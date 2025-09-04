Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.4.25

Good Thursday morning.

A top of the ‘burn birthday shoutout to our friend, top pollster Ryan Tyson, who turns 44 today. You can tweet at him @Ryan_Tyson.

___

Every September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month calls us to reflect on the extraordinary courage of pediatric patients and the urgency of advancing pediatric cancer care.

Despite being the third-largest state in terms of pediatric population, Florida lacks a pediatric cancer program ranked among the top 25 nationally.

This year marks a pivotal milestone for pediatric cancer care in Florida, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have prioritized the health and well-being of Florida’s children with a historic investment in pediatric cancer research and treatment at our state’s four specialty licensed children’s hospitals.

As the state’s four hospitals that solely provide care for children and serve the majority of Florida’s children with complex cancers, Florida’s Specialty Hospitals are united in a mission to ensure every child in Florida can access the highest level of cancer care here in our state. These four hospitals – which include Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville – are committed to building the best pediatric cancer programs here in our communities and making Florida a leader in nationally ranked pediatric cancer care.

___

More news outlets should be writing this story — “Adora Nweze is being honored for her 25 years leading the NAACP Florida State Conference” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Nweze’s quarter-century tenure as President of the NAACP Florida State Conference is coming to an end, and the organization plans to honor her this week. Her supporters are celebrating her leadership as the organization’s annual convention begins Thursday in Orlando. For Nweze, who is 83, she has no plans of stopping her advocacy and will continue to chair the NAACP’s national education committee. Over the past 25 years, Nweze has made headlines in newspapers across Florida for advocating against bills making it harder to vote, calling on a probe of police’s deadly use of force and supporting other civil rights issues.

___

“Want more Florida Politics in your Google News feed? There’s a new tool for that.” — Google News has launched a new “preferred sources” feature, allowing users to customize their “Top Stories” feed to display content from their favorite publications prominently.

For followers of Florida’s political landscape, this tool is a game-changer, ensuring they receive timely, in-depth reporting on the Governor’s Office, the Legislature and high-stakes campaigns.

By selecting Florida Politics as a preferred source, readers can prioritize its indispensable coverage, ensuring they see the latest headlines on key issues, such as property insurance and the state budget, first. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to enable the feature. Don’t forget about other ways to connect, such as through our breaking news text messages, following @Fla_Pol on X, and signing up for newsletters like Last Call, Takeaways from Tallahassee and The Delegation.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@BarakRavid: Two Israeli officials claim Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signaled in private meetings that he doesn’t oppose West Bank annexations and the (Donald) Trump administration won’t stand in the way

Tweet, tweet:

—@JMart: Gwen Graham losing that Primary by a few thousand votes in 2018 has a long, long tail

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@NFL_DovKleiman: Scott Hanson confirms NFL RedZone will now have FULL COMMERCIALS this season, not just overlay ads. He says the new intro will be… “7 Hours of RedZone Football start now!” What happened to the sport we love

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Theatrical release of ’Hamilton’ — 1; Apple launch event — 5; the Emmys — 10; Gov. DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 13; ‘Black Rabbit’ with Jude Law and Jason Bateman premieres on Netflix — 14; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 14; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 17; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 22; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 26; Taylor Swift’s new album ’The Life of a Showgirl’ drops — 29; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 32; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 32; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 36; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season Opening Day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 47; ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season four premieres — 52; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 53; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 61; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 78; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 83; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 85; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 90; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 90; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 96; ’Knives Out 3’ premieres — 99; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 104; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 106; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 112; Legislative Session begins — 131; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 155; last day of the Regular Session — 190; MLB Opening Night matchup between the Giants and Yankees — 202; MLB 14-game Opening Day slate — 203; Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game at the newly repaired Tropicana Field — 214; MLB Jackie Robinson Day — 223; F1 Miami begins — 239; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 260; MLB Lou Gehrig Day — 271; FIFA World Cup begins — 280; 96th annual MLB All-Star Game — 313; Yankees host the Mets to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — 372; MLB Roberto Clemente Day — 376; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 470; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 470; Tampa Mayoral Election — 544; Jacksonville First Election — 565; Jacksonville General Election — 621; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 639; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 757; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 834; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1044; U.S. Presidential Election — 1160; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1560; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2291.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis and Joe Ladapo to ‘end all vaccine mandates in Florida law’” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida is set to eliminate all state-level vaccine mandates, a bombshell policy shift announced Wednesday by state Surgeon General Ladapo. The move signals a significant escalation in the DeSantis administration’s conflict with established public health guidance and would dismantle long-standing requirements for schoolchildren.

