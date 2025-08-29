Byron Donalds says Americans want National Guard patrolling their streets

Safety first! That’s the argument a Florida candidate for Governor is making, suggesting that National Guard details on the streets of the nation’s capital should set trends in other cities where crime is deemed to be out of control.

“When you use commonsense policies, the American people say, ‘Well, why can’t we do the same thing where we live?’ Whether that’s Chicago, Los Angeles, Little Rock, St. Louis, New York City, you got to have people on the streets who are going to uphold the law,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow.”

Donalds is a Republican from Naples, where a deployment of Guard troops seems less likely than the cities he outlines here. He gives President Donald Trump “full credit” for calling them into Washington, D.C., saying Democrats “lost their minds” over the proposal.

Donalds also tore into Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for not endorsing Trump’s plan, noting a decline in the Windy City’s police force.

“I would tell the people of Chicago: Your Mayor doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Donalds advised.

Donalds acknowledged that deployments in Chicago and other cities could be “tricky,” given “these Governors and these Mayors in part do have to request National Guard troops to come in to support law enforcement.”

He said “Governors have to step up and do the right thing” in these states and “not play politics” just to “try to get the Democratic nomination for President in 2028.”

A new Emerson College poll, meanwhile, says people see a National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., more favorably than in other cities. While the Washington deployment is above water (48% support to 45% opposed), less than 45% of people support troops walking the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago or Boston.