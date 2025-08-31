August 31, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Yvonne Hinson bows out of reelection bid in 2026 race for state House Seat 21
Yvonne Hinson led an failed charge to hold wrongdoers at a "notorious" women's prison in Ocala to higher standards. Image via Colin Hackley/Florida Politics.

Drew DixonAugust 31, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Democrats see crime as a major problem. Their party is struggling to address it

APoliticalHeadlines

Duke Energy program offers savings for lower-income customers

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida ranks first among ‘gold-digger’ states among those getting married

FLAPOL021023CH025
While she announced her exit from elected office, she still endorsed Malik Moore to replace her.

Florida House District 21 Rep. Yvonne Hinson will not seek reelection to the post in the 2026 race as she posted her decision online.

Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat, announced she will not seek the post again. She was first elected to the House seat in 2020.

The former teacher who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from University of Florida in 1971 and got her Master’s degree from the same school in 1972 said it’s time to step away from politics.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I share with you today that I will not seek reelection for another term,” Hinson said in a letter dated Aug. 27 that was published on her House seat website and on her social media platforms.

Hinson was enmeshed in politics long before she won the House seat and went to Tallahassee. She is a former Gainesville City Commissioner and served on that board from 2012 to 2015.

She also was active in the American Civil Liberties Union, Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee, Democratic Women’s Club and the NAACP.

Hinson indicated the years have stacked up and she was ready to move on.

“At nearly 78 years young, I have devoted my entire adult life to serving our community, our state and our people…” Hinson said. “I feel it is time to step back, to savor the fruits of my labor and to spend time with my family and loved ones.”

While she indicated she wanted to step aside, Hinson isn’t done entirely with politics. In her departure letter, she said she’s endorsing Milik Moore to replace her in the District 21 seat, if he can garner enough votes.

Moore is a graduate of Florida State University and grew up in Gainesville. He’s now a political consultant and strategist and bills himself as a Senior Legislative Aid for Florida House Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat. He also is the Government Affairs Manager for Cox Communications in Florida and Georgia.

Moore posted a message expressing his gratitude to Hinson on her Facebook page.

“Your years of mentorship have molded me into the person that I am and I am forever grateful,” Moore said in a response to Hinson. “It is my hope to earn the same level of trust and respect that she has so rightfully earned and deserved from the community we were both blessed to call home.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats see crime as a major problem. Their party is struggling to address it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories