August 31, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices surge before Labor Day Weekend, but still cheapest holiday rate since pandemic
oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight

Jesse SchecknerAugust 31, 20256min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Snook ahoy: Recreational harvesting season for the popular fish opens in Florida Monday

FederalHeadlines

What it could mean for the Fed to lose its independence

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Ticket to Top 20 tops $1M in second quarter

oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight
There was a jump at the pump due to flooding at a major Midwest refinery.

After a steep drop in the last week of August, Florida drivers will hit the road on Labor Day Weekend paying the lowest holiday gas prices since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The state average for regular unleaded stood at $3.11 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group, well below last year’s $3.30 and far from the record high of $4.89 set in June 2022.

Nationally, gas averages $3.20 on Friday morning, also the cheapest since 2020, when demand collapsed during lockdowns.

Prices did jump this week, by nearly 20 cents in Florida, following flooding that temporarily knocked offline the BP Whiting Refinery in Indiana, the Midwest’s largest. That outage drove the national average up more than 7 cents to $3.21, according to AAA.

Still, the overall trend remains favorable, with the national average expected to be $3.15 per gallon by Labor Day, 14 cents lower than in 2024.

Image via AAA AAA — The Auto Club Group.

President Donald Trump’s administration celebrated the forecast.

“From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans have been saving significant money at the pump all summer long with the cheapest gas prices in 5 years,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the New York Post. “President Trump promised to unleash American energy and make everyday life more affordable for families, and he delivered.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN that falling oil prices and strong global production are keeping pump prices in check.

“The timing is up in the air and depends on hurricane season,” he said, “but the stars look aligned for sub-$3 gas this Fall.”

Image via GasBuddy.

Oil prices hovering near $64 a barrel and OPEC’s willingness to keep supply strong suggest stability for motorists.

Lower fuel costs offer relief to households still squeezed by high grocery, rent and utility bills. Analysts note that Americans are spending less of their income on gas than in past years, a notable shift since the $5-per-gallon shock of 2022.

Joe LaVorgna, counselor to the U.S. Treasury Secretary, told CNN that lowering energy costs “translates to an immediate increase in household cashflow and helps middle and lower-income Americans who are often living paycheck to paycheck.”

As of Friday, the cheapest metropolitan markets for unleaded gas in Florida is the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying $2.88 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.90) and Pensacola ($2.95).

The most expensive are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.27), Naples ($3.18) and Ocala ($3.16).

Florida sits in the middle of the pack nationally. The most expensive states for gas-dependent drivers is, as usual, California, where a gallon cost $4.59 on Friday morning, followed by Hawaii ($4.48) and Washington ($4.39).

Mississippi motorists are enjoying the most affordable fuel, $2.73 per gallon, followed by Arkansas ($2.77) and Louisiana ($2.78).

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhat it could mean for the Fed to lose its independence

nextSnook ahoy: Recreational harvesting season for the popular fish opens in Florida Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories