Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.2.25

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is formally launching a campaign this morning for a full term in office.

The Spring Hill Republican released a campaign video where he advocated for eliminating property taxes in Florida and promised to continue ferreting out waste at all levels of government.

“Today, I’m officially launching my campaign for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer because families and taxpayers deserve a trusted, conservative fighter to make Florida more affordable,” Ingoglia said in a statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ingoglia, then a Senator, to the Cabinet post in July. The job opened up after former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

“I’m thankful to Governor DeSantis for putting his trust in me and appointing me to stand strong on key priorities — lowering property taxes, auditing local governments, holding insurance companies accountable and supporting our brave first responders in my role as Chief Fire Marshal,” Ingoglia added.

“I promise you, nobody will work harder than I will to deliver on these promises. Florida is a beacon of freedom and opportunity, and I will fight to ensure they don’t ‘New York Our Florida!’”

Voters in Senate District 15 and House District 40 ended Labor Day by getting to work electing lawmakers.

In an SD 15 Special Election, voters will choose a successor to the late Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson, who died unexpectedly before the Legislative Session began. Former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, a Democrat from Ocoee, faces Republican Willie Montague.

“This campaign has been about people, purpose and possibility and that work will continue,” she told Florida Politics. “I honor the legacy of Sen. Thompson and look forward to being a voice of wisdom and reason in Tallahassee just as she was.”

Montague, founder of House of Timothy and lead pastor of Gravity Church in Orlando, has urged Black voters to reconsider their unfettered loyalty to the Democratic Party. He also filed to challenge progressive U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost in 2024.

“Politicians love to talk about ‘change,’ but half of them are just experts at keeping the system broken,” he posted on X.

Regardless of that race’s outcome, Bracy Davis had to resign her House seat effective today. An HD 40 Special Election decides who succeeds her. Democrat RaShon Young, Bracy Davis’ former Chief of Staff, Tuan Le, a Republican who challenged Frost last year but lost the GOP nomination, and write-in candidate Chris Hall are running.

“We are living in a time of turmoil,” Young told Florida Politics. “Families are being crushed by this awful affordability crisis. Too many are being stripped of their access to affordable health care. And our very voices at the ballot box are under attack. But let me be clear: we will not back down.”

Le ran on business issues including zoning equity, business tax credits and workforce education.

“It is time to improve District 40 that was left behind in the last 40 years,” he wrote on his website. “Together, we can create opportunities for our community, children and small businesses, ensuring a thriving economy and a brighter future for all in District 40.”

Democrats enjoy a voter registration and performance edge in both districts.

—“In Special Elections, LaVon Bracy Davis for Senate, RaShon Young for House” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board

Florida’s business community will gather in Orlando this Fall for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) and the Florida Chamber Annual Meeting.

The two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27-28, will bring together business leaders, elected officials, educators, and workforce advocates to assess the state’s economic trajectory and long-term priorities. This year’s agenda will cover a range of topics, including the drivers of Florida’s economy, federal policy updates, workforce development, innovation, and the state’s growing role in global trade.

The Chamber is also planning a “halftime” assessment of the Florida 2030 Blueprint, its long-term strategic plan, which is built around six policy pillars. The review will track Florida’s progress toward benchmarks set for the end of the decade and offer a preview of goals stretching beyond 2030.

Attendees will hear from state and national experts on leadership strategies, infrastructure, education, and the impact of recent policy changes, including the elimination of the state’s business rent tax. Sessions will also highlight the role of venture capital investment in expanding Florida’s innovation economy.

The Future of Florida Forum is the Florida Chamber’s marquee annual event. Since the release of the Florida 2030 Blueprint in 2018, it has focused on how Florida’s business community can propel the state’s economy into the top 10 if measured as a country.

The Chamber will unveil more details and confirm speakers as the Forum approaches. Registration information and room booking details for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum are available online.

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association is bringing in a veteran association leader as its next Executive Director.

Joe Grimes’ career spans include leadership roles at BOMA Florida, BOMA Orlando, and the Financial Planning Association of Florida. Nationally, he held senior roles with the American Medical Informatics Association and the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine.

His résumé includes experience in strategic growth, membership engagement, and aligning organizations with public policy goals.

At FlaSEIA, Grimes will oversee member services and advocacy efforts in Tallahassee and Washington as the industry pushes for policies to accelerate solar adoption. He will also work with contractors, installers, and companies on workforce development as solar takes up a larger share of Florida’s energy mix.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience in association management and a passion for building organizations that deliver real impact for their members,” said Bill Johnson, president of the FlaSEIA Board of Directors. “His leadership strengthens FlaSEIA’s position in shaping the future of Florida’s solar industry and ensures our voice remains strong as the demand for renewable and resilient energy grows.”

Here are a few other items that caught my eye over the long weekend:

🧱— ‘The brick wall holding back chaos’: DNC Chair Jamie Harrison recently participated in a talk on This is Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s show. The theme of the talk emphasized the critical nature of ensuring the survival of democracy in the U.S. The two discussed not only the importance of defending democracy but also how to do it, offering a no-filter discussion about shared American responsibility. Watch here.

