest ever completed in FDOT District 7, boosting capacity by 50% while modernizing and storm-proofing the span. The I-275 expansion will add express lanes feeding into the new bridge, which officials say could cut traffic delays by as much as 85%.

That’s all welcome news for drivers who have been long stuck in construction purgatory. But here’s a thought: instead of endless asphalt, maybe it’s time to invest in more public transit? Anywho, Tampa, hope the years of orange cones were worth it.

— Double-barrel busts —

Attorney General James Uthmeier turned some of his attention away from political posturing and toward criminal prosecution this week.

The AG announced he is lodging criminal charges against a half-dozen suspected online child predators while also accusing a nurse of elderly abuse in a second case.

Uthmeier himself announced the arrest of six people as part of a project called “Operation Summer Hurricane,” which partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies to target online child predators in North Florida.

“Thanks to the many law enforcement partners involved in Operation Summer Hurricane, six predators, including one illegal alien, who targeted Florida children were caught and will face prosecution,” Uthmeier said. “Florida families should know that we will use every tool available to put these offenders behind bars and make our state the safest place in the nation to raise a family.”

The arrests occurred mainly in Franklin County and involved multiple charges. Charges include promoting the performance of a sexual act by a child, solicitation of a minor, harmful communication with a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted human trafficking of a minor, obscene communication to a minor, and multiple other felonies.

Meanwhile, Uthmeier announced the arrest of a First Coast nurse on charges of abuse of a disabled adult. Uthmeier said Logan Morrison is accused of the crime in Nassau County.

Morrison is a former employee of Dayspring Senior Living in Hilliard and is charged with intentionally grabbing and shoving to the ground one of the center’s residents.

“This act of violence against a vulnerable Floridian will not be tolerated,” Uthmeier said. “My office has zero tolerance for elder abuse. Rest assured, my office will throw the book at this offender and continue to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

— Uthmeier ups the ante —

Uthmeier this week also asked the federal government to reconsider allowing some states to issue commercial driver’s licenses in the wake of a deadly accident that authorities say involved a truck driven by a migrant.

Uthmeier is sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration asking the agencies to weigh revoking CDL programs and stripping federal funding from California and Washington as a result of a deadly Florida crash on Aug. 12.

Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after authorities say he made an illegal U-turn while driving a semi-tractor-trailer on the Florida Turnpike before colliding with a minivan.

Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles officials say Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 through Mexico and obtained a CDL in California and Washington.

“People are fleeing ‘sanctuary states,’ where policymakers cater to criminals and illegal immigrants at the expense of law-abiding American citizens. But the crash that occurred last week in St. Lucie County shows that no one in America is safe from sanctuary states,” Uthmeier said in the opening of his letter.

— Fizzled furlough —

A Tallahassee man pleaded guilty in federal court last week after he escaped custody and attempted to elude authorities for months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Florida, one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the U.S. Attorney General.

Derek Somerset, 46, escaped from the custody of the Attorney General and an authorized representative after he was furloughed from a federal prison in October 2024, where he was serving a 48-month sentence for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Somerset was required to report to a residential re-entry facility in Tallahassee to complete his sentence. After failing to report, Somerset was found two months later in a motel parking lot, overdosing on fentanyl.

Somerset faces a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, as well as three years of supervision after his release.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, John P. Heekin, announced the plea and commended the efforts of local law enforcement in Somerset’s apprehension.

“I commend the efforts of our local law enforcement partners, working with the U.S. Marshal’s office, to get this violent felon off our streets and back in federal custody,” Heekin said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Welch is prosecuting the case, which resulted from a joint investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

— Orange you mad it’s DOGE —

Yin and yang. Peanut butter and jelly. Rock ‘n’ roll. Bread and butter. Some combinations are just classic and never get old. And newly appointed CFO Ingoglia wants to add a fresh duo: him and DOGE.

This week in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ingoglia announced that the CFO’s office will issue subpoenas to Orange County employees who may have information about active efforts to obstruct the state’s ongoing local government DOGE audits.

“Orange County taxpayers deserve better. I applaud CFO Ingoglia for issuing subpoenas to Orange County employees involved in grant decisions, fiscal operations, and divisional management. Altering public records and trying to cover up reckless spending decisions is unacceptable, and we will continue working to uncover the truth,” DeSantis said.

