September 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Significant enhancements’ in security since FSU campus shooting, President says
Image via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix.

Florida PhoenixSeptember 2, 20255min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Blaise Ingoglia launches campaign for a full term as CFO

2026Headlines

LaVon Bracy Davis, Willie Montague face off in race to choose Geraldine Thompson’s successor

2026Headlines

RaShon Young, Tuan Le compete in Special Election for HD 40 seat

FSU shooting
'We just took a one-, three-, five-year plan and pushed it into eight weeks.'

Students are back on campus at Florida State University, and they’re studying in classrooms better suited for campus emergencies than they were that tragic day, administrators say.

During a Board of Trustees meeting Friday, President Richard McCullough said campus security officials have made “significant enhancements” since a gunman opened fire there on April 17, killing two and injuring others.

“We aren’t moving on, but we are healing. That tragedy certainly will impact many of us for years to come. I appreciate the way we responded to it, in Florida State fashion, with coming together as the family that we are,” McCullough said.

The Floridian reported shortly after the shooting that students barricaded classrooms when they found out that the doors did not lock from the inside.

Days after the shooting, a petition started circulating calling for locks on all classroom doors.

Kyle Clark, FSU vice president for finance and administration, said that over the Summer more than 600 classrooms were equipped with buttons to push in case of an active shooter.

Of those, 330 were ‘“lockdown” buttons, which lock the classroom door when pushed, and 290 were “panic” buttons that alert FSU police and are paired with manual locks on the doors.

“I feel pretty happy to report that a lot of the things we were working on were planned before the 17th. We just took a one-, three-, five-year plan and pushed it into eight weeks,” Assistant Vice President for Public Safety Barbara O’Connor said.

Along with attention to door locks, nearly 3,500 people have completed active-threat training since January 2025, according to the university.

“Faculty and students are so excited to be back but some are, as you can imagine, somewhat anxious or reserved as they continue to process the shooting that occurred on campus and the quick end to the spring semester, and of course in light of news of yet another school shooting, this time in a PreK-8 Catholic school in Minneapolis,” said Jennifer Proffitt, vice chair of the faculty senate.

Adding locks to classroom doors was among the demands FSU students brought to the Capitol following the shooting.

Lori Alhadeff, a mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim and Broward County School Board member, stood in front of Trustees Friday to talk about the changes.

“FSU holds a special place in my heart, not only because of this partnership but because my two boys are here as students. And together, with your leadership, we have the power to save lives and create a future where no parent has to endure what I have,” Alhadeff said.

Alhadeff co-founded Make Our Schools Safe. That charity donated $250,000 to the FSU Foundation for school safety.

___

Jay Waagmeester reporting. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: [email protected].

Post Views: 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix is a news and opinion outlet focused on government and political news coverage within the state of Florida.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlaise Ingoglia launches campaign for a full term as CFO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories