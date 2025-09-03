Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.3.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Democrats tallied two Special Election victories in friendly territory Tuesday night.

Former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis officially won the Senate District 15 race to succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Meanwhile, RaShon Young, Bracy Davis’ old Chief of Staff, won the House District 40 contest to fill his old boss’s seat in the lower chamber.

Bracy promised to continue her predecessor’s good work.

“This victory is possible because of the generations who have paved the way, especially my mentor, the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson. I will carry her legacy forward with determination and integrity,” Bracy Davis said.

“I would also like to honor my father, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. He showed me that leadership is not about titles, it’s about lifting others, standing firm in your convictions, and serving with humility and purpose. His example has always and will continue to guide me every day.”

Orange County Democrats cheered the victories. With 100% of precincts reporting, LaVon Bracy won more than 75% of the vote over Republican Willie Montague, while Young had an even more commanding 75% of the vote over Republican Tuan Le. Both now represent districts that Kamala Harris carried by more than 60% of the vote in November, a substantially lower margin than Democrats enjoyed in the Special Election.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair, praised both Bracy Davis and Young, who will return to Tallahassee as the youngest member of the Florida House.

“At just 26 years old, he is one of the youngest African American legislators ever elected in Florida’s history and the first Democratic Gen Z member of the Florida House of Representatives,” Vilchez Santiago said. “His energy, vision, and commitment to service will bring a fresh perspective to the Legislature, inspiring young people across our state.”

___

Just off embargo — “Florida GOP releases ad targeting Jacksonville budget imbroglio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Republican Party of Florida is launching a digital ad campaign to support the Jacksonville City Council’s push for cuts to Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan’s proposed 2025-26 budget. The ads, running in key Council districts, will feature Council President Kevin Carrico and others advocating for property tax reductions and trimmed spending. Citing a need to return money to families, the campaign argues against any tax increases and targets what it calls “waste and fraud,” including a reference to a hologram of the Mayor at the airport. The move escalates the partisan clash between the Republican-dominated Council and the Mayor’s office ahead of a crucial budget vote, framing the dispute as a battle for fiscal responsibility.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

___

—@RealDonaldTrump: Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!

—@LisaMurkowski: I strongly object to the Office of Management and Budget's unlawful attempt to pursue a nearly $5 billion pocket rescission. Congress alone bears the constitutional responsibility for funding our government, and any effort to claw back resources outside of the appropriations process undermines that responsibility. The fact is, advancing the final appropriations bills and avoiding a government shutdown will require a great deal of hard work and collaboration when Congress resumes Session next week. These unilateral actions by OMB only threaten the good bipartisan work that has been done in Committee and on the floor, and risk throwing the entire process into chaos.

—@JacobOgles: Important to note, @AaronPBean serves in Congress today pretty explicitly thanks to a map @RonDeSantis demanded to be put in place.

—@TeamAlexRizo: Congratulations to @GovGoneWild on his campaign announcement for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. He has been the ultimate advocate for efficient government & wise spending — putting taxpayers FIRST.

—@JanelleIrwin: Pretty disappointed in the @CityofTampa and @TampaPD with its responsiveness to records requests. I asked for a police report in mid-June. They just sent it. Two and a half months later. This was not a complicated request. It’s not even relevant anymore.

—@AwfulAnnouncing: Donald Trump: “Tommy Tuberville, who’s a great coach. And I won’t say anything about what happened with Alabama football this weekend. But you’re not used to that, right?” Tuberville: “Auburn won.” Trump: “Auburn won, that’s right. So, you’re happy.”

—@LivCaputo: Some personal news: Friday was my last day working at The Floridian! So grateful for everyone there. But I’m not going far: tomorrow, I’ll be starting at the Florida Phoenix, where I’ll mostly be covering immigration. More details to come …

—@ChrisFallicia: This is the first time since the 2006 Preseason AP Poll that Florida, Florida State and Miami are all ranked in the Top 15.

— TOP STORY —

“Nonprofit tied to Lt. Gov. Jay Collins won state contracts during his Senate stint” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Questions are emerging around Florida’s new Lieutenant Governor, Collins, whose former nonprofit employer, Operation BBQ Relief, received $16 million in state disaster relief contracts while he was a sitting state Senator, a review of state records shows. Collins, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, held a six-figure executive position at the organization during his rapid political ascent.

The Missouri-based charity began receiving state funds shortly after Collins won his pivotal Tampa-area Senate race in 2022. The first contract was awarded just two weeks after his victory, which was endorsed by DeSantis and helped give Republicans a legislative supermajority.

The timing of the contracts concurrent with Collins’ time in the Legislature “might give the average voter pause and raise an eyebrow,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida. The situation highlights a potential conflict of interest, as state lawmakers are responsible for overseeing Florida’s budget and spending.