Orange County is in the crosshairs because its annual general fund expenditures grew from just over $1 billion in FY 2019–20 to more than $1.6 billion in FY 2024–25 — an increase of $559 million, or 54%. Instead of pointing to inflation over the past five years or the county’s 10% population growth, the administration is zeroing in on “woke” reasons, like disparity studies conducted to push for equal outcomes.

“Taxpayers have a right to know how their hard-earned dollars are spent,” Ingoglia said. “Today, we have issued subpoenas to ensure that Orange County is accountable to the taxpayers and is transparent with the ways that they use public funds. I will not stand idly by while Floridians are forced to pay higher property taxes to fund wasteful and bloated government budgets. I promised to hold local governments accountable on overspending and I am proud to work with Governor DeSantis to keep that promise.”

In the weeks since his appointment, Ingoglia’s watchdog crusade and its alignment with the broader DeSantis agenda have the pair looking like Florida’s next “dynamic duo.”

— Best-in-class —

The State University System of Florida is touting its strong showing in Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Guide and Rankings.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said the rankings highlight why Florida’s universities are considered among the nation’s best.

“The Washington Monthly rankings point to key strategies that make our institutions national leaders in higher education: low-cost, high-value degrees, a focus on clear career pathways or continued education, and merit-based aid that supports high-achieving students in reaching their higher education goals,” Rodrigues said.

He added that under Gov. Ron DeSantis, state universities have “prioritized education over indoctrination” and raised standards statewide.

The rankings weigh affordability, student outcomes and impact on the economy. Florida schools landed in several top categories:

— Best-in-Class Colleges: University of Central Florida and Florida Atlantic University, both in the top 25.

— Southeast Best Bang for the Buck: Florida International University ranked No. 1, UCF No. 2, and New College of Florida No. 3; eight other Florida schools also made the list.

— Best Colleges for Research: University of Florida placed in the top 30, joined by FIU, Florida State University, UCF and University of South Florida.

— Liberal Arts Colleges: New College ranked in the Top 10.

— Master’s Universities: University of West Florida ranked in the Top 75.

—Instagram of the week —

— We bring the broadband boom —

Government and economic development junkies, mark your calendars.

From Sept. 10–12, the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld will host the Florida Broadband Summit 2025, presented by FloridaCommerce and CareerSource Florida.

The summit will bring together government, business, education, and economic development leaders to discuss how Florida can bridge digital divides while improving education, training, and the job market.

Sessions will cover high-speed internet deployment, the BEAD program, the Broadband Opportunity Program, emerging technologies, disaster resilience and more.

“FloridaCommerce’s Office of Broadband has awarded more than $708 million in funding to grant programs, extending Florida’s broadband infrastructure to rural communities — continuing to create opportunities for Florida’s job seekers and job creators,” said Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly.

Since 2020, FloridaCommerce has prioritized broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas throughout the state. To date, 85% of broadband infrastructure grants have gone to small cities and rural communities.

“Broadband access unlocks tremendous potential for Floridians, expanding opportunities for job seekers to build skills, connect with employers and participate in today’s digital economy,” said Adrienne Johnston, President and CEO of CareerSource Florida.

More information on the summit is available on the Office of Broadband’s website.

— Lineworker limelight —

As we enter the height of hurricane season, Floridians are facing familiar risks: property damage, flooding and the sudden loss of essentials such as air conditioning, internet and refrigeration.

But have you thought about the people who suit up and ride out to get your lights back on once the winds die down?

Tuesday was Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day, and the Florida Public Service Commission didn’t let the opportunity to praise some of the most vital — and often overlooked — workers in the Sunshine State.

“As Florida continues to strengthen its energy grid and storm readiness, we must remember that lineworkers are the front-line heroes keeping power safe and reliable. We are grateful every day for the men and women who risk their lives to ensure Floridians have the essential service of electricity,” said PSC Chair Mike La Rosa.

The House established Lineworker Appreciation Day in 2012 to honor the men and women with the gumption to let a 380 kV power line into their personal bubble.

Hurricane season may be their busiest time, but they don’t hibernate in the offseason — even on sunny days, a single gust of wind on one of Tallahassee’s iconic canopy roads can leave an entire neighborhood in the dark.

Nationwide, more than 5.5 million miles of distribution lines connect homes and businesses to the grid, and lineworkers maintain them in all kinds of weather. So, next time you’re stuck behind a bucket truck, have a little patience — and a little gratitude — because they’re the ones who will save you from cold showers and a week of forced family game nights.

— Resilient Florida —

Environmental leaders are applauding the appointment of Edward “Eddy” C. Bouza II as Florida’s next Chief Resilience Officer.

Bouza will lead efforts to maximize the state’s mitigation investments against the impacts of hurricanes and flooding by coordinating mitigation strategies across multiple agencies.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert has been a driving force behind advancing the Sunshine State’s resilience strategy to help prepare communities in the event of a natural disaster.

“Through the Resilient Florida Program, he has positioned Florida as a national leader in resilience, and his appointment as chief resilience officer will further strengthen efforts to protect our environment, economy and communities,” Lambert said.

The Resilient Florida Program offers a statewide approach to strengthening the state’s community infrastructure against the impacts of hurricanes, flooding, severe weather, and coastal management solutions, including shoreline hardening, vegetative barriers, and wetland restoration.

Florida’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mark Rains, said Bouza’s expertise has been central to efforts like Florida’s Comprehensive Statewide Flood Vulnerability and Sea Level Rise Assessment.

“I look forward to continuing this important work with him to build a more resilient Florida,” Rains said.

Dr. Tom Frazer, Dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida and former Chief Science Officer, said Bouza brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

“The Florida Flood Hub has had a productive relationship with Eddy, and we look forward to further collaboration that increases Florida’s resilience and protects its people and their assets,” Frazer said.

— Presidential recognition —

With chatter swirling over the Kennedy Center Honors — KISS, really? — some politicians are reflecting on their own recognitions.

That includes Rep. Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, a Democrat from West Palm Beach.

This week, Edmonds highlighted his 2024 “President’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” given for more than 4,000 hours of service. The award, issued by AmeriCorps and the White House and signed by President Joe Biden, is the nation’s highest civilian honor for volunteer service.

“I didn’t get into public service to earn titles; I did it to change lives. This award is not about me. It’s a reminder that service is our highest calling, and that when you lead with love, listen deeply, and stay rooted in purpose, you can help build a future bigger than yourself,” Edmonds said.

The Biden White House praised Edmonds for his “purpose-driven leadership.” The ice-cream-loving, aviator-wearing former President even took a break from waxing the Trans Am to put pen to paper: “The country is counting on you,” he wrote in a letter to Edmonds.

Edmonds recently posted photos of the letter and certificate on social media. He said the honor refueled his drive to tackle complex issues, such as affordable housing, access to education, public safety, and economic equity.

Looking back at 2024, Edmonds said he’s finding motivation to move forward in today’s turbulent climate. And who can blame him? It was a simpler time.

… Wait, it’s only been eight months?

— Zoo & conservation —

Boca Raton Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman secured $950,000 in state funding for the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society to improve safety, expand conservation infrastructure, and strengthen animal habitats.

The improvements are designed to protect visitors, staff and the more than 500 animals that call the zoo home. Planned upgrades include a mass notification system, new access controls, security cameras, fencing and lighting. Fiber optic networks will also be installed to enhance monitoring and communication.

“The Palm Beach Zoo is a pillar of our community — protecting wildlife, educating families, and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year,” Gossett-Seidman said. “These enhancements will ensure the Zoo remains a safe, sustainable, and inspiring place for generations to come.”

The funding will also support the mitigation of stormwater runoff and the restoration of Baker Lake and its surrounding wetlands.

“Palm Beach Zoo is honored to work alongside Rep. Gossett-Seidman, whose love for nature, the environment, and this Zoo shines through in everything she does,” said Margo McKnight, President & CEO of Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. “Her leadership in helping the Zoo secure this appropriation for water quality demonstrates a true commitment to protecting both wildlife and the community we share. Thanks to her vision, future generations will enjoy cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and the incredible biodiversity that makes Palm Beach County so unique.”

— Rattler road show —

The Rattlers are getting the band together and hitting the road for their 2025 student recruitment tour, “Destination FAMU.”

The initiative will bring Rattler spirit to cities across Florida and the South, offering future FAMU students (fingers crossed) a look at the university’s affordable academic programs and culturally vibrant campus.

“We are excited to bring a taste of the FAMU experience to cities where we’ve historically recruited many of our best and brightest students,” said William Hudson Jr., vice president of Student Affairs. “We want South Florida’s top students to join us on the Highest of Seven Hills in Tallahassee. In the meantime, Destination FAMU will bring the innovation and excellence of the Hill to our future Rattlers.”

Stops on the 2025 tour include:

— Jacksonville: Florida State College at Jacksonville, Sept. 25

— Tallahassee: Fall Preview at FAMU campus, Sept. 27

— Atlanta: TBA, Oct. 2

— Tampa: TBA, Nov. 20

— Orlando: TBA, Nov. 21

Hudson said the university is also reallocating resources to expand student financial support in response to changes in federal aid and rising tuition costs. He added that Academic Affairs and Student Affairs are revising recruitment strategies for the 2025–26 academic year while preparing to relaunch the FAMU Connection in 2026–27.

Keep tabs on FAMU’s events calendar for tour schedule updates.

— Quasquicentennial Pepper —

Florida State University will host a celebration marking the 125th anniversary of U.S. Sen. Claude Pepper’s birth. The event, scheduled for 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, will be held at the Broad Auditorium in the Claude Pepper Center on FSU’s main campus.

Born in Dudleyville, Alabama, Pepper attended the University of Alabama before earning a law degree from Harvard after serving in World War I. He began practicing law in Perry in 1925 and soon entered public service, winning a seat in the state House.

In 1936, he won a Special Election to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 1950. He later represented Florida in the U.S. House from 1963 until he died in 1989, serving Florida’s 3rd, 11th, 14th and 18th Congressional Districts.

Pepper was one of the South’s most prominent New Deal Democrats, championing causes such as the minimum wage, eight-hour workdays, abolition of the poll tax, strong labor unions, and a robust social safety net.

FSU’s celebration will feature a keynote from University of Central Florida lecturer James Clark, who will examine Pepper’s political career and its lasting influence on FSU. The event also marks the public debut of “The Legacy of Claude Denson Pepper,” a WFSU-produced documentary directed by Andy Opel and Ian Edward Weir of the FSU College of Motion Picture Arts.

A continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by a buffet luncheon at noon. Seating is limited; prospective attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Sept. 1.

— FSU bling —

It was a big week for the most obnoxious and annoying people you know.

In case you are living under a rock, this week, future NFL Hall of Famer, three-time Super Bowl champion, and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped the question to pop-music legend, 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

They’ve been together now for a few years (to the annoyance of many NFL fans, as she gets as much camera time as her future husband when she’s in the stands). Many of Swift’s diehard fans knew the proposal was coming — part due to sleuthing and part due to “vibes.” This time, it was no Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Harry Styles or Matt Healy (we could go on, but you get the point).

The only reason we bring up “E!” level news is because a Florida State University alumna’s work is currently one of the most talked-about things on this planet.

That’s right, the rock itself.

Kindred Lubeck, a jeweler and social media influencer, designed the engagement ring, which is being blasted all over the internet and publications as you read this. And the consensus? People love it. Have you seen the size of it?

Lubeck graduated with a bachelor’s degree from FSU in 2018. And in 2019, she joined her father’s jewelry business in Jacksonville. When COVID-19 shut everything down in 2020, Lubeck was able to hone her craft, leading to her current position.

The FSU Alumni Association touted Lubeck’s accomplishment across social media: “From garnet and gold to diamond and gold, this FSU alumna helped make the whole place shimmer. Swifties everywhere are swooning, but are we even surprised? Of course, a Nole was Fearless enough to play such an important role in Tay’s Enchanted day!”

In 2024, Lubeck moved to NYC to continue following her jewelry and social media dreams. She opened her own shop, Artifex Fine Jewelry, in 2024 and currently boasts (pun very much intended) over 260,000 followers on TikTok and 250,000 followers on Instagram, with some videos on her accounts garnering up to 10 million views.