🗣 — Take a Deeper Dive with the AG: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will join Dara Kam on her podcast “Deeper Dive” to discuss his priorities and perspective as one of Florida’s youngest AGs ever. The chat is the latest example of Uthmeier’s unique commitment to being press-friendly as he seeks to achieve his and the DeSantis administration’s goals. Listen here.

⏰— The early bird gets the … good stuff: Derek Thompson, author of a Substack sharing helpful scientific tidbits and other historical nuggets, has revived The Sunday Morning Post, offering a glimpse into the scientific benefits of doing this earlier — from going to bed earlier to having your cocktail earlier (and in moderation.) The deep dive started with an Oura Ring revelation that his sleep sucked when he drank a glass of wine after 10 p.m. (“I may as well have been hooked up to an IV drip of Brazilian espresso.”) But if he had a glass of wine at 6 p.m., his sleep “was serene and unaffected.” Read more here.

"Want more Florida Politics in your Google News feed? There's a new tool for that." — Google News has launched a new "preferred sources" feature, allowing users to customize their "Top Stories" feed to display content from their favorite publications prominently.

For followers of Florida’s political landscape, this tool is a game-changer, ensuring they receive timely, in-depth reporting on the Governor’s office, the Legislature, and high-stakes campaigns.

By selecting Florida Politics as a preferred source, readers can prioritize its indispensable coverage, ensuring they see the latest headlines on key issues, such as property insurance and the state budget, first. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to enable the feature. Don’t forget about other ways to connect, such as through our breaking news text messages, following @Fla_Pol on X, and signing up for newsletters like Last Call, Takeaways from Tallahassee and The Delegation.

—@realDJT: Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! President DJT

—@StephenM: It’s actually much worse than even that. These smuggled migrant children were orphaned in America by the (Joe) Biden administration. The minors have all self-reported that their parents are back home in Guatemala. But a Democrat judge is refusing to let them reunify with their parents.

—@Brian_Goldstone: A Labor Day reminder: today there isn’t a single city, county, or state in the U.S. where a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford a modest 2-bedroom apartment. Millions of people with jobs — even multiple jobs — aren’t safe from homelessness in America.

—@officiallyjhart: I’m here to quell the rumors, yes, I did once go to the gym with Florida Chief Freedom Officer @GovGoneWild! I emerged stronger, faster, and bigger than ever before!

'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres — 2; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 2; NAACP Florida State Conference Convention begins — 2; theatrical release of 'Hamilton' — 3; Apple launch event — 7; the Emmys — 12; Gov. DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 15; 'Black Rabbit' with Jude Law and Jason Bateman premieres on Netflix — 16; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 16; 'Tulsa King' season three premieres — 19; Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 24; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 28; Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' drops — 31; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 34; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 34; 'Tron: Ares' premieres — 38; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season Opening Day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 49; 'Mayor of Kingstown' season four premieres — 54; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 55; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 63; 'Wicked: Part 2' premieres — 80; 'Stranger Things' final season premieres — 85; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 87; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 92; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 92; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 98; 'Knives Out 3' premieres — 101; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 106; 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premieres — 108; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 114; Legislative Session begins — 133; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 157; last day of the Regular Session — 192; MLB Opening Night matchup between the Giants and Yankees — 204; MLB 14-game Opening Day slate — 205; Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game at the newly repaired Tropicana Field — 216; MLB Jackie Robinson Day — 225; F1 Miami begins — 241; Untitled 'Star Wars' movie premieres — 262; MLB Lou Gehrig Day — 273; FIFA World Cup begins — 282; 96th annual MLB All-Star Game — 315; Yankees host the Mets to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — 374; MLB Roberto Clemente Day — 378; 'Avengers: Doomsday' premieres — 472; Another untitled 'Star Wars' movie premieres — 472; Tampa Mayoral Election — 546; Jacksonville First Election — 567; Jacksonville General Election — 623; 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' premieres — 641; 'The Batman 2' premieres — 759; 'Avengers: Secret Wars' premieres — 836; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1046; U.S. Presidential Election — 1162; 'Avatar 4' premieres — 1562; 'Avatar 5' premieres — 2293.

— TOP STORIES —

“Feds stop sending detainees to Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention center in Collier” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Federal officials are complying with a judge’s order and have stopped sending immigrants to a detention center in the Everglades, less than two months after DeSantis’ administration launched the facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” in support of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction last week, ordering state and federal officials to begin winding down operations at the detention center, which the Florida Division of Emergency Management spent approximately $218 million to construct.

—“Ashley Moody says ‘activist litigants’ swayed Alligator Alcatraz judge” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“The state of Florida wasted more than $200 million on Alligator Alcatraz stunt” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

“Florida’s newest immigration checkpoints: agricultural inspection stations” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s agricultural inspection stations will double as immigration checkpoints for truck drivers, a move that is drawing mixed reactions from those behind the wheel. Attorney General Uthmeier stated that the stations will verify drivers’ compliance with federal English-language requirements. Licenses issued by states that allow immigrants without legal status to apply will be targeted for review. “If you’re here illegally or can’t speak English, you have no business operating large commercial vehicles on Florida’s roads,” Uthmeier said.





— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis seeks to blame Legislature for street-art crackdown. Lawmakers tell different story.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Faced with backlash over the state ordering cities to remove LGBTQ+ rainbow crosswalks and other decorative street art, DeSantis has repeatedly cited a new Florida law that he said requires those removals. But legislators from both sides of the aisle said the law the Governor is pointing to contains no explicit language banning roadway art. The suggestion is that lawmakers are the ones who took the action resulting in the elimination of the rainbow crosswalks and other street art. It has been the Florida Department of Transportation, under DeSantis, which has ordered the removal of such art displays. Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, of Palm Beach County, said, “It seems to me that he wasn’t expecting the backlash FDOT has received, so now he’s using a bad-faith argument to shift the blame for their actions.”

“‘A national security issue’: James Uthmeier subpoenas video surveillance company over data privacy, ties to China” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Uthmeier is turning up the heat on a camera maker with Chinese ties that watchdogs warn could put footage from U.S. baby monitors, nanny cams and doorbells in Beijing’s sights. Uthmeier says he has issued a subpoena to Lorex, which was previously owned by China’s Dahua Technology, as part of an investigation into consumer protection. Uthmeier said he’s concerned about the risks of foreign spying and whether Floridians were misled about the privacy and security of Lorex cameras and apps, which are available at, among other places, Home Depot, Target, and Amazon. “Florida families deserve straight answers about who touches their data and who controls the code in the devices they put in their homes,” Uthmeier said.

First on #FlaPol — “Uthmeier taps Greg Slemp to serve as General Counsel” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s top lawyer has a new top lawyer. Uthmeier just named seasoned lawyer Slemp, who previously worked as Special Counsel on antitrust and consumer protection litigation at his office, to serve as his General Counsel. It’s the highest position yet for Slemp, a 17-year veteran of the State Attorney’s Office, where he led Florida’s opioid litigation that resulted in historic settlements for the state. Slemp has also served as Director of the Office of Public Records. His career also includes working in complex litigation in private practice and clerking for Judge Steven Merryday of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

“Florida’s new Chief Resilience Officer has the approval of environmentalists” via Jessica Meszaros of WFSU — Environmental advocates are applauding DeSantis for his appointment of Edward “Eddy” C. Bouza II as Florida’s new Chief Resilience Officer. Bouza is a certified floodplain manager and has served as Director of the Resilient Florida Program, which disburses grants statewide to address the impacts of hurricanes, flooding, and sea level rise. The Department of Environmental Protection said in a release that he will “continue to lead the state’s efforts at maximizing its mitigation investments by coordinating cross-agency mitigation strategies.” Dawn Shirreff, Florida Director of the Environmental Defense Fund, said because of his history, she’s excited about Bouza getting tapped for this.

“Florida’s once-pristine springs threatened by pollution, development and climate change” via Curt Anderson, Marta Lavandier and Daniel Kozin of The Associated Press — Seen from the air, a Florida freshwater spring is a bit of liquid heaven, luring humans and wildlife to enjoy its aquamarine cool. With at least 1,000 of them — more than any other state — the springs serve as beaches for large swaths of central and northwestern Florida far from the ocean, with teenagers backflipping from docks and snorkelers peering into the crystalline depths. But these treasures are under threat from agricultural pollution, rapid development and climate change. Some places, such as fast-growing Zephyrhills in west-central Florida, have paused construction as they struggle to stay within limits on the amount of drinking water they can withdraw from a vast underground aquifer.

“Many Floridians could lose their health insurance by the end of 2025” via Ari Hait of WPBF — Millions of Floridians are in danger of losing their health insurance at the end of this year. Nearly 5 million people in Florida rely on the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, for their health insurance. But affordable access to that care is in jeopardy. “When individuals lose their coverage, they lose access to primary care, to prevention services and to early intervention services, which are absolutely critical to improving health care outcomes,” said Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association.

“Property insurance companies are thriving now. Are Floridians owed a refund?” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — In a recent report to stockholders, insurance giant Progressive used a word that every company would prefer to avoid: Refund. A statement filed by the company warned that premiums collected from its auto insurance policyholders could exceed what’s allowable by Florida law over a three-year period. If that turns out to be the case through 2025, the third year, Progressive might have to issue cash refunds or provide credits toward future premiums. It turns out there is a law that will require property insurers to give refunds if they make excess profits. But those profits would have to come from insurers’ underwriting activities. Experts say the state’s top insurers generate the majority of their earnings from investments and spinoff companies that perform the bulk of their functions, such as communicating with policyholders, providing reinsurance coverage, offering financial terms, and repairing damage — activities that aren’t subject to any refund law.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“1.2 million immigrants are gone from the U.S. labor force under Donald Trump” via Corey Williams of The Associated Press — It’s tomato season and Lidia is harvesting on farms in California’s Central Valley. She is also anxious. Attention from U.S. Immigration Control and Enforcement could upend her life more than 23 years after she illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a teenager. “The worry is they’ll pull you over when you’re driving and ask for your papers,” said Lidia, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition that only her first name be used because of her fears of deportation. “We need to work. We need to feed our families and pay our rent.” More than 1.2 million immigrants dropped out of the labor force between January and the end of July.

“Trump faces a hurdle in banning mail-in voting: His own Republican Party” via Matt Dixon and Henry J. Gomez of NBC News — Trump says he wants to do away with mail-in ballots. Those inside his own fiercely loyal political party aren’t so sure that’s a good idea. Earlier this month, Trump continued his long-running criticism of voting by mail, falsely claiming that the United States is the only country that allows such a method and calling the practice “corrupt.” “Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting,” Trump — quoting advice he said he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin — said. “It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.” In social media posts this month, including one late Saturday, Trump indicated that he could act unilaterally and abolish mail-in balloting through an executive order ahead of the 2026 midterms. It’s a method of voting that accounted for 30% of all votes cast during the 2024 general election.

“Trump fires Board member of regulator weighing rail merger” via Esther Fung of The Wall Street Journal — Trump fired Robert Primus, a Board member of the railroad regulator that is weighing the proposed megamerger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. Primus, a Democrat, was nominated by Trump to the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 and began serving in 2021. He was the only member of the Board to oppose the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern; a tie-up was approved by the regulator in 2023. At the time, Primus said the deal wasn’t in the public interest. Primus said he planned to challenge the termination. “This is deeply troubling and legally invalid,” Primus wrote in an email to The Wall Street Journal.

“‘What else needs to be improved?’: Inside Trump’s relentless quest to leave his mark on Washington” via Eli Stokols of POLITICO — First there was a little bit of gold in the Oval Office. There is now 24-karat gilded ornamentation in the Cabinet Room, two massive flagpoles on the North and South Lawns, a paved patio over what had long been the Rose Garden’s grass lawn and plans to break ground this Fall on a massive new $200 million ballroom that will completely alter the scale of the White House’s East Wing. At times, the President has seemed as engaged in reprising the role of property manager he played for decades as he is in the more consequential matters of governing — stepping out of the Oval Office to chat with the contractors installing the Rose Garden’s new patio deck, inspecting the West Wing roof, and going on at length about his plans to beautify Washington during freewheeling press scrums.

—“D.C. flag sales soar amid Trump’s federal crackdown on the city” via Joe Heim of The Washington Post

“Federal judge’s departure creates strategic opening for Trump appointment in South Florida” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, appointed by Barack Obama in 2014, stepped down in August to become director of the Federal Judicial Center in Washington, D.C. Her departure comes one month before the President George W. Bush-appointed Judge Kenneth Marra retires, leaving only Judge Donald Middlebrooks, appointed by President Bill Clinton, at the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building in downtown West Palm Beach. Because Trump appointed Aileen Cannon to succeed Marra in 2020, only Rosenberg’s departure creates a new vacancy. Legal analysts say her exit eliminates a Democratic voice from the court at a time when Trump looks to install judges aligned with his own ideology.

— ELECTIONS —

“Can David Jolly escape former associate’s fraud indictment?” via Aaron Styza of Poliverse — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jolly’s campaign is being overshadowed by a major scandal involving his deep ties to indicted fraudster Leo Govoni. A longtime friend and former political ally, Govoni is accused of defrauding over $100 million from trust funds for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. While Jolly has not been implicated in any wrongdoing, his proximity to Govoni — whose company also employed Jolly’s wife — has fueled attacks on his trustworthiness. Jolly has called the allegations “gut-wrenching” and stated “throw the book at him” if guilty, while pivoting his campaign to promise the elimination of the state’s 10-year Medicaid waitlist for the same community Govoni allegedly victimized, a move critics are questioning as a political deflection.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Victims in Florida Turnpike crash were Haitian immigrants, headed to Indiana” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The three victims of a fatal semi-truck crash on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce earlier this month were Haitian immigrants who were traveling back to Indiana. Herby Dufresne, 30, whom the Florida Highway Patrol identified as the driver of the minivan that slammed into the 18-wheeler, killing himself and two passengers, had moved from South Florida to Indiana in hopes of finding work, said Livenson Pierre, a friend of Dufresne who lives in Canada. Also killed in the tragic accident, which has garnered national and international attention, were Faniola Joseph, 37, and Rodrigue Dor, 54.

“For the second time, appeals court blocks Miami’s effort to delay election” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami has lost its latest bid to postpone the November 2025 Election to 2026. Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeal denied the city’s request for a rehearing in the election lawsuit brought by mayoral candidate Emilio González, who sued in June after the City Commission passed an ordinance postponing the election to next year. This month, the Third DCA upheld a lower court’s ruling finding the city’s decision to delay the election via ordinance and without voter approval to be unconstitutional. That prompted the city to ask for a rehearing en banc, meaning before the entire appellate court rather than a three-judge panel.

“‘Florida’s in a crisis.’ Broward Democrats sound alarm about Trump, DeSantis policies” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Degraded hurricane forecasts. Undetected HIV infections occur because of reduced testing. Seniors on the phone for hours waiting for Social Security to answer. Children without enough food. And dirtier planes and longer waits for bags at the airport. Those developments are either underway or already here, a range of Broward elected officials said Friday as they offered their assessments of the impacts from various policy initiatives and budgetary moves implemented by Trump and DeSantis. In addition, federal, state, and local Democrats warned that the country’s overall direction is alarming. The terms “fascist” and “authoritarian” came up more than once at a “public briefing” convened by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“DeSantis names 3, reappoints 1, to Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade County has three new Board members and will keep one current member longer, following appointments and a reappointment this week by DeSantis. Key Biscayne Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum and lawyers Miriam Soler Ramos and Luis Suarez are joining the Board. Psychologist Clara Laura Ospina, Director of Internship Training in Psychology at Jackson Health Systems — Miami-Dade’s public hospital network — will remain on the 33-member Board of Directors. Nussbaum is active in his community, the Governor’s Office noted. Beyond his work as CFO, he serves as staff liaison for the Key Biscayne Police and Fire Pension Board. In 2023, he received “40 Under 40” honors from the South Florida Business Journal.

“‘Uniquely qualified’: 11 top Dems back Yvette Drucker for Palm Beach County Clerk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — One week after she switched races to run for Palm Beach County Clerk, Boca Raton Council member Drucker is welcoming a wave of endorsements from some of the county’s most prominent Democratic leaders. Drucker, a former Deputy Mayor, now carries the support of U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Berman, Mack Bernard and Tina Scott Polsky, and state Reps. Tae Edmonds, Christine Hunschofsky, Kelly Skidmore and Debra Tendrich. Palm Beach County Tax Collector Ann Gannon is backing Drucker, too, as are West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and former state Rep. David Silvers, who is running for Senate District 26.

“South Florida schools see giant enrollment drops, even in Palm Beach County” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida’s public schools are experiencing a dramatic exodus of students this year, with about 30,000 fewer than a year ago. Broward’s enrollment in district and charter schools dropped by 11,369 students to 236,548 students, while Miami-Dade fell by 13,059 to 313,220. The most surprising decline was in Palm Beach County, which is still building new schools to accommodate pockets of growth. Student enrollment in district-run schools decreased by 5,516, and enrollment in charter schools fell by 754. The combined population is now 179,871. School districts attribute the significant declines to families fleeing South Florida because they can’t afford to live here. The number of immigrant students is down in all three districts. Birth rates have also declined, while the vast expansion of vouchers for private or home schools has given parents more options.

“No deal: Memorial Healthcare System goes out of network for Florida Blue policyholders” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Memorial Healthcare System’s doctors, specialists, and hospitals are no longer in the network for Florida Blue policyholders, the state’s largest health insurer. As of Sept. 1, the contract between the two parties expires, although negotiations continue. For now, Memorial Healthcare has chosen not to make appointments for Florida Blue’s 31,000 affected policyholders. As patients complain, Memorial Healthcare and Florida Blue have been facing public pressure. Last week, David Wagner, Florida Blue’s market president, posted comments and a video on LinkedIn. “Florida Blue and Memorial have been negotiating in good faith for months, taking significant steps toward a fair deal that prioritizes our members and the community. We are disappointed that the executives see cutting off in-network access to two major health care providers as what is best for the community.”

“Margate man gets 25 years for gun offenses; ‘hit list’ named Black and Jewish Americans, including Jared Moskowitz, feds say” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — John Kevin Lapinski, Jr., a Margate resident whom authorities say maintained a “hit list” against Jewish and Black Americans including U.S. Rep. Moskowitz, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Lapinski, 41, “stockpiled weapons, tactical gear, and detailed attack plans to terrorize Jewish and Black Americans in our communities,” U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones of Miami said. “His intent was not abstract — it was written on his maps, his targets, and his so-called hit list,” South Florida’s top federal law enforcement officer added. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith handed down the sentence in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Judge dismisses Florida arrest over rainbow chalk art near Pulse nightclub” via Naomi LaChance of Rolling Stone — A judge tossed a case, finding no probable cause on Saturday after Florida police arrested a man as part of an ongoing standoff over art at a crosswalk memorializing the 2016 mass shooting at the LGBTQ Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The man has been released from jail. Florida Highway Patrol arrested Sebastian Suarez during a protest Friday night outside the nightclub. He colored the bottom of his shoe with chalk and then left footprints as he crossed the street. He was facing a charge of defacing a traffic device. “To come here and do something like this, and to be threatened with something so extreme as a felony charge for protesting and showing love to your fellow human, it’s just insane in my opinion,” Suarez said.

Here comes another Special Election — “John Temple tapped to lead Lake-Sumter State College” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Rep. Temple, a veteran educator and political ally of DeSantis, was selected to become president of Lake-Sumter State College. The Lake-Sumter Board of Trustees unanimously backed Temple, a Wildwood Republican who will join a list of former GOP lawmakers heading state colleges and universities. “As the fastest growing state college in Florida, we are looking forward to Rep. Temple’s leadership of Lake-Sumter State College to continue enhancing the quality of the education we provide to Lake and Sumter counties,” Trustees Chair Bret Jones said in a prepared statement. “He understands the crucial role that the college plays in developing and enhancing the workforce of our area, and we know that he will bring his expertise and experience to this role.”

“Uthmeier: Seminole man arrested for petition fraud for pro-pot amendment” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorney General Uthmeier announced that a Seminole County man was recently arrested for petition fraud in collecting signatures for a pro-marijuana legalization group, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Alexander Dean Francis, 33, of Winter Springs, was arrested in Flagler County by the FDLE, a news release from the agency said. The FDLE states that Francis was a registered paid petition circulator, tasked with gathering signatures for a 2024 state constitutional amendment backed by Smart & Safe Florida. Amendment 3 sought to legalize recreational marijuana usage in Florida. An investigation found Francis submitted hundreds of fraudulent petitions to Supervisor of Elections offices across Florida, including many in Flagler County, the FDLE release said.

