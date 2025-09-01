Cardiac Insights donates $150K worth of devices to save student athletes facing hidden heart conditions

Cardiac Insight Inc., a cardiac diagnostic product company, is donating 25 of its Cardea 20/20™ electrocardiogram (ECG) devices to the Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP).

Cardiac Insight announced the $150,000-valued donation at FCAAP’s annual conference in Lake Buena Vista. It will help the statewide rollout of the Second Chance Act, a law signed this Summer that protects student athletes by detecting heart conditions that may have been hidden.

“The Second Chance Act is about saving lives, and we are proud to support its rollout here in Florida,” said Roy Kim, President and Chief Growth Officer of Cardiac Insight. “Cardiac Insight stands with pediatricians and families across the state to help ensure no young athlete is lost to hidden heart conditions that could have been detected. We are honored to play a part in this life-saving effort.”

The Cardea 20/20 ECG is the only ECG in the U.S. with the International Consensus Criteria built in, meaning it delivers the lowest false-positive rate, about 2% in youth athletes, compared to as high as 30% with other ECG devices.

The donation will also help reduce unnecessary medical referrals, which saves families and providers time, money and stress.

Cardiac Insight is also providing toolkits, training and resources to pediatricians to ensure effective adoption of the devices.

The company has long served as the ECG partner Who We Play For (WWPF), a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to eliminating preventable sudden cardiac death in the young. The group utilizes the devices to provide comprehensive heart screenings across Florida.

“We believe no Florida family should lose a child to a detectable heart condition,” WWPF Executive Director Evan Ernst said. “Through this partnership with Cardiac Insight, we are ensuring students across our state have access to the most accurate screenings, giving peace of mind to families and protecting young lives.”

With the Second Chance Act now in place, Florida is a national leader in advancing the standard of care for Florida high school student-athletes, because it requires a preventative ECG screening before participating in school sports activities.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the top medical cause of death among student-athletes, accounting for 75% of all deaths during youth sports. One in 300 youth has a detectable heart condition that puts them at risk. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people, including competitive athletes, and ECG heart screening is considered a gold standard for detection at about 95% accuracy.