For decades, Florida has required students to be vaccinated against numerous diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), polio and chickenpox. These mandates have been credited with preventing outbreaks of once common and devastating childhood illnesses within the school system.

During a news conference, Ladapo made the stunning comparison of these public health requirements to “slavery,” vowing that they would all soon end. He did not immediately provide a timeline or the specific legislative or administrative process for how the mandates would be undone.

This new policy marks a dramatic departure from the administration’s previous focus, which had been centered on criticizing and recommending against COVID-19 vaccines. The decision to target all immunizations puts the state at odds with global health bodies, such as the World Health Organization, which estimates that vaccines have saved 154 million lives over the past 50 years.

Health experts have long maintained that high vaccination rates are crucial for herd immunity, which protects the entire community, especially the most vulnerable. Public health officials have previously criticized Florida for its existing religious exemptions, which are now set to be expanded into a full repeal of mandates.

The announcement drew swift and sharp criticism from political opponents. David Jolly, a Democrat running for Governor in 2026, immediately called on his potential Republican rivals to denounce the move and urged that the next administration fire Ladapo.

“Medical experts ‘profoundly concerned’ as DeSantis looks to end vaccine requirements” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of The Florida Times-Union — Florida’s plan to repeal all vaccine mandates drew immediate and widespread condemnation from the medical and public health communities. Major organizations like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with UF Health and former state officials, slammed the move as reckless and dangerous, warning of a resurgence in preventable diseases like measles and polio. Dr. Scott Rivkees, the state’s former Surgeon General, called the decision “head wagging,” while pediatricians expressed profound concern for the “severe and potentially deadly repercussions.” In contrast, conservative voices and anti-restriction groups praised the announcement as a victory for “medical freedom.” Democrats uniformly decried the policy as “anti-science,” with some calling for Ladapo’s termination.





— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis says he won’t support Paul Renner’s bid for Governor: ‘Ill-advised decision’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The comment came during an unrelated news conference, where a reporter asked DeSantis for his reaction to the announcement and whether he would be making an endorsement in the 2026 Governor’s race. When asked for his response to Renner entering the Governor’s race, DeSantis feigned ignorance by asking, “Governor of what?” before stating that he would not support Renner and considered the decision “ill-advised.”

“DeSantis stands behind his signing of controversial land-use law” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Manatee County Commissioners have voted to join a lawsuit challenging a new state law (SB 180) that restricts local governments from regulating developments. On Tuesday, they joined 10 other local governments in the state, including Orange County and the cities of Alachua and Stuart, which have joined a prospective lawsuit contending that the law is an unconstitutional infringement on home rule. They want to see it repealed. During his news conference in eastern Hillsborough County on Wednesday, the Phoenix asked the Governor what he makes of local governments that say that the measure precludes them from managing growth in their communities. “I have vetoed bills that have tried to pre-empt local [control] in the past,” DeSantis said at the end of a lengthy news conference centered on his plan to end vaccine mandates in Florida.

“Florida’s gun-buying age restriction could go to U.S. Supreme Court” via the News Service of Florida — The U.S. Supreme Court could decide late this month whether to take up a battle about the constitutionality of a 2018 Florida law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns. Justices are scheduled to discuss the case during a closed-door conference on Sept. 29, according to information posted in an online docket. The court uses such conferences to determine which cases it will hear. The National Rifle Association appealed to the Supreme Court this year after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law. In an unusual twist, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is refusing to defend the law at the Supreme Court, saying he thinks it violates the Second Amendment.

“Lawmakers push for change after viral manta ray capture” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A bipartisan group of state and federal lawmakers is seeking sweeping new protections for threatened marine life following a viral video that showed a Florida company capturing a giant manta ray for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Florida is the only state that allows marine parks to take the manta ray, sometimes called the “angel of the sea,” from its wild habitat for exhibition, according to a 2024 federal report. In a joint letter, members of Congress, the Florida House and the Florida Senate are urging the state’s wildlife agency to revoke the license that allowed the July capture of the manta ray, a federally designated threatened species. The lawmakers also want the agency to suspend the capture of threatened or endangered marine life for public display.

