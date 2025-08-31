Yvonne Hinson bows out of reelection bid in 2026 race for state House Seat 21

Florida House District 21 Rep. Yvonne Hinson will not seek reelection to the post in the 2026 race as she posted her decision online.

Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat, announced she will not seek the post again. She was first elected to the House seat in 2020.

The former teacher who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from University of Florida in 1971 and got her Master’s degree from the same school in 1972 said it’s time to step away from politics.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I share with you today that I will not seek reelection for another term,” Hinson said in a letter dated Aug. 27 that was published on her House seat website and on her social media platforms.

Hinson was enmeshed in politics long before she won the House seat and went to Tallahassee. She is a former Gainesville City Commissioner and served on that board from 2012 to 2015.

She also was active in the American Civil Liberties Union, Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee, Democratic Women’s Club and the NAACP.

Hinson indicated the years have stacked up and she was ready to move on.

“At nearly 78 years young, I have devoted my entire adult life to serving our community, our state and our people…” Hinson said. “I feel it is time to step back, to savor the fruits of my labor and to spend time with my family and loved ones.”

While she indicated she wanted to step aside, Hinson isn’t done entirely with politics. In her departure letter, she said she’s endorsing Milik Moore to replace her in the District 21 seat, if he can garner enough votes.

Moore is a graduate of Florida State University and grew up in Gainesville. He’s now a political consultant and strategist and bills himself as a Senior Legislative Aid for Florida House Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat. He also is the Government Affairs Manager for Cox Communications in Florida and Georgia.

Moore posted a message expressing his gratitude to Hinson on her Facebook page.

“Your years of mentorship have molded me into the person that I am and I am forever grateful,” Moore said in a response to Hinson. “It is my hope to earn the same level of trust and respect that she has so rightfully earned and deserved from the community we were both blessed to call home.”