September 2, 2025
Kim Daniels files for re-election to Florida House

A.G. Gancarski

kim daniels
The preacher-turned-politician seeks a third consecutive term.

A Jacksonville Democrat is officially seeking another House term.

Rep. Kim Daniels, who was elected in 2022 after redistricting and then re-elected two years later, is on track to face her opponent from 2024, Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble, in the House District 14 Democratic Primary next August.

An evangelist by trade, Daniels often finds herself at odds with the mainstream of her party on social issues, and has faced Primary challenges before. While current Rep. Angie Nixon defeated her in 2020, leading to her being out of politics for two years, Daniels proved to be resilient after that defeat.

She was originally elected to serve HD 14 in 2016, was re-elected in 2018. With redistricting moving Nixon to HD 13, Daniels won again in 2022.

Prior to running for the House, Daniels served a term on the Jacksonville City Council, winning election in 2011 but losing her re-election bid four years later.

Wakefield-Gamble said last year when announcing her re-election campaign that Daniels “can be defeated,” saying the Democratic incumbent used “legal shenanigans to confuse voters” while engaging “Republican allies” to help her win the closed Primary.

We reached out to Daniels for comment before publication, but response wasn’t immediate. If she does respond, we will update this article.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