“UF survey shows steep drop in Florida consumer sentiment in August” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A University of Florida survey assessing consumer confidence in the state’s economy measured a notable decline in August. UF researchers found that consumer sentiment fell 3.5 points to 80.6, down from July’s revised figure of 83.7. The survey is overseen by Hector H. Sandoval, Director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. He said the latest decline in consumer sentiment is one of the most dramatic drops this year. “This marks the second-largest monthly decline in sentiment this year, surpassed only by the 5.9-point drop recorded in March. Moreover, the July figure was revised slightly downward from 83.9 to 83.7, now resulting in a monthly decline in sentiment,” Sandoval said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Appeals court rejects Donald Trump’s bid to deport Venezuelan immigrants he deems ‘alien enemies’” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — A federal appeals court has rejected Trump’s effort to use a 1798 law to deport Venezuelan immigrants swiftly, whom he labeled members of a violent transnational gang. A divided three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said Trump had failed to justify claims that the Venezuelans targeted by his declaration had mounted an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” against the United States at the direction of the Venezuelan government. Without meeting that requirement, Trump cannot deploy the little-used wartime law, known as the Alien Enemies Act, the panel concluded.

“Judge rules Trump administration illegally canceled Harvard funding” via Alan Blinder of The New York Times — A federal judge on Wednesday delivered a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration, ruling that the government unlawfully froze billions in research funds from Harvard University in its campaign against alleged campus antisemitism. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found the administration’s actions compromised Harvard’s First Amendment and due process rights, calling the effort an “ideologically motivated assault” that used antisemitism as a “smokescreen.” The decision blocks the government from issuing new funding blockades in retaliation for the university exercising its free speech rights. While the White House condemned the ruling as “egregious” and vowed to appeal, the legal victory provides Harvard significant leverage in ongoing settlement talks and safeguards, for now, against what the judge termed an attempt to “micromanage” the university’s viewpoints.

“Trump advisers have discussed a job for Eric Adams if he quits Mayor’s race” via Dana Rubinstein, Nicholas Fandos, Maggie Haberman and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times — Advisers to Trump have discussed the possibility of giving Mayor Adams of New York City a position in the administration as a way to clear the field in November’s mayoral election and damage the chances of the Democratic front-runner, Zohran Mamdani. The talks have also involved finding a possible place in the administration for the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa. The goal would be to give former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a better chance of defeating Mamdani in November’s General Election. The discussions within Trump’s orbit about making a potentially audacious intervention date back weeks — and it is unclear if they will ultimately amount to anything.

“Ashley Moody introduces measure to tighten commercial driver regulations after fatal Florida accident” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — In the wake of a serious accident in Florida that left three people dead, U.S. Sen. Moody is proposing the “Safer Truckers Act” to require proof of U.S. residency before a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is issued. Her measure would also require drivers to be proficient in English before a CDL is approved, so that they can read road traffic signs and warning messages. States that don’t follow the proposed guidelines “would result in the loss of federal funding,” a Moody press release said. The proposed legislation comes after prosecutors charged Harjinder Singh with vehicular homicide. Investigators say Singh made a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike while driving a commercial truck and collided with a minivan near Fort Pierce. All three occupants in the van were killed.

“Congresswoman introduces censure resolution against Cory Mills after series of scandals” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A New York Congresswoman has filed a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Mills over a litany of personal scandals. U.S. Rep. Yvette Clark, a New York Democrat, announced in a floor speech that she would file a resolution citing the New Smyrna Beach Republican’s legal and ethical issues. Those include accusations from two women in romantic relationships with him, allegations that he profited from military contracts during his time in Congress, and reports that he was awarded a Bronze Star under false premises. “Representative Cory Mills has on several occasions conducted himself in a manner that reflects discredit upon the House of Representatives,” Clark alleged.

“Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick sues Primary challenger Elijah Manley for $1M, citing defamation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick is taking one of her Democratic Primary challengers to court, accusing him of spreading “blatant lies” about her record and reputation. The Broward County lawmaker filed a libel and slander lawsuit this week against Elijah Manley, a 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, seeking $1 million in damages, plus legal costs. She is also asking a judge to bar Manley from repeating statements she says are defamatory. “(Congresswoman) Cherfilus-McCormick has dedicated her life to public service,” her lawyer, Michael Pizzi, said in a statement.

