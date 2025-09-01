September 1, 2025
Mike Fasano selects Gulf Coast JFC’s ‘Heart Gallery’ as latest Charity of the Month

September 1, 2025

Mike Fasano
The program supports foster kids searching for their forever homes.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano has selected the Gulf Coast JFC’s “Heart Gallery” as its newest Charity of the Month, a program that allows five Pasco County Tax Collector’s Offices to collect donations supporting various local interests.

The Heart Gallery supports children in the foster care system searching for their forever families through every step of the important process.

All funds raised in September will be dedicated to foster care services provided in Pasco County.

“The Heart Gallery is dedicated to finding permanent, nurturing homes for children in foster care,” Heart Gallery Program Director Rosemarie Richardson said. “With every gift made through Pasco TC Gives, you help open the door to love, security, and family for a child who needs it most.”

Fasano said the charity is important because foster children face unique challenges.

“The Heart Gallery provides care and services that help foster children work their way through the foster care process. Please consider donating to help these vulnerable children receive important help and support.”

Those interested in contributing can do so at any Tax Collector Office in Pasco County. They are located at:

— East Pasco Government Center: 14236 6th St. Room 100 in Dade City.

— West Pasco Government Center: 8731 Citizens Dr. Room 120 in New Port Richey.

— Gulf Harbors: 4720 U.S. Hwy 19 in New Port Richey (located at the intersection of Shamrock Drive).

— Land O’Lakes: 4135 Land O’Lakes Boulevard (Highway 41).

— Wesley Chapel: 4610 Pet Lane, C 101.

Individuals can also give online through a dedicated webpage.

Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526-0276.

The Charity of the Month program is part of the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Pasco TC Gives initiative.

To date, the program has supplied Pasco County schools with 500 backpacks filled with school supplies; donated more than $40,000 to Pasco school ABC funds; provided holiday meals to more than 600 families; donated more than $22,000 to the Humane Society of Pasco; contributed more than $35,000 to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation; donated more than $31,000 to Lauren’s Kids; and added thousands more in donations to local, regional and statewide nonprofits.

