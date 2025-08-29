Marco Rubio signals impending end to USAID

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the impending end of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a social media post, Rubio recalled a recent Labor Day joke with President Donald Trump about holding four jobs.

“He told me to give one to my friend Russ Vought. So I did,” Rubio posted.

Vought is Director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration. Rubio made clear that turning over the job to budget oversight meant ending the office altogether.

“Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode,” Rubio wrote. “Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails. Congrats, Russ.”

The move comes amid reporting that President Donald Trump takes steps to block $4.9 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid.

That was being done under seldom-used powers under the Impoundment Control Act in a process known as a “pocket rescission.” Rubio released a statement praising the approach.

“Among items being canceled are $2.7 million for ‘inclusive democracy’ programs in South Africa, $4 million for ‘global LGBTQI+ awareness,’ and for the ‘Global Labor Program.’ None of these programs are in America’s interest, which is why the President is taking decisive action to put America and Americans first,” Rubio’s statement reads.

The USAID agency, once an independent entity, was folded into the State Department under Rubio’s tenure as Secretary. The funding of foreign aid has been the source of contention between Congress and the White House since Trump’s return to power in January.

Under Rubio, the vast bulk of work done by the agency was scaled back, with more than 80% of spending eliminated during an Elon Musk-led focus on government efficiency.

Rubio in March said the State Department would work in consultation with Congress to ensure the remaining activity was “administered more effectively.”

