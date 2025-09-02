September 2, 2025
Blaise Ingoglia launches campaign for a full term as CFO
Blaise Ingoglia. Screencap via YouTube.

Jacob Ogles

Ingoglia
The Spring Hill Republican promises to root out waster and stop 'governments gone wild.'

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has formally launched a campaign for a full term in office.

The Spring Hill Republican released a campaign video Tuesday morning where he advocated for eliminating property tax in Florida and promised to continue ferreting out waste at all levels of government.

“Today, I’m officially launching my campaign for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer because families and taxpayers deserve a trusted, conservative fighter to make Florida more affordable,” Ingoglia said in a statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in July appointed Ingoglia, then a Senator, to the Cabinet post. The job opened up after former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis resigned for a successful campaign for Congress.

“I’m thankful to Governor DeSantis for putting his trust in me and appointing me to stand strong on key priorities — lowering property taxes, auditing local governments, holding insurance companies accountable and supporting our brave first responders in my role as Chief Fire Marshal,” Ingoglia added.

“I promise you, nobody will work harder than I will to deliver on these promises. Florida is a beacon of freedom and opportunity and I will fight to ensure they don’t ‘New York Our Florida!’”

Many of the same themes were amplified in the launch video, which features Ingoglia speaking straight to the camera about his agenda.

Ingoglia uses some lines recognizable to those who have heard stump speeches by the Cabinet member, including a boast that he speaks four languages, “English, profanity, sarcasm and real s***.”

The former Republican Party of Florida Chair also long used the online handle @GovGoneWild, and that messaging also appears in the video.

“’I’m running for Chief Financial Officer because I am done watching taxpayers get screwed by governments gone wild.”

His narration continues over video splices primarily of press conferences across Florida since his appointment. That includes several stops at local governments promising audits with the Florida Department of Government Efficiency, which he has suggested rebranding as the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, or FAFO.

He promised to continue demanding local governments eliminate waste and supported a DeSantis-championed plan to eliminate property tax throughout the state.

“That’s just part of my plan to protect the great state of Florida as your CFO,” Ingoglia says. “Fight waste, lower insurance rates, support our first responders, and help you keep more of your money. Are you with me? Good, because we’re just getting started.”

Notably, because he is filling out less than half of Patronis’ term, Ingoglia potentially could win a full term in 2026 and again in 2030, allowing him to serve nearly a decade in the statewide office.

But he will likely have to prove himself at the ballot. Two other Republicans — Frank Collige and Benjamin Horbowy — have already filed for the seat and expect to challenge Ingoglia in a GOP Primary. Other candidates are rumored to be exploring bids as well.

But another filed opponent, Joe Gruters, signaled he will not run for CFO following his election as Republican National Committee Chair.

No Democrat has filed, but the party is expected to run a full slate of candidates for statewide office next year. Only one Democrat has ever won election as Chief Financial Officer since the position was created in 2002. Alex Sink won office in 2006 and served a single term.

But registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans at the time. The latest data from the Division of Elections shows Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 1.3 million right now.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