FSU fans needed this because it’s the only ring we’re likely to be talking about anytime soon (oh, take us back to 2023 …).

— Hello, fresh —

Calling all Tallahassee locals who enjoy fresh, delicious produce — the real “Make America Healthy Again” type of food, not raw milk.

This week, the Southside Farmers’ Market reopened on Thursday, Aug. 28. The theme this time around was “Farmers Market Appreciation Market Day,” reminding farmers of the value they add to the Tallahassee/Leon County community. Organizers emphasized that, regardless of the size of their business, vendors have a place here to sell directly, providing locals with access to fresh, healthy produce at great prices.

Launched in 2018, the market is held on select Thursdays at the Walker-Ford Community Center, 2301 T-Pain Lane, weather permitting. Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only draw — local organizations sometimes hand out free grocery totes, and businesses sell apparel and goods. The Tallahassee Police Department often stops by to give away snow cones to kids.

If you missed this one, don’t worry. The City of Tallahassee has announced more dates through the end of 2025. The scheduled market days are:

— Sept. 4

— Sept. 18

— Oct. 9

— Oct. 23

— Nov. 6

— Nov. 20

— Dec. 4

— Dec. 11

For a sense of the atmosphere, check out this video from the city showcasing the Southside Farmers Market.

Happy cooking with the fresh produce you pick up — and don’t miss the next Thursday date if you can’t make it this time.

— Caught Stealing Roses —

Movies. You know them. You love them. And it’s time for our weekly box office “coming soon to you” segment.

If a tree falls in the woods when no one is there, does it make a sound? What about a movie that didn’t report its box office — did it still make money? Netflix attempted to answer that riddle with “Kpop Demon Hunters,” which premiered in theaters for a two-day run but barred chains from reporting box office receipts. On paper, “Weapons” took the weekend crown, though most projections had the Netflix import earning more. Either way, “Weapons” is still the Summer’s breakout, with “Freakier Friday” and “Fantastic Four: First Steps” jockeying behind it. Enough about tallies — time to look at what’s new.

“The Roses” is a dark comedy with a full-on “Brit-off.” Oscar winner Olivia Colman joins two-time nominee Benedict Cumberbatch in a retelling of Danny DeVito’s 1989 cult hit “The War of the Roses.” The 2025 update is penned by Tony McNamara (The Favourite, Poor Things, The Great) and directed by comedy veteran Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Meet the Parents, and HBO’s Tallahassee staple Recount). Reviews are solid for a comedy remake: 64% on Rotten Tomatoes (77% audience), 6.9 on IMDb, and 3.5 on Letterboxd. SNL icons Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg also show up, so there’s extra incentive if you like your dark comedy with a wink.

Darren Aronofsky is also back with something different: a screwball gangster comedy set in 1990s New York. The Oscar-nominated director behind “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan,” and “The Whale” casts Austin Butler, Regina King and Zoë Kravitz in a period piece that mixes grit with absurdity. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with ratings of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes (audience score: 85%), 7.3 on IMDb, and 3.7 on Letterboxd.

If comedies aren’t your thing, Steven Spielberg’s three-time Oscar-winning classic “Jaws” returns to theaters nationwide for its 50th anniversary — still the movie that made a generation afraid to go near the ocean.

And for those who’d rather stay in after a long Saturday of college football, Netflix is premiering “The Thursday Murder Club,” a comedy mystery based on the international bestseller. Directed by Christopher Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, the first two Harry Potter films), the cast is loaded with heavyweights: Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan. Critics are on board, giving it a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.8 on IMDb, and a 3.1 on Letterboxd.

— Bummer —

Whew-y! In case you didn’t notice, and there hasn’t been much surf along the Gulf Coast in Northwest Florida, the East Coast is just coming out of one of the most extended spells of solid surf in a very long time.

The swell kicked up by Hurricane Erin is finally settling down. Why are we discussing East Florida surf? Well, frankly, we know that many Panhandle surfers made the road trip across our state to get there, as it’s the closest place to find surf and will continue to be this weekend.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for the area from the Big Bend to the Alabama state line is more of the same, unfortunately, for Saturday and Sunday. Winds out from the east to southeast and under 10 knots. Seas in the open Gulf will be less than three feet. So, it’s Groundhog Day for our stretch of saltwater. However, it’s guaranteed that many surfers returning to the area after the journey for the Erin swell will be watching videos of their sessions and checking out pictures, if they have them.

