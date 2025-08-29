August 29, 2025
‘Great idea’: Joe Gruters on board with Donald Trump’s Midterm Republican Convention idea
Donald Trump endorsed Joe Gruters  for RNC Chair after Ron DeSantis attacked him.

Jacob OglesAugust 29, 2025

joe gruters
'Let's Go!'

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters is signaling support for holding a party convention ahead of the 2026 Midterms.

A day after President Donald Trump called for a Republican National Convention in 2026, Gruters posted early Friday that he supports that idea.

“Let’s Go!” Gruters wrote on Facebook. “Great idea President Trump.”

Gruters, Florida’s Republican National Committeeman, won election as national party Chair earlier this month in Atlanta. He has a long relationship with Trump dating back to being an early supporter of the President’s first national campaign in 2016, when Gruters co-chaired the Florida arm with now-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Trump on Thursday called for a 2026 Convention, hoping to rally the Republican base ahead of what is historically a difficult Midterm cycle for the party in power.

“The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS,” Trump predicted in a Truth Social post.

“We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the (Joe) Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!!”

Meanwhile, some leaders within the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) already are suggesting that the Sunshine State, the home state of both Trump and Gruters, should host the national gathering.

“Florida is the flagship of the nation for conservative politics!” posted Jovante Teague, RPOF Vice Chair. “The Florida GOP would gladly host should this move forward.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

