Florida ranks first among ‘gold-digger’ states among those getting married

The agendas for marriage are pretty complicated, depending on the couple. But a new study by a mobile application specializing in divorce help shows Florida ranks the highest in the country for states home to “gold diggers.”

SplitUp, which is designed to help people through the process of divorce, recently completed a study that analyzed which area of America has the most gold diggers, or those who marry in the interest of money. Florida is at the top of the heap of those cash-agenda-driven couples, though the Sunshine State is tied with Nevada.

Analysts with SplitUp looked at factors such as income levels, concentration of millionaire and billionaire households, behaviors exhibited on dating mobile applications and online searching trends to develop its list. The different factors were used to develop a “gold digger” score between 0 and 10.

Florida and Nevada both ended up with a gold digger score of 8.24, higher than any other states in the country.

The study shows Florida is outright gaudy as online behavior shows many in the state have no problem targeting a spouse with a lot of money.

“For Florida, with nearly 500k millionaire households and an astonishing 97 billionaire households, it’s easy to see why the ‘Sunshine State’ ranked the highest. With a 74% surge in ‘sugar daddy’ searches and 77% increase for ‘sugar baby’ searches in the last 12 months, Florida’s reputation for blending luxury with leisure holds true,” SplitUp researchers concluded.

Nevada was akin to Florida in many ways, but had its own unique gold-digger elements.

“Nevada reflects its Vegas-fueled reputation, despite its much smaller population, it boasts over 63,000 millionaire households and 17 billionaires. Online search behavior reveals ‘sugar daddy’ queries jumped 90% in the past year, and ‘sugar mommy’ searches soared 69%, leading as one of the sharpest increases nationwide,” researchers said of Nevada.

Texas was ranked third among “gold-digger states,” but not by much. The score in the Lone Star State was 8.23 out of 10. Texas has more millionaire households than Nevada and Florida combined at more than 650,000 and 73 billionaires.

The final top 10 gold digger states included California at fourth, New York at fifth, Colorado sixth, Georgia seventh, Tennessee eighth, Maryland ninth and Indian in the 10th spot.