State emergency management officials said the first contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process but did not comment on Collins’ specific involvement. Neither Collins nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment about the state business directed to his former employer.

The controversy surfaces as Collins is viewed as a potential frontrunner for the Governor’s race in 2026, enjoying a close alliance with DeSantis. He resigned his $221,000-a-year position with Operation BBQ upon his recent appointment as Lieutenant Governor, a role that is fueling speculation about his future political ambitions.

Ben Wilcox of the watchdog group Integrity Florida likened the situation to similar cases involving lawmakers and nonprofits, stating that even if not illegal, it raises ethical questions about disclosure. He noted that a lawmaker’s name recognition can play a role in how state contracts are awarded.





— STATEWIDE —

Bookmark this — “Ron DeSantis promises feds will cover Alligator Alcatraz expenses, even as facility’s future is in doubt” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is confident the federal government will reimburse Florida for the hundreds of millions spent on the controversial Alligator Alcatraz tent prison, even as his administration confirms it will soon hold zero inmates. A court ruling, which DeSantis is appealing, has stopped the Department of Homeland Security from sending migrants to the facility. Critics note that over $350 million in contracts have been signed for the largely unused project. Despite the setback, DeSantis insists the mission is a net benefit for taxpayers and will continue at other locations, including a “Deportation Depot” in Baker County.

—“State will pay for Florida sheriffs to buy vans to detain, transport immigrants” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network

“DeSantis says state program fighting fentanyl led to 2,100 arrests” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is highlighting the state’s fight against fentanyl as he announced that a new program has led to nearly 2,100 arrests and seized enough drugs to kill one-third of the U.S. population. “These results have saved the lives of many Floridians,” DeSantis said during a news conference as he touted 200 drug investigations that removed 485 pounds of fentanyl and 63,000 fentanyl pills from the streets. In 2023, Florida established the SAFE program (State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication), which provides reimbursement for law enforcement’s overtime, travel costs, equipment costs for investigations and more. DeSantis said he hopes to push for more funding for the SAFE program during the next Legislative Session. The program’s previous budget was $13 million, but $7.7 million has been spent so far, DeSantis said.

“DeSantis defends Pulse crosswalk arrests” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis defended the arrest of protesters accused of using chalk to color a crosswalk near the Pulse memorial in defiance of the state’s crackdown on street art. “You don’t have a First Amendment right to commandeer someone else’s property,” DeSantis said. “You have a First Amendment right to paint your own property. Knock yourself out if that’s what you want to do. But when you have a state crosswalk or a state road, the law in the state of Florida is now that there’s not markings.” Tensions have reached a boiling point over the state’s decision to remove a pro-LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk near the former gay nightclub where 49 people were shot and killed in 2016. Four people were arrested over the Labor Day weekend and accused of interfering with a traffic control device. The Florida Highway Patrol has been stationed near the crosswalk for days. Troopers were sent there after protesters used colored chalk to return the crosswalk to its rainbow pattern.

“DeSantis hopes Florida teams can return to College Football Playoff” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Following an impressive opening week for Florida’s college football teams, DeSantis expressed optimism that the state could be returning to its former gridiron glory. Highlighting significant wins by Florida State over Alabama, Miami over Notre Dame and USF over Boise State, DeSantis noted the state’s programs are in a “pretty good” position. He lamented that no Florida school has made the College Football Playoff in a decade, recalling FSU’s 2014 appearance and UCF’s undefeated 2017 season. While cautiously hopeful, the Governor is looking for sustained success, remarking that he hopes Florida will soon “return to being the college football capital of the world like we used to be.”

Property Tax Committee to meet later this month — Lawmakers will be back in Tallahassee Sept. 22-23 for meetings of the House Select Committee on Property Taxes. According to the House’s authorized calendar, the panel will meet Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. in Webster Hall (212 Knott), and again Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in the same room. No other meetings are currently listed for the rest of the week, though the notice reminds members that times are tentative and subject to change.

“Mike Yaworsky fines eight insurance companies for ‘misconduct’ during recent hurricanes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s Insurance Commissioner, Yaworsky, announced Tuesday that his office is fining eight insurance carriers a total of $2.075 million for “misconduct” in their handling of claims following Hurricanes Ian and Idalia. The companies are accused of numerous violations, including the improper appointment of adjusters, failure to promptly acknowledge claims, and failure to pay owed interest. Yaworsky stated the penalties are to ensure “insurer accountability and consumer protection,” emphasizing that while capital is returning to the market, companies must be held to high standards. Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia echoed the sentiment, promising to hold carriers accountable as peak hurricane season nears. Officials noted that two other insurance companies remain under investigation.

