Dem leaders, advocates to rally in Fort Lauderdale to defend rainbow crosswalk

Elected Democratic leaders and progressive advocates are convening in Fort Lauderdale this weekend to support LGBTQ rights, free speech, local control and a street mural emblematic of those issues: the city’s rainbow crosswalk.

A rally and press conference, dubbed “We Won’t Be Erased,” is set to run from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the beachside intersection of Sebastian Street and the A1A.

State Reps. Daryl Campbell and Mitch Rosenwald, Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi, Dolphin Democrats President Alfredo Olvera and Hope & Action Indivisible activist Jennifer Jones are confirmed to participate.

At issue is a state and national effort to remove roadway markings deemed political or ideological. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a memo June 30 declaring that “non-standard” street decorations, signage and signals could jeopardize “both driver and pedestrian safety.”

Several rainbow crosswalks, including one in Orlando memorializing victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, have since been erased.

FDOT has advised many other localities to remove their road decorations by Sept. 4 or face removal by the state itself, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Delray Beach and Key West, which are all fighting the change.

“The rally will send a clear message to state and federal leaders: our community will not be erased, and our city has the right to decide what symbols of inclusivity, freedom, and pride belong in our streets,” a press note for Saturday’s rally said.

On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale Commissioners voted unanimously to appeal FDOT’s directive to remove four street art designs, including the rainbow progress flag the city installed ahead of Fort Lauderdale Pride in November 2021.

The panel also approved retaining outside legal counsel to explore all potential recourse if the appeal fails.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said Fort Lauderdale must “stand our ground” or risk further state preemption.

“Where does it end?” he said. “We cannot be bullied into submission and to allow others to dictate what happens in our community.”

The ongoing effort to dull Florida’s streets under Gov. Ron DeSantis, which comports with a federal order that Governors “get back to the basics” and crack down on the use of roadways for expression by Saturday, is empowered by a new law the Legislature approved this year.

That voluminous measure (SB 1662), which DeSantis signed June 19, among other things mandates that road decorations must follow federal and state standards and gives FDOT authority to remove them or withhold state funding from local jurisdictions that allow non-compliant street art.

Notably, no Democratic lawmaker from Broward County voted against the change.

Rosenwald voted for the legislation and Campbell was absent when the 103-7 House vote took place.

Every member of the Senate except Democrat Barbara Sharief, a former Broward County Commissioner who was absent too, also approved the measure.

Democratic Reps. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, Ashley Gantt of Miami, Yvonne Hinson of Gainesville, Dotie Joseph of North Miami, Angie Nixon of Jacksonville, Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg and Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton voted “no.”