“Orlando’s artistic crosswalks boosted safety. Florida ordered them painted over” via Ryan Gillespie and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Under state orders, Orlando’s painted crosswalks are going away. Still, the eye-catching swans, citrus wedges and rainbows made the city a safer place to walk, reducing incidents where drivers slammed on the brakes, swerved or crashed as pedestrians crossed. The city added bright murals and decorative crosswalks at four intersections on Orange Avenue in downtown last year. Since then, foot traffic has nearly tripled at those sections of the busy road, yet the rate of conflicts with vehicles has plunged by about 65%. And at the rainbow crosswalk by the former Pulse nightclub — painted in 2017 to help honor the 49 people slain there a year earlier — there were just four crashes in the eight years since the colors were put down.

“How associates in Sheriff Marcos Lopez gambling operation made play in Lake County” via Annie Martin and Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Newly obtained records reveal the businessman at the center of the racketeering case against suspended Osceola Sheriff Lopez aggressively expanded his illegal casino operations into Lake County, working with the same associates now facing criminal charges. Krishna Deokaran, named as an uncharged co-conspirator, exploited an unusual county permitting process that effectively sanctioned his Las Vegas-style gaming rooms, allowing them to operate despite violating state law. The documents provide the first concrete details, showing the scope of the alleged criminal enterprise extended beyond Osceola and clarifying connections between key players and businesses. While the records don’t mention Lopez directly, they shed new light on prosecutors’ claims that the conspiracy sought to establish a foothold in Lake County.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Pinellas beaches face long recovery as hurricane season looms” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Dan Bavaro knows he was one of the lucky ones. Ten months ago, 5 feet of salt water surged through his brand-new pizzeria on Clearwater Beach, leaving behind extensive damage and inches of sand after Hurricane Helene’s 7-foot storm surge. A few weeks later, Hurricane Milton again battered the Pinellas coastline. Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria reopened in time for the 2025 Spring Break crowds, returning to normalcy well ahead of hurricane season. Today, business is booming, with the company’s revenue up 20% from the previous year, Bavaro said, despite losing about half a million dollars in revenue due to the two-month closure of his Clearwater Beach location. “It was a pretty difficult experience,” Bavaro said. “At the same time, I must say I’m very grateful, because a lot of people’s homes were destroyed and businesses were irreparable, so we were lucky enough that we were able to get back on our feet in two and a half months.”

—“Facing backlash, St. Pete Beach shelves noise ordinance changes” via Mark Schantz of the Tampa Bay Times

But will he stop with fundraising emails? — “Ben Diamond will not run for St. Pete Mayor” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Diamond will not run for St. Petersburg Mayor, he announced. The news comes after Diamond had, over the Summer, message-tested a possible bid against incumbent Mayor Ken Welch. “As many of you know, I have spent the Summer considering running for Mayor of St. Petersburg in 2026. I am grateful for the insights and encouragement I received from so many community leaders, friends and residents who love our City like I do. But after some reflection and private time with our family over the last couple of weeks, I have concluded now is not the right time for me to seek a return to public office,” the former Representative told Florida Politics.

“Hillsborough Chief Deputy resigned amid academic cheating probe” via Dan Sullivan and Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — Before a high-ranking deputy announced his resignation last month from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the agency had opened an internal inquiry into an accusation that someone helped him complete his coursework for a prestigious FBI training program. The allegation surfaced in an email that Anthony Collins’ wife sent to more than 25 law enforcement officers, including some who worked with her husband, according to investigative records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times under the public records law. Alexandra Collins wrote that she believed she had an ethical duty to report what she called “a serious incident of academic dishonesty.”

Rest in power — “Prominent Pinellas attorney Ed Armstrong has died” via Mark Katches of the Tampa Bay Times — Armstrong, a prominent Pinellas County attorney, whose lengthy client list over the years ranged from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Church of Scientology, has died. Armstrong, 68, was playing golf at the Belleair Country Club when he collapsed on Friday morning. Over 43 years in Tampa Bay, Armstrong specialized in land use and real estate law. He represented clients such as JMC Communities, Ocean Properties, Ryland Homes, David Mack, and Nickel Plate Properties, among others. He played a role in developing residential communities, Walmarts, shopping centers and grocery stores.





— LOCAL: N. FL —

“FSU football freshman Ethan Pritchard in ‘critical but stable’ condition after being shot” via Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State freshman linebacker Pritchard was shot and hospitalized late Sunday night while visiting family in Havana, Florida. In a statement, FSU confirmed Pritchard is in “critical but stable” condition in the ICU after undergoing surgery. Coach Mike Norvell, who was with the family at the hospital, called it a “tragic event.” According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Pritchard was shot inside a vehicle. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead on the “active and ongoing” investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance with any information. No suspect has been identified, and officials have cautioned against online misinformation regarding the case.

“Florida GOP Chair joins Jacksonville City Council members backing property tax cut” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — A majority of the Jacksonville City Council has lined up in support of trimming the city’s property tax rate for the first time since 2022 in a shift that’s gained attention from state leaders and the head of the Republican Party of Florida. State GOP Chair Evan Power joined City Council President Kevin Carrico and other Council members Aug. 25 on the steps of City Hall, where local Republicans held posters that said “Protect Jax. Cut taxes. Cut waste.” “We need to continue to push and say, ‘Enough is enough,’” Carrico said. “We want the relief. We want to give the money back to the citizens.”