Merck inks lobbying deal with Ballard Partners — Pharmaceutical powerhouse Merck has retained Ballard Partners as it seeks to influence the Trump administration’s medication pricing and tariff policy. According to lobbying disclosures, firm founder and President Brian Ballard and lobbyists Hunter Morgen and Alison Anway are representing the company and were hired shortly before the White House warned it and other drug companies that they were lagging in complying with the administration’s mandate that pharma companies tie the prices they charge in the U.S. to those charged in other markets. The company is also behind an HPV vaccine that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been scrutinizing over supposed safety risks. Ballard Partners is the fourth outside firm to finalize a contract in recent months with Merck, which reported spending nearly $5 million on contract lobbyists during the second quarter.

— ELECTIONS —

“Michael Carbonara ready to challenge Debbie Wasserman Schultz, regardless of the district’s lines” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican businessman Carbonara has officially launched his campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Wasserman Schultz, Florida’s longest-serving congressional Democrat. Banking on voter hunger for change and the potential for a favorable Midterm redistricting, Carbonara is positioning his private-sector and fintech background as a stark contrast to the incumbent’s long political career. While Wasserman Schultz has consistently won Florida’s 25th Congressional District, the area has shown a rightward trend. Carbonara, who has already loaned his campaign $675,000, is betting that his focus on the economy, technology like blockchain, and his family’s personal history of fleeing communist Cuba will resonate with South Florida voters and turn the traditionally blue district into a competitive 2026 battleground.

“Scott Franklin, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast lead veterans coalition backing Byron Donalds for Governor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican gubernatorial candidate Donalds’ campaign just launched a veterans coalition led by three congressional peers. U.S. Reps. Franklin, Luna and Mast serve as co-Chairs of the Veterans for Byron Coalition, along with state Sen. Bryan Ávila and state Reps. Jon Albert, Yvette Benarroch, Mike Giallombardo and Sam Greco. All of those Republican lawmakers previously served in the military. “Having served more than 12 years in the U.S. Army, including under the Joint Special Operations Command, I know an America First fighter when I see one,” said Mast. “Byron Donalds is tough, smart and relentless — he will never stop fighting for everything America First stands for. I stand 100% with President Trump: Byron Donalds is the fighter we need to lead Florida’s next chapter.”

“Daniel Perez political committees give $1M boost to Donalds’ campaign for Governor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In a significant political move, Florida House Speaker Perez has directed $1 million from his political committees to support Donalds’ gubernatorial campaign, marking the largest single-candidate contribution from Perez’s camp. This substantial backing underscores the deep rift between Perez and DeSantis, which intensified during the last Legislative Session over issues like immigration and budget disputes. Perez’s support for Donalds, considered a front-runner with backing from figures like Trump, signals a continued effort to assert the Legislature’s independence from the executive branch.

AIF endorses James Buchanan for SD 22 — The Associated Industries of Florida is endorsing Republican Rep. Buchanan in the race for Senate District 22. “While serving in the Florida House, James Buchanan has proven to be a leader who deeply understands the challenges and opportunities facing Florida’s business community,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “As a small-business owner and real estate professional, James brings invaluable private-sector experience to his policymaking. He has consistently championed policies that grow jobs, strengthen our economy, lower costs, and protect the industries that fuel Florida’s success. We are proud to endorse his campaign for the Florida Senate, where we know he will continue to be a strong advocate for Florida’s business community.” Buchanan previously picked up an endorsement from RNC Chair and current SD 22 Sen. Joe Gruters in the race.

Save the date:

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Delray Beach given three-day extension in battle to save its rainbow-colored intersection” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — Despite the state’s order that the rainbow-painted pride art at a city intersection be removed by Wednesday, Sept. 3, a judge has granted city officials a reprieve, giving them until Friday, Sept. 5, to bolster their argument that it should stay. The hearing scheduled just two weeks earlier took place in Orlando on Sept. 2, on the eve of the deadline. Representatives from both sides attended: Delray Beach’s delegation included City Manager Terrence Moore, City Attorney Lynn Gelin, Public Works Director Missie Barletto and outside counsel, while Florida Department of Transportation officials sat across from them. “Both sides have the ability, up until Friday, to provide additional background information to support their position,” Moore said after the hearing.

