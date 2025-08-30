Ashley Moody backs Florida DOGE as way not to ‘treat taxpayers like piggybanks’

Florida’s newest Senator says the state’s Department of Government Efficiency is a “great idea” to ensure citizens aren’t soaked for pet projects of local leaders.

Ashley Moody said Friday to “think about states like California” to illustrate why money needs to be saved to reduce taxes ultimately.

“If they had done something proactive like this when their property taxes started skyrocketing, you might have prevented some of the undermining of the beauty and cities there in California, but this is a great idea, so think about it. In one specific county here in Florida, the property taxes win up 50% to the counties because of value and property skyrocketing, and the population only grew 5%,” the Plant City Republican and Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee said Friday on the Fox Business Network.

Moody said DOGE is intended to “go in and examine the expenses being laid out to make sure that they’re not superfluous or undermining stability or law and order.”

“I mean, in one instance, they found a county administrator was making more than the President of the United States. I mean, this is great governing, and it makes sure that we’re respecting taxpayers and not treating them like piggy banks for any of these wild and crazy projects that the cities are counties might want to undertake,” Moody added.

DOGE has visited various cities and counties, digging into budgets specifically with an eye toward liberal priorities like diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives commonly called DEI. Gainesville, Jacksonville, the counties of Broward, Hillsborough, Manatee, Orange, and Palm Beach have already been scrutinized by the state.