—“Florida Chamber cheers on additional homeowner insurance companies coming to state” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

“Workers comp rates in Florida expected to decrease in 2026” via Christine Sexton of Florida Phoenix — Workers’ compensation insurance rates in Florida should decrease by an average of 6.9% in 2026 under a proposal by the National Council on Compensation Insurance. Submitted last month, the NCCI’s proposed reduction is a recommendation only. Rates are set by the Florida Commissioner of Insurance, usually after a public hearing. The recommended filing is based on experience data for policy years 2022 and 2023 as of year‐end 2024. Declines in lost time claim frequency are driving the proposed reduction. “The workers’ compensation system remains healthy. For the last decade, the system has broadly benefited from a steady drop in claim frequency, rising wages and moderate severity. The changing workforce and evolving economy also continue to impact workers’ compensation,” the summary notes.

“FPL takes aim at foes’ rate proposal” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Florida Power & Light (FPL) blasted a proposed rate settlement offered by the Office of Public Counsel and some consumer groups, calling it “illusory and unenforceable” and urging regulators to reject it. FPL filed a response three days after the Office of Public Counsel and four groups filed what was described as a “counterproposal” at the Florida Public Service Commission. The Office of Public Counsel and its allies oppose a proposed settlement that FPL reached with businesses and other groups this month. “Simply put, what the movants (the Office of Public Counsel and the four groups) have filed is not a settlement at all,” FPL attorneys wrote in the 14-page response.

“New tourism campaign to launch in Florida” via Greg Fox of WESH — Florida tourism got an “epic” shot in the arm during the second quarter of this year, with the opening of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe. Healthy attendance at theme parks, big and small, and crowds along the Sunshine State’s 1,350 miles of beaches, has VISIT FLORIDA, the State’s tourism marketing agency, reporting the April through June period drew a record high 34.4 million visitors. VISIT FLORIDA Chair Eric Marshall said this week during a Board meeting, “I think one of the things we always need to remember is, the moment we take our foot off the gas, there are a ton of places around the world that would like to be Florida.”

“Next Florida sales-tax holiday coming up. See what you can save money on this time” via Cheryl McCloud of USA Today Network — Florida’s back-to-school sales-tax holiday ended over the Labor Day weekend. Still, there’s another tax holiday coming soon. The Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales-Tax Holiday starts Monday, Sept. 8 and runs through Dec. 31. It’s the last special sales-tax holiday in Florida for the year. However, there is a permanent sales-tax exemption on certain hurricane supplies.

— D.C. MATTERS —

Baller! — “Donald Trump says U.S. destroyed drug boat from Venezuela: ‘A lot of drugs on that boat’” via Antonio María Delgado of the Miami Herald — Trump on Tuesday announced that U.S. forces had destroyed a boat carrying narcotics from Venezuela, framing the incident as part of a broader campaign against drug trafficking and foreign threats. “Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a drug-carrying boat—there were a lot of drugs on that boat,” Trump said during a news conference at the White House. “That just happened moments ago.” Trump credited the military operation to the leadership of the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom he praised for both counter-narcotics efforts and earlier actions targeting Iran’s nuclear program. He went on to link the alleged maritime interdiction to Venezuela, a country he repeatedly described as a source of narcotics and other threats.

“At an ICE career expo, thousands line up to ‘defend the homeland’” via Robert Klemko of The Washington Post — Christian Osborne has been itching to serve his country since he was discharged from the Marines after refusing the coronavirus vaccine. So last week, he shuffled into a Texas arena typically reserved for Counter-Strike and “League of Legends” video game competitions to attend a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement career expo and make the case for why he should become one of 10,000 new officers the agency intends to hire this year. Kole Wunschel, 18, passed a dozen protesters who taunted him and his father as they made their way into Esports Stadium. “America was built by immigrants,” read one woman’s sign. Another yelled, “Why are you signing up for the Gestapo?”

“DOGE put critical Social Security data at risk, whistleblower says” via Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — Members of the Department of Government Efficiency uploaded a copy of a crucial Social Security database in June to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of hundreds of millions of Americans at risk of being leaked or hacked. The database contains records of all Social Security numbers issued by the federal government. It includes individuals’ full names, addresses and birth dates, among other details that could be used to steal their identities, making it one of the nation’s most sensitive repositories of personal information. The account by the whistleblower, Charles Borges, underscores concerns that have led to lawsuits seeking to block young software engineers at the agency built by Elon Musk from having access to confidential government data.

“Trump will move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama” via Connor O’Brien of POLITICO — The cross-country move reverses Joe Biden’s decision not to relocate the command, which oversees military space operations and the defense of satellites. It also reinstates a plan Trump made in the final days of his first term. The decision ends a bitter yearslong turf war between Alabama and Colorado leaders over the best home for the unit. Each side argued the other benefited from politically motivated decisions by either Trump or Biden to reward states that voted for them.