“3 hurricanes battered Florida’s Big Bend. Recovery is still far from over” via Riya Sharma of the Tampa Bay Times — The roads into town are still lined with wreckage, more than 10 months after Hurricane Helene. Fallen trees. A toaster oven wedged in a branch. A child’s sneaker was abandoned in a driveway. Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the rural marshy stretch of Florida’s Big Bend region, home to quiet farming and fishing towns. Jared Hunt lost everything, both his business and his house. In his hometown of Keaton Beach in Taylor County, an estimated 90% of residences were destroyed.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“DOGE audit makes Manatee County a test case for defying DeSantis, developers” via Ryan Ballogg, Carter Weinhofer and Josh Salman of the Tampa Bay Times — Manatee County voters snubbed Tallahassee last Fall when they rejected DeSantis’ hand-picked, pro-development Commission candidates and instead elected a slate of grassroots Republicans who promised to rein in runaway growth. True to their word, the new Commissioners quickly moved to cap sprawl — vowing to raise impact fees on developers to pay for new infrastructure, pushing to restore wetland protections and halting some large-scale projects altogether. However, those steps have now put them on a collision course with the Governor and the powerful real estate industry, closely aligned with his administration, which has pushed back at every turn.

What Will Weatherford is reading — “‘Everyone’s on board again,’ New College says about takeover. USF disagrees” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — “Everyone’s on board again,” New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran said, apparently referring to a renewed attempt to take over the neighboring Sarasota-Manatee campus of the University of South Florida. That proposed deal never materialized, despite internal documents that showed USF had drafted the legislation and New College had prepared press releases to announce the decision as early as February as part of New College’s effort to expand its student body and campus footprint. On Thursday, USF denied that any high-level talks with New College were underway. “No bills were filed during last year’s Legislative Session, and since that time, USF leadership has not been engaged in discussions with New College of Florida about expanding our partnership,” USF spokesperson Althea Johnson said.

“‘Shining destination’: Lee County considers San Carlos Island land for public boat ramp” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — A new county boat ramp may be coming to San Carlos Island. Lee County Commissioners will consider a $1.9 million purchase agreement with Olsen Marine on September 2. Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka says he’s been buying shrimp off Main Street on the island at the foot of the Matanzas Pass Bridge for 50 years. He said when he spotted a “for sale” sign on a waterfront lot at 1100 Main Street, wheels started turning.

— TOP OPINION —

“The state uses lies and aggression to erase Florida’s rainbows” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — In Orlando and across Florida, a wave of state-ordered destruction is erasing colorful pavement art under a dishonest dictate from DeSantis. This isn’t just about losing beautiful murals; it’s an act of ugly authoritarianism that ignores the law and uses blatant lies to justify its vicious overreach, starting with the desecration of the Pulse nightclub memorial crosswalk.

State officials claim safety concerns, yet there is zero evidence that pavement art is dangerous. In fact, multiple studies, including one by Bloomberg Philanthropies, show that decorative crosswalks and intersections actually reduce crashes and slow down drivers. Transportation officials, including Florida’s own DOT, previously encouraged and even re-painted these installations, fully aware of their safety benefits.

The state’s sudden reversal is a transparently political move targeting diversity, particularly LGBTQ+ pride symbols. The campaign began with a federal directive that misrepresented the law, which actually allows for local discretion. DeSantis and the Florida DOT are now using this pretext to wage a culture war, demanding that all asphalt art be destroyed under threat of retaliation.

Local leaders, like Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, face a difficult choice. They have rightly complied in the short term to avoid the Governor’s wrath, knowing he has a history of removing officials who defy him. Self-preservation is a factor but so is protecting their communities from a DeSantis-appointed replacement who would blindly follow his agenda.

However, compliance should not be the final word. The best recourse now is legal action. Local governments must challenge the Governor in court, where his authoritarian overreach is most vulnerable. There are valid reasons to believe DeSantis has exceeded his constitutional power, and a legal challenge is the most effective way to push back against this injustice.

Meanwhile, citizens should continue their visible, peaceful resistance. The powerful community response to the Pulse crosswalk’s destruction, marked by rainbow flags and signs, sends a clear message. It is a fight against hatred and a demonstration that even under threat, the community’s true colors will not run.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Is our vaunted system really safe from the shameless likes of President Trump?” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Checks and balances were the mantra of my youth, our supposed “tyranny vaccine.” But its efficacy is fading. We now have a President who exerts unfettered authority, unchecked by a Congress that serves as his pathetic pep squad and inadequately balanced by the courts. He is the monster the founders dreaded, unbound by precedent, propriety, or decency. Unlike past Presidents who felt pinpricks of honor, he feels none. The most critical checks reside not in our government’s architecture but in our own consciences. We, the people, have always been the final balance, with the power to depose a would-be king. But first, we must recognize what’s happening and rouse ourselves to push back.

“Gutting FEMA will spell disaster for Florida” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — A “Katrina Declaration” signed by 191 current and former officials warns that the Trump administration is dangerously weakening the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a critical resource for disaster-prone states like Florida. The state has relied on billions in FEMA aid for recent hurricanes. The declaration cites alarming issues, including a lethal bureaucratic bottleneck created by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a lack of qualified leadership, and drastic cuts to mitigation and preparedness budgets. With one-third of experienced staff gone and climate data being censored, the officials are pleading with Congress to intervene and protect the agency before the administration’s actions lead to catastrophic failures during the next major disaster, arguing that states cannot manage recovery alone.

