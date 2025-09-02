LaVon Bracy Davis, Willie Montague face off in race to choose Geraldine Thompson’s successor

Voters on Tuesday will choose a successor to the late Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson, who died unexpectedly before the Legislative Session began.

Former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, an Ocoee Democrat, faces Republican Willie Montague in a Special Election in Senate District 15.

Bracy Davis likely heads into the race as a favorite. Almost 61% of voters in the district supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President, even as Republican Donald Trump won 56% of the vote statewide, according to MCI Maps. Not a single Republican even filed against Thompson last year.

Twice elected to the House, Bracy Davis had to resign her seat in the lower chamber after Sept. 1, regardless of how the election turns out. She promised to continue Thompson’s legacy.

“As this campaign comes to a close, I am filled with hope and gratitude. We knocked on more than 20,000 doors, made thousands of phone calls, and put in the hard work that every good candidate should,” she told Florida Politics.

“I am deeply thankful for the incredible energy and support from our community, and I am excited and ready to serve. This campaign has been about people, purpose and possibility, and that work will continue. I honor the legacy of Sen. Thompson and look forward to being a voice of wisdom and reason in Tallahassee just as she was.”

Montague, founder of House of Timothy and lead pastor of Gravity Church in Orlando, has urged Black voters to reconsider their unfettered loyalty to the Democratic Party. He also challenged progressive U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost in 2024, when he took under 38% of the vote.

“Politicians love to talk about ‘change,’ but half of them are just experts at keeping the system broken,” he posted on X.

But he acknowledged an uphill race, one that will continue until Republicans choose to actively try and win over communities like his in Central Florida.

“We need representation, and we need the Republican Party to step up in what is considered a ‘blue district’ and fight for it!” Montague told Florida Politics. “We didn’t get the support we needed, and (the campaign) was outspent 10 to 1. I’m thankful for the Orange GOP for deploying door knockers for vote-by-mail voters. Something must shift in Orange County because the community wants (something) different.”

Bracy Davis raised almost $115,000 for the race in her candidate account, while Montague has raised a little more than $5,000.