“For targets of Trump’s retribution, this is the lawyer on speed dial” via Daniel Barnes of POLITICO — Targeted by the Trump administration? Call Abbe Lowell. The longtime Washington litigator has spent decades representing Senators, Governors and lobbyists facing politically sensitive investigations and prosecutions. But since launching his own firm in May, Lowell has a new specialty: defending the targets of Trump’s retribution. His latest client, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, cements his status as one of the most sought-after defense attorneys in Trump’s Washington. Lowell is preparing to challenge Trump’s purported firing of Cook. This case has massive implications for the future of the American economy and seems destined to be decided by the Supreme Court.

“Disney will pay $10M to settle children’s privacy lawsuit with FTC” via Sara Fischer of Axios — The Walt Disney Co. said it has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a children’s privacy lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission related to videos it uploaded on YouTube mostly during the pandemic. It’s the first known case in which a YouTube content provider has settled with the FTC over children’s privacy violations since the agency’s landmark settlement with YouTube and its parent Google in 2019. The FTC complaint alleges Disney failed to designate certain YouTube videos as being made for children when it added them to the platform. In failing to do so, Disney inadvertently allowed those videos to be targeted with online advertising, which is why the FTC considers the improper designation problematic. In settling the matter, Disney concedes that it made an administrative error in the way it characterized videos it uploaded to YouTube, mainly during the pandemic.

“Laurel Lee introduces bill to require timely flight delay updates for passengers” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Lee has introduced legislation in the House that would require airlines to provide timely updates to passengers about flight delays. The bill, called the Frequent Logistics Information for Grounded and Held Travelers, or FLIGHT Act, is a companion bill to one introduced by Sen. Rick Scott. The legislation would require airlines to notify passengers of a delay of more than 15 minutes and provide updated status notifications every 15 minutes afterward. “Every traveler knows the frustration of sitting at the gate with little or no information about when their flight will take off,” Lee said. “Too often, passengers are stranded at airports or even stuck on the tarmac for hours, without meaningful updates. While some delays are unpreventable, airlines can do more to keep customers informed.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Aaron Bean becomes 15th member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back Byron Donalds” via Matt Vespa of Townhall — Before Labor Day, the Republican Congressman clinched another endorsement from the Sunshine State: U.S. Rep. Bean. Donalds and Bean worked together trying to get some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts codified on the Hill. He’s also on board with Donalds’ plan to bring the headquarters for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to Florida. Bean is the 15th member of Florida’s delegation to back Donalds, who already has over $20 million in the war chest. “Byron Donalds is a rock-solid conservative who will lead Florida boldly into the future. His unwavering commitment to strengthening our economy and making Florida more affordable is the kind of leadership voters want in their next Governor,” Bean said in a statement.

“Will Maxwell Frost’s liberal voting record damage vulnerable Florida colleagues Jared Moskowitz and Darren Soto?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost doesn’t represent a district that normally gets attention from House Republicans. But the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) this year sent out repeated attacks on other members of Florida’s U.S. House delegation for associating with the Orlando Democrat. The most recent smear followed a Unidos U.S. roundtable Frost attended with U.S. Rep. Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat and one of two Florida Democrats being targeted by the NRCC in 2026. Frost posted a photo online of himself and Soto together discussing the negative impacts of a GOP-crafted budget deal signed by Trump. “Working families deserve better,” Frost posted on social media. “We’re fighting back to reverse these reckless policies and help hardworking families breathe easier.”

“Florida doctors endorse Ralph Massullo for state Senate” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee (FMA PAC) is endorsing Massullo, the Lecanto Republican and former state lawmaker running in the Senate District 11 Special Election. “The Florida Medical Association PAC is pleased to support one of our own, Dr. Ralph Massullo, in the Special Election for Senate District 11,” FMA PAC President Andrew Borom said. “Dr. Massullo was a friend to Florida medicine during his tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, and we look forward to working closely with him once again on critical issues impacting patients in the state of Florida.” Massullo, meanwhile, said he’s proud of his career helping patients and hopes to “make Florida a nationwide leader in health care.”

“Joe Gruters endorses James Buchanan as his preferred successor in SD 22” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Gruters just made clear who he wants to fill his Senate seat in 2026. Gruters is endorsing Rep. Buchanan, a Republican who to date remains the only candidate filed in Senate District 22. “James Buchanan is the proven leader our community needs to continue advancing conservative principles and delivering effective results,” Gruters said. “I’ve known James for more than 20 years and have seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to strengthening economic prosperity and improving the quality of life for all residents of Southwest Florida.”

“Mike Suarez first to file for Susan Valdés’ House seat” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former Tampa City Council member Suarez has filed to run for House District 64 in Tampa, the seat currently held by Rep. Valdés. Suarez, a Democrat, is the first candidate to file for the seat. Valdés is not seeking re-election due to term limits. “Families in Tampa and across Florida know prices are rising — mortgages and rents, groceries and everyday expenses,” Suarez said. “I’m running for the Florida House because we need leaders who understand these challenges and are ready to deliver solutions that actually help people.”

“Fentrice Driskell backs Luis Viera as her preferred successor as Kathy Castor also lends support” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — House Democratic Leader Driskell is backing Viera as her preferred successor in House District 67. U.S. Rep. Castor is also adding her support. Both praised Viera for his deep roots in the community, track record of delivering results, and unwavering commitment to everyday Floridians. “Luis Viera is exactly the kind of leader District 67 needs,” Driskell said. “Throughout his career, Luis has fought for working families, invested in our neighborhoods, and delivered on the issues that matter most, from public safety and housing to civil rights and education. I know he’ll continue that fight in Tallahassee, and I’m proud to support him.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump shooting suspect Ryan Routh offers to let round of golf with President settle case” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Days before the start of his criminal trial, the man accused of trying to assassinate Trump near his West Palm Beach golf club filed a motion requesting strippers, a putting green and an 18-hole showdown with the President. In the typewritten motion filed Sept. 2, Routh objected to what he characterized as the prosecution’s bid to introduce new evidence weeks before trial, calling the timing “absurd.” Routh, 59, suggested he would accept the prosecution’s last-minute evidence in exchange for the ability to subpoena Trump as a witness. “If you would like to trade admitting the evidence for my subpoena of that baboon Donald J. Trump, bring that idiot on; it is a deal,” Routh wrote.

“Miami officials say legal battle is over. Election is back on for November” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami is abandoning its effort to postpone the November election to 2026 without voter approval, ending a monthslong legal battle that suspended the city’s upcoming municipal races in a state of uncertainty. After Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeal on Friday denied the city’s request for a rehearing in an election lawsuit brought by mayoral candidate Emilio González, the city officials who pushed for the change are waving the white flag. The City Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment about next steps. But on Tuesday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Damian Pardo — who championed the measure to move the city from odd- to even-year elections — said they now want to send the proposed change to voters for approval.

“End of the line? Tri-Rail’s options are limited if Florida’s subsidy cut stands” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Tri-Rail, another of South Florida’s money-losing transportation companies, has a date specific for its potential demise: June 2027. The red flag goes up if the Florida Department of Transportation, which owns the rail corridor over which the three-county commuter line’s trains travel, refuses to restore a dramatic subsidy reduction it decided to impose earlier this year, and no replacement sources can be found. Instead of contributing up to $62 million annually as it has in the past, the state agency recently informed David Dech, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates Tri-Rail, that the new figure will be $15 million starting with the 2025-26 fiscal year, which began in July.

“Dolphins coach choked, slammed woman at Lauderdale luxury high-rise, police say” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Witnesses said they saw a Miami Dolphins coach choking, slapping and slamming a woman in a Fort Lauderdale luxury high-rise apartment building. Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, 37, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge. In the 911 call released by Fort Lauderdale Police, a witness said she saw Crow choking a woman and slamming her in a luxury high-rise apartment building in Fort Lauderdale. Shortly after midnight Friday, officers responded to Veneto Las Olas, 201 S. Federal Hwy. Crow and the woman live in an apartment in the building as a family.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Delray Beach argues to keep its rainbow intersection at hearing in Orlando” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Delray Beach’s rainbow street art will remain in place for now, despite the state’s threats to paint it over. An informal hearing in Orlando \was the first time that the future of crosswalk art on roadways was argued with Florida officials since the controversial removal of the city’s Pulse rainbow crosswalk last month. Attorneys for both the Florida Department of Transportation and Delray Beach were told to file their preferred final orders by the end of the week, with a decision to come at some point after. FDOT initially told Delray that the rainbow at the intersection of Northeast 1st Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue needed to be removed by Wednesday, or the agency would take matters into its own hands and bill the city. The threat was similar to others received by cities across Florida last month, including Orlando.

“Lakeland Commissioner demands investigation of Housing Authority. Director responds” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Ledger of Lakeland — Lakeland Commissioner Guy LaLonde has formally requested an independent, third-party investigation into the city’s Housing Authority, citing numerous complaints from residents and employees. Allegations include favoritism in housing placements, questionable record-keeping, discrimination, and retaliation against those who speak out. LaLonde is demanding a full disclosure of records and a comprehensive audit. The Housing Authority’s executive director, Ben Stevenson, has denied all claims, attributing them to conspiracy theories and a misunderstanding of public housing law. He stated the agency is already audited annually and operates with integrity, welcoming any fair and impartial review. The call for an investigation follows a Summer of mounting complaints from tenants who feel “terrified, scared and unsafe.”

“Even in the Disney World bubble, you can’t escape the heat. Dozens feel sick in heat wave” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney World first responders handled 86 calls for heat-related illness over 11 days during July’s intense heat wave, with records showing about one in four cases required hospitalization. The data, released by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, reveals victims ranged in age from a baby at Epcot to an 81-year-old woman at Disney Springs. The incidents coincided with a period of extreme weather, including an “extreme heat warning” when the heat index surpassed 113 degrees. Experts warn that heat is a “silent killer,” especially for tourists unaccustomed to Florida’s climate. The volume of calls highlights the significant health challenges that extreme temperatures pose to the popular destination, despite its efforts to mitigate these challenges.