“Keep Florida’s National Guard mission-ready, for Florida’s sake” via Steven Lepper and Andrew Turley of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The sight of armed troops working alongside federal law enforcement in our nation’s capital is an ominous conjuring of the founders’ worst visions. National Guard members sign up to train for and perform federal military missions for the Army and Air Force when activated, and to be available to help their communities in times of state and local disasters. They did not sign up to police the streets of Los Angeles, Washington or any other city or state, including Florida. In both cities, troops have encountered protesters who have understandably questioned why they are there. The question we Floridians need to ask is: What’s next?

“Fighting a valiant fight in Fort Lauderdale” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Before a large and supportive crowd, Fort Lauderdale officials made the right decision to resist DeSantis and his hateful obsession with painted crosswalks that he claims “got out of hand.” Residents should now brace themselves for an inevitable act of retribution by a vengeful and homophobic Governor. He has the power to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars for road repair, beach renourishment and other programs. At a three-hour meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and the Commissioner made the only logical choice. They unanimously voted to appeal the Florida Department of Transportation’s demand that the city paint over four crosswalks colored in rainbow hues as a symbolic gesture of inclusion to the city’s sizable LGBTQ population.

—“The meanness of Trump and DeSantis” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board

“Maintaining Florida’s economic success depends on continued availability of private marketplace health insurance” via Mary Mayhew for The Bradenton Times — Having a health insurance card in your wallet matters. Approximately 4.7 million Floridians hold that card, which provides access to timely health care. This access to coverage means the difference between regular visits with a primary care physician and being uninsured, where you rely on the emergency department as your primary care provider. Approximately 1.5 million Floridians are at risk of losing access and becoming uninsured if Congress fails to extend the enhanced premium support, which is set to expire at the end of this year. One million Floridians earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that means earning $54,000 or less a year. Without enhanced premium support, these hardworking Floridians likely can’t afford the required $1,000 a month in health insurance premiums. Because they don’t qualify for Medicaid, the tragic and unnecessary outcome is becoming uninsured.

“The corporate logo that broke the internet” via David French of The New York Times — I love Cracker Barrel, but I find myself completely out of step with the modern right. They’ve manufactured outrage over frivolous disputes, from a Sydney Sweeney ad to Cracker Barrel daring to change its logo. This isn’t really about jeans or restaurants; it’s a strategy. Right-wing media finds or invents ‘woke’ controversies to distract from real news, mobilize its base, and paint opponents as extremists. The hypocrisy is rich, as they deploy the same cancel culture tactics they claim to oppose. This reveals a populist will to power that seeks to impose its values through intolerance. But this fool’s errand of constant outrage is exhausting and will ultimately fail, creating its own powerful backlash.

“Cardiac Insights donated $150K for Second Chance Act to save student-athletes facing hidden conditions” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – Cardiac Insight Inc., a cardiac diagnostic product company, is donating 25 of its Cardea 20/20™ electrocardiogram (ECG) devices to the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP). Cardiac Insight announced the $150,000-valued donation at FCAAP’s annual conference in Lake Buena Vista. It will help facilitate the statewide rollout of the Second Chance Act; a law signed this Summer that protects student-athletes by detecting heart conditions that may have been previously undetected. Sudden cardiac arrest is the top medical cause of death among student-athletes, accounting for 75% of all deaths during youth sports. One in 300 youth has a detectable heart condition that puts them at risk.

“D23: Magic Kingdom set for Walt Disney animatronic, Tron overlay” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — An animatronic version of Walt Disney will be incorporated into the Carousel of Progress attraction at Magic Kingdom theme park, Imagineer Chris Beatty announced Saturday at the Destination D23 event at the Coronado Springs Resort. An overlay for the Tron Lightcycle / Run ride was also revealed at the event. The figure will be placed in a new scene that precedes the traditional through-the-decades rotating story of an American family. Carousel of Progress was one of Disney’s ideas featured at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. That event also contributed to the development of animatronics, as seen in Disney’s “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” show. The Magic Kingdom addition comes on the heels of the introduction of a Walt Disney animatronic at Disneyland. The figure is now seen in “Walt Disney — A Magical Life,” which debuted in July.

“Southern rock legend to have Florida stretch of U.S. Highway 41 named after him” via Wade Tatangelo of USA Today Network — A Southern rock legend with deep Florida roots will have a stretch of U.S. Highway 41 named after him — if the state approves. Sarasota County Commissioner are sending a request to the Florida Department of Transportation to rename part of U.S. 41 after Dickey Betts, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band and wrote their biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man.” The tribute would be especially fitting since Betts lived for decades near the highway he immortalized in song with his lyric: “I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus rollin’ down Highway 41.” Betts, who died in April 2024 at age 80, is widely regarded as one of Florida’s greatest musical exports, blending rock, blues, and country into the sound of Southern rock while inspiring today’s jam band scene.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Congressman John Rutherford, former Rep. Spencer Roach and Dr. Judithanne Scourfield McLauchlan.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.