The highest swell height on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy 42036, moored about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, recorded this week was a whopping one foot even. The usual swell heights ranged between a foot and 0.3 feet. Yeah, we’re not catching any waves.

It’s alright though, the general weather forecast for the weekend along the Panhandle calls for consistent showers and even some thunderstorms. So best to hang close to home. It will change; that’s a promise. However, we must remain calm and patient. It’s coming, waveriders, that’s a promise.

— Capitol Directions —

Rainbows — Rainbow — Abbey Road gave us The Beatles. Florida’s version looks more like a Dead Kennedys bootleg — gray paint over joy.

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — It’s like “No Child Left Behind” but for candidates voters resoundingly rejected.

Jay Collins — Down arrow — If #CosplayJay insists on playing U.S. Marshal, he could at least tear off the Party City tag.

Byron Donalds — Up arrow — He was already at the high roller’s table; now he has some house money to play with.

Paul Renner — Crossways arrow — We’re not sure what his lane is yet, but it’s definitely not HOV.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — The DOGE team is seizing hard drives like they’re rare Pokémon cards.

BlackRock — Down arrow — Six months ago, it was “fiduciary first.” Now it’s “go maximize shareholder return somewhere else.”

Bock the Blup — Down arrow — 👆⛳️⛳️👎 ☀️✋👎👎✌️☠️👍👈

Charlie Crist — Up arrow — At long last, a little sunshine in our morning scroll. Welcome back!

Tracie Davis, Mack Bernard, David Silvers — Up arrow — The last thing Dems needed was a battleground of their own making.

Shev Jones — Up arrow — The Governor has asphalt. Survivors have memory. Guess which one lasts longer.

Juan Porras — Up arrow — A three-letter heel enters the cage, and for once, Florida’s united: HOAs are not walking out.

Fiona McFarland — Up arrow — Senate’s loss, Sarasota’s gain.

Adam Botana — Up arrow — He’s already got a Partner gig waiting for him at Bassmaster, Rober & Ross, once the ban is up.

Mori Hosseini — Up arrow — Gators may be yearning for a different Top 5 ranking, but the board Chair has his eyes on the real prize.

Will Weatherford, Mike Griffin — Down arrow — Guys … the motto is “Veritas et Sapientia,” not “Non Veni hic ut Luderem Scholam”

SWFWMD — Down arrow — Pro tip: If taxpayer voices say keep it, it doesn’t matter what taxpayer dollars say.

Mike Anway — Up arrow — PhRMA’s losing an all-timer, but like the Johnson-Erickson handoff, nobody here’s a loser.

Alix Miller — Up arrow — “Breaker, breaker — Queen of Trucking here. We’re out of the double nickel, so hammer down on that FMCSA confirmation. Over.”

Courtney Cox — Up arrow — Long overdue — Moore finally put a partner pin on one of its quiet heavyweights.

Tampa Bay drivers — Up arrow — Rainbow crosswalks erased, billion-dollar bridge delivered. Straus and Kreisman are putting this in the fourth edition.

University of West Florida — Down arrow — We’d land UWF the same candidate for half the price of a search firm and none of the 15-member committee drama … just sayin.

Pulitzer Prize Board — Down arrow — Trump’s lawsuit lingers, Florida’s Supreme Court won’t touch it. Shame there’s no Pulitzer for satire.

Janice Yvette Shackelford — Down arrow — Never seen someone dig their own grave without a shovel.

Doak Campbell — Up arrow — Garnet end zones return … fingers crossed they aren’t crimson by the end of the night.

Gadsden Co. folks — Up arrow — Funnel cakes and Ferris wheels incoming.

Senior residents at Westminster Oaks — Fist — Look, they were marching in the ’60s. You think they really won’t lie down in the street in their 80s?

Tally Hooters — Down arrow — The building may be gone, but the legacy lives on: Delightfully tacky, yet unrefined.

Kindred Lubeck — Ring — At least Noles have a ring to celebrate this year.

Mickey Clayton — Halo — A Rattler to the end, his legend will echo long past the buzzer.