“The space industry is booming in Brevard” via Charles Boyer of the Talk of Titusville — Brevard County is quietly emerging as a cornerstone of Florida’s evolving aerospace economy … and not just for SpaceX launches or NASA. They, of course, remain vital to the area economy, but they are far from the only companies expanding or coming here. Anchoring this growth is the state’s designated spaceport territory, underpinned by the Spaceport Improvement Program — a collaborative initiative led by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance and development authority. These spaceport territories — including the Cape Canaveral Spaceport along Brevard’s coast — have attracted increasing levels of both public and private capital. Over the last decade, Florida has allocated more than $1.94 billion toward public investments in spaceport infrastructure.

“Titusville to explore partnership with Chamber of Commerce for new economic growth program” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Without a dedicated economic development agency, Titusville is looking at ways to spur growth going forward, as City Council leaders worry about job growth without incentives to attract businesses. At an Aug. 26 meeting, Lynda Weatherman, executive director of the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast, presented the City Council with several options to replace the North Brevard Economic Development Zone, which was dissolved by the County Commission earlier this year. Although the city can still offer specific incentives, such as property tax abatements, the financial incentives provided by NBEDZ will be more difficult to replace

Rest in peace — “Longtime Brevard County leader, educator Joe Lee Smith dies at 89” via Michelle Spitzer and Dave Berman of Florida Today — Longtime Rockledge City Council member, educator and Brevard County leader Smith died the morning of Sept. 1. He was 89. Smith served the city of Rockledge for 36 years before deciding not to seek re-election in November 2019. His longtime mentee, Michael Cadore, won the vacant seat. “He meant so much to so many people,” Cadore said. “His legacy as a great man will endure with everyone. As soon as I shed a tear, a smile comes to my face because I remember the impact he had on me and so many people.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Florida DOGE targets Tampa Bay’s climate change policies” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Across Tampa Bay, local governments have tried to address threats posed by human-caused climate change, like rising temperatures and increasingly devastating hurricanes. St. Petersburg has reduced its reliance on fossil fuels to power city-owned buildings. Pinellas County once viewed electric vehicles as a cost-saving measure, although it has recently paused its EV program. Hillsborough County tallies energy savings in the millions now that its investments in solar have matured. That progress may all be at risk now that Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency has targeted clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction strategies crafted by local leaders. State auditors, tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse, requested municipalities provide them information on any “Green New Deal” policies.

“No, a Tampa City Council candidate was not deported” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — An Instagram post over the weekend falsely claimed that Jose Vasquez, a write-in candidate for the Special Election for Tampa City Council District 5, has been deported. “Sources are reporting that ICE officials could not understand Jose as he was trying to explain his residency, and he was quickly taken away to the Deport Depot,” an Instagram user under the handle @Benn_Banneker wrote, going on to mock the $145 in campaign contributions Vasquez has reported raising for his race to date. The reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials being unable to understand the candidate is likely a reference to his ability to speak two languages. Vazquez is from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, which makes him a U.S. citizen. But his English language skills reflect that he is bilingual.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Adelson defense casts suspicion on Charlie Adelson, Wendi Adelson as they seek trial dismissal” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — After six days of damaging state evidence and witnesses in the murder trial of Donna Adelson, her defense lawyers began to present her side of the story in the murder-for-hire of Dan Markel — casting suspicion if not outright blame on two of her three kids in the process. Her lawyers, Jackie Fulford and Joshua Zelman of Tallahassee, spent the first part of the day Sept. 2 questioning their first witnesses, including the defendant’s “best friend” and her husband, along with a digital forensics expert who analyzed phone calls in a case marked by voluminous wiretaps. But before that, Zelman asked Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett to grant a motion for summary judgment, a standard step that comes after the state has presented its evidence. Prosecutors rested last week after calling their final witnesses, including a jailhouse snitch who testified that Donna Adelson told her she was guilty of the crime.

Tell people to stop speeding near schools! — “Tallahassee school zone cameras cashing in on speeding drivers. How much?” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee’s school zone speed limit enforcement cameras have managed to bring in a total of over $400,000 in just four months. At the City Commission’s upcoming meeting on Sept. 3, Police Chief Lawrence Revell will present an annual report summarizing progress from the tail end of the previous school year, when the cameras first rolled out with just two cameras in two school zones: Kerry Forest Parkway near DeSoto Trail Elementary School and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near both Ruediger Elementary and Raa Middle School. A request for numbers related to the current school year is pending with the city.

“Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch says a proposed Jacksonville budget cut would hurt his small town” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Lynch says his town would face a dire budget hit if the Jacksonville City Council follows through on zeroing out Jacksonville’s support for the Northeast Florida Regional Council. Lynch said when the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance Committee eliminated $390,673 for the Regional Council in the 2025-26 budget, which hit home in Baldwin because the town relies heavily on using the Regional Council’s staff for its own planning services. Losing the ability to continue that relationship would blow a hole in Baldwin’s budget because the town would have to hire its own staff, Lynch said. “We’d be totally lost without the Regional Council,” Lynch said at a meeting convened by City Council member Matt Carlucci.

“Donald Landry, tapped as UF interim leader, vows campus neutrality” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — The University of Florida has named Dr. Landry, a former Columbia professor and staunch advocate for free speech, as its interim president. Landry is known for defending social media posts with conservative views, including those on controversial COVID-19 treatments, arguing that open debate is essential for discovering scientific truth. His appointment places a free speech absolutist at the helm of Florida’s flagship university amid state-led crackdowns on diversity programs. Landry told trustees he would establish “neutrality” and enforce time, place, and manner restrictions on campus protests, agreeing with UF’s prior handling of demonstrations. His selection, pending Board of Governors approval, follows the failed nomination of a previous candidate criticized by Republicans for his response to pro-Palestine campus encampments.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Washington Monthly ranks New College as No. 1 public liberal arts school in nation” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A national publication is offering high marks for New College of Florida. Washington Monthly, for the third year in a row, listed the Sarasota school as the No. 1 public liberal arts school in the country. “This recognition from Washington Monthly affirms what we already know — New College is leading the way in liberal arts education,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “Our faculty, staff, and students have embraced a vision of excellence and transformation that is already delivering results. We are proud to be No. 1, and even more determined to achieve top rankings across multiple national publications in the years to come.”

“Popular land-buying program funds running low, but no cash in Lee County budget” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County’s hugely popular Conservation 2020 program for buying natural lands, approved by voters in 1996 and in 2016, by a whopping 84% majority, is running out of money. The Conservation 2020 Ordinance calls for the county to keep the amount available for land purchases between $40 million and $100 million. It requires the county to replenish the fund when it falls below $40 million. The program now has a little more than $19 million on hand. It is also looking at acquiring 21 properties for a total of $47.4 million. The math doesn’t work. Lee County Commissioners just wrapped up their final budget workshop on Aug. 19.

“Lee County Jail inmate died two days after jailhouse incident; suspect’s name withheld” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives continue to investigate the suspicious death of a Lee County Jail inmate. The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the name of the man’s cellmate and a suspect. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “suspicious incident” at the jail, 2115 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Fort Myers, an incident report said. Inmates had notified corrections deputies of an issue in one of the cells. Authorities found Andrew Joseph Davis, 27, unconscious in his cell. The report said that the corrections deputies notified emergency medical services, who arrived and began lifesaving measures, the report said. The inmate did not have visible injuries, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post attributed to Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

“Sarasota Commissioners weigh cheaper jail plan that buys only a decade of relief” via Derek Gilliam of Suncoast Searchlight — For years, Sarasota County has struggled with a problem it has yet to solve — a jail built for 773 inmates that now holds well over a thousand—hallways double as sleeping quarters. Inspections flag chronic overcrowding. And every proposed fix has come with a price tag hefty enough to give taxpayers pause. At a meeting, Commissioners voted to explore a more modest option to demolish just the jail’s west wing and build an eight-story addition in its place. The $401 million project would create 725 beds, lifting operational capacity to 1,237 by 2033. But by 2042, the jail would be full again.

“Manatee County officials join lawsuit challenging developer-friendly law” via Ryan Ballogg and Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County leaders voted to join a lawsuit challenging SB 180, a controversial state law that strips control over key development decisions from local elected officials. The law has caused Manatee Commissioners to pause significant votes on restoring wetland protections and reinforcing the county’s Future Development Area Boundary, a border that restricts development in rural areas. Commissioners cited fears that DeSantis could remove them from office after his administration warned of “inevitable consequences” for violating SB 180. The law also gives developers new powers to challenge local decisions they don’t like. In Manatee County, developers have sued the county Board over its recent vote to raise impact fees, threatening that more legal challenges could be on the way.

— TOP OPINION —

“How bipartisan support for public media unraveled in the Trump era” via David Folkenflik of NPR — In a stunning reversal, lawmakers have voted along party lines to eliminate all federal funding for public broadcasting, jeopardizing the future of hundreds of public media outlets across the country. The move cuts $1.1 billion previously approved by Congress and President Trump, who had campaigned on retribution against news media and ramped up pressure on GOP lawmakers to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the continued funding as a “misuse of taxpayer dollars,” arguing that organizations like NPR and PBS lack objectivity and should no longer be subsidized. This decision dismantles a system established in 1967 to foster public media and insulate it from political influence, which has produced iconic programs such as Sesame Street and All Things Considered.

