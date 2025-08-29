Another union backs ‘strong advocate’ Laura Dominguez for re-election in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez is continuing to collect union support as she seeks re-election.

This time it’s the (deep breath) Government Supervisors Association of Florida, Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 100 — or GSAF/OPEIU Local 100 for (comparatively) short.

The group represents some 6,000 employees for government agencies across Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and St. Lucie counties, according to its webpage, and is a full member of the South Florida AFL-CIO.

GSAF/OPEIU Local 100 Board member Mickey Green Jr. said Dominguez “delivers results and leads with integrity.”

“She understands the importance of fair representation, collective bargaining, and supporting the workers who keep our communities running,” Green said. “She has proven herself to be a strong advocate for both residents and the dedicated professionals serving Miami Beach.”

This latest nod joins other union endorsements from AFSCME Local 1554, IAFF Miami Beach Local 1510, IBEW Local 349, CWA Local 3178 and the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police.

Other advocacy groups, including Equality Florida Action PAC, SAVE Action PAC and Ruth’s List Florida, are also supporting Dominguez, who said she is “deeply honored” to have the backing of GSAF/OPEIU Local 100.

“These hardworking men and women are essential to delivering the services our community relies on every day,” she said in a statement.

“I will continue standing with them to strengthen our workforce, protect working families, and ensure Miami Beach remains a safe, resilient city that puts its residents first.”

Dominguez won a race in 2022 to finish the elected term of her late partner, Mark Samuelian, on the seven-seat City Commission.

She currently faces one opponent: fellow Democrat Robert Novo III, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and ex-legislative aide to Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.

Dominguez has raised more than $261,000 through her campaign account so far, including a $100,000 self-loan. Novo filed to run July 14, after the last reporting period.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.