The impact will be felt most acutely by smaller, rural, and tribal stations that rely heavily on federal subsidies. Executives warn of devastating consequences, with some stations facing the possibility of going off the air entirely within a year or two as federal aid is set to stop in October.

While NPR receives a small fraction of its budget directly from federal funds, it and PBS expect significant ripple effects as member stations, which pay the networks for programming, face their own budget crises. The loss of national programs could cripple local stations that depend on them to attract audiences and drive fundraising.

Former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller called the vote inevitable, arguing that journalism and government funding are ultimately “incompatible” in the United States. The decision follows years of intensifying scrutiny and accusations of bias against public media, particularly NPR, culminating in a political loyalty test for Republican lawmakers.

Station managers, while acknowledging periodic disagreements with national networks, attest to the value of NPR and PBS programming. They now face a changed and uncertain landscape, forced to confront existential questions about their future and how to continue their public service mission without the federal support that has sustained them for decades.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Forget a second DeSantis-Gavin Newsom debate. Florida is beating California in real life” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — DeSantis said he would be open to a debate rematch with California Gov. Newsom, calling the idea “fun” on Sean Hannity’s show but doubting Newsom would participate. DeSantis suggested Newsom should focus on California’s problems, like homelessness and high taxes, rather than “trolling” Trump. In response, Newsom mocked the idea with a post of laughter on social media. The potential debate is framed as political theater between two Governors with 2028 presidential ambitions. It would highlight their starkly different governing philosophies: DeSantis’ low-tax, conservative approach versus Newsom’s high-tax, progressive policies. However, both face significant crises in their home states that arguably require more attention than a “flashy sequel” debate.

“DOGE this! Florida DOT hides crosswalk crackdown records” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis and his DOGE team are traveling the state, hurling accusations at one local government after another, accusing them of hiding records about how they’re spending tax dollars. Yet at the same time, this same administration is refusing to release documents about how many tax dollars they’re spending on their crusade against colorful crosswalks. And it’s not just the spending totals they’re hiding. The state also hasn’t released records that would show whether all these middle-of-the-night, cover-up contracts were competitively bid, why certain crosswalks were targeted while others went untouched by state contractors and whether the state destroyed records about all this. That’s an awful lot of secret-keeping for people who claim they’re committed to transparency. Let’s be clear: The Orlando Sentinel will get this public information, even if we have to sue to get it. We’ve done so before and won with ease.

“DeSantis betrayed Florida’s chemtrail conspiracy theorists by feeding into it” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Florida recently passed a law banning “chemtrails,” humoring a long-held conspiracy theory that airplanes are secretly spraying the public with harmful chemicals. DeSantis signed the bill, which bans weather modification experiments and establishes a hotline for reporting suspicious trails in the sky. However, the law cannot eliminate “contrails,” the normal water vapor trails left by jet engines. Consequently, the same conspiracy theorists who celebrated the law are now irate that the sky remains streaked with white lines. They have taken to social media to accuse DeSantis of lying and to claim the “weather warfare” continues, demonstrating the inevitable backlash of validating fringe scientific nonsense with official state policy.

— ALOE —

“Sobering trend: Floridians are cutting back on alcohol as health-concerned drinkers seek alternatives” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida adults are drinking less alcohol than they did a decade ago, reflecting a broader national trend of declining alcohol use and rising concern about its health risks. A new analysis by food and beverage compliance firm Trace One, drawing on federal data, found that the share of Sunshine State adults who reported drinking alcohol in the past month fell from a peak of 58.8% in 2015 to 52.6% in 2023. Between 2013 and 2023, Florida’s adult drinking rate dropped by 2.7 percentage points, which was notably less than the national decrease of 4.1 points. But when measured from each state’s peak year, Florida’s 6.2-point drop outpaced the national 4.4-point decline, suggesting that Floridians are moving away from alcohol more sharply since the highest point of consumption.

The only story that matters – “Gators jump past Alabama in AP poll; Miami, FSU make big leaps” via Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida moved up two spots to No. 13 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, but now has surging Florida State on its heels after the Seminoles rose to No. 14 after upsetting Alabama last weekend. The Seminoles were unranked after a 2-10 flop in 2024 that raised questions about the program’s direction under sixth-year coach Mike Norvell. Meanwhile, Miami jumped five spots to No. 5 following an impressive 27-24 win against Notre Dame. After feasting on Long Island University in the season opener, Billy Napier’s Gators will face a September gauntlet. UF hosts USF Saturday after the Bulls upset No. 25 Boise State, 34-7, and received 25 votes in The Associated Press poll. On Sept. 13, the Gators visit No. 3 LSU, up six spots after beating Clemson, followed by a Sept. 20 date against the Hurricanes in South Florida.