“No end to bad behavior on Broward’s bench” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Welcome to the club, Judge Woody Clermont. This club is growing — unfortunately. It’s made up of judges in Broward County whose actions violate the Code of Judicial Conduct, which inevitably leads to a formal reprimand — or worse — from the Florida Supreme Court. It also creates a made-to-order political issue in the next election. Membership in Broward’s not-so-exclusive club has more consequences. It further tarnishes the credibility of the Broward courts, where most judges are ethical and responsible. Clermont, 55, of Davie, was elected to the county bench in 2024. He defeated two opponents, Samuel Ford Stark and Alejandro “Alex” Arreaza.

“Palm Beach County teachers’ union unanimously endorses John McGovern for School Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A union that represents some 7,000 educators in South Florida’s northernmost county is getting behind Wellington Council member John McGovern’s bid for the Palm Beach County School Board. The Palm Beach Classroom Teachers Association (PBCTA) has unanimously endorsed McGovern in the race for the School Board’s District 6 seat. In a letter confirming the nod, CTA President Gordan Longhofer cited McGovern’s track record of supporting public education and his commitment to policies that benefit students, families and teachers. “This endorsement comes from a unanimous recommendation by the PBCTA political action committee in recognition of your support for public education and the professionals working in our public schools,” Longhofer wrote.

“PBSO reaches $18M settlement with man left paralyzed after being tased, falling from roof” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) has agreed to pay $18 million to a West Palm Beach-area man who sustained paralyzing injuries four years ago after a deputy tasered him, causing him to fall off a roof to the ground. Timme Lee Knox Jr., then 17, broke his spinal cord and is paralyzed from the neck down. Many lawsuits alleging police misconduct are settled confidentially, with the amounts rarely made public. Of those that have been made public, PBSO’s payment is among the largest made nationwide. The Palm Beach Post learned of the confidential settlement through a public records request.

“West Palm leaders postpone vote on renaming Southern Boulevard for Trump” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach city leaders have postponed a decision on whether to approve street signs along Southern Boulevard renaming it for Trump. A City Commission vote was scheduled for the body’s Sept. 2 meeting, but City Administrator Faye Johnson announced at the meeting that the vote was “being pulled for further staff analysis.” It wasn’t clear when a new vote would be scheduled, but the decision delays, for now, a potentially divisive vote on whether to allow road markers along a 4-mile stretch of Southern that designate it as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

“Free women’s clinics open in South Florida, a renewed promise from Susan G. Komen founder” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Nancy Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would do everything in her power to end the shame, pain, fear and hopelessness of breast cancer. After launching a national foundation, Brinker this week moved closer once again to fulfilling that promise with the opening of three women’s imaging centers in South Florida to screen women for breast and cervical cancer. Women in Broward and Palm Beach counties who have no health insurance or are underinsured will be able to get free mammograms and ultrasounds, free pap smears and some free cancer treatments at imaging centers housed inside federally qualified health centers. Patient navigators will contact women in the nearby underserved communities to encourage screenings and arrange transportation.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Flagler Sheriff’s deputies target shooting near Bunnell hit, injure 11-year-old boy” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — An 11-year-old boy was lying in bed playing a video game when he was struck by a bullet apparently fired by one of a pair of Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies who were target practicing in rural western Flagler County. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Aug. 27 incident in which the boy was injured by the .556-caliber round that punched through his bedroom wall in a home on Hazelnut Street in a section of the county known as the Mondex, or Daytona North, west of Bunnell. Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Jackson lives in the area on Mahogany Boulevard.

“DeSantis gives former Polk Commissioner John Hall another term on water district Board” via the Lakeland Ledger — DeSantis has reappointed Hall of Auburndale to the Governing Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Hall, a cattle rancher and the owner of Polk Community Association Management, is reappointed to a four-year term ending March 1, 2029. Hall, a former Polk County Commissioner, was first appointed in May 2021. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University. DeSantis also appointed James “Jim” Turner of Sarasota for a term ending March 1, 2027. The Governor reappointed Paul “Jack” Bispham and Nancy Watkins. Governing Board members are unpaid volunteers whose appointments must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa covers street art, including pro-police mural” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa complied with state orders to remove 47 pavement murals and painted crosswalks over the weekend, a spokesperson for the city’s mobility department said. Covered artworks include a “Back the Blue” mural near the Tampa Police Department, a colorful design sponsored by the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and several painted crosswalks outside elementary, middle and high schools, originally installed for safety purposes as part of the city’s Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative. State and city crews began removing the art last week, following an August directive from the Florida Department of Transportation. Local state transportation secretary Justin Hall sent a letter identifying 44 “noncompliant pavement markings” to be covered by Sept. 4.

“‘Black History Matters’ mural reappears after FDOT paints over original” via Andrea Chu of 10 Tampa Bay News — Days after it was removed from the street outside the Woodson Museum, the “Black History Matters” mural has mysteriously reappeared. St. Petersburg police confirmed that an officer noticed the repainted letters and notified the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The street mural was one of dozens across the Tampa Bay area that were sand-blasted, painted over or otherwise removed by FDOT under a new state order. Despite previously applauding colorful crosswalks for helping raise awareness of pedestrian safety, FDOT has argued that the pavement murals distract drivers. Limited studies have also shown that colorful crosswalks and street murals have led to fewer crashes.

“Feds approve St. Pete action plan for long-term storm recovery” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved the city of St. Petersburg’s Action Plan outlining proposed funding priorities and programs to support long-term recovery efforts stemming from impacts from Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricane Helene in 2024. The initiative, called Sunrise St. Pete, seeks to allocate nearly $160 million in federal funding and is now one step closer to implementation, with HUD’s approval. The plan outlines how resources for housing, infrastructure, and community revitalization will be allocated, with a special focus on funding for unmet needs and long-term resilience. The plan meets federal guidelines requiring the city to prioritize support for low- and moderate-income residents. While not all residents will qualify for direct assistance, the overall investment will benefit the entire city.

“Frustrated with Ken Welch’s ‘missteps,’ Maria Scruggs hopes to offer an alternative” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — It’s been more than a month since Scruggs filed paperwork to challenge St. Petersburg Mayor Welch next year, and over that time, she’s been talking to voters, honing her messaging and setting goals to take on what will no doubt be an underdog fight. And it’s not her first rodeo. This will be Scruggs’ sixth time running for office, including a bid for Mayor in 2001, St. Pete City Council in 2005 and 2017 and Pinellas County Commission in 2004 and 2020. She knows the road ahead is long, and she acknowledged a bid wasn’t always in the cards — she supported Welch in his 2021 race.

“Berny Jacques town hall gets raucous” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Pinellas County Rep. Jacques heard loudly from some critics about the way Florida Republicans are running the state while hosting a town hall meeting at the Abundant Life Ministries in Largo. While touting DOGE efforts led by Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia to review spending by local governments, Jacques was interrupted by a man who began shouting about “home rule.” “You’re talking about giving over our finances and giving up control to the state government and having their Big Brother eyes scrutinizing these cities, whether it’s big cities or small cities. Like, what about the city’s own ability to judge for themselves?” the man yelled at Jacques.

“Commissioner recommends dissolving Office of Human Rights” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Scherer recently recommended eliminating the government department responsible for protecting residents from several forms of discrimination. The county’s Office of Human Rights ensures fair access to local employment, housing, public accommodations and government assistance, regardless of a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disabilities. Agency officials also work to recover wage theft in Pinellas. Commissioners discussed Scherer’s proposal to dissolve the office and transfer employees “into other departments with fully funded position vacancies” at an Aug. 27 workshop. He believes state, federal and professional agencies can fill the void and save the county $1.5 million annually. “I just think it’s a lot of duplication of government,” Scherer said. “And we don’t need it.

“County considers de-funding arts group Creative Pinellas” via Bill DeYoung of St. Pete Catalyst — The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners, in belt-tightening mode as the following fiscal year approaches, is considering eliminating the arts support organization Creative Pinellas. Established as a nonprofit in 2011, Creative Pinellas distributes grants to artists, produces exhibitions and other events, and fosters collaboration between arts communities. It is the county’s officially designated arts agency. During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners discussed potential cuts to the budget. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Chair Brian Scott said that the county’s annual appropriation for Creative Pinellas is approximately $1.2 million, including $860,000 in TDT (tourist development tax) funds, $156,000 from the general fund and $36,000 from the transportation fund.

“Dave Eggers launches re-election campaign for Pinellas County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Commissioner Eggers will seek re-election to a fourth term. Eggers, who was first elected to the Pinellas County Commission District 4 seat in 2014, previously served as the Mayor of Dunedin. “Pinellas County is the envy of our great state. However, we must look for ways to lower costs, ease regulatory burdens, and improve services for the people who call our community home,” Eggers said. “On the County Commission, I will continue to focus on making government more efficient, eliminating wasteful practices and ensuring that we continually fight to root out fraud and abuse.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“After upheaval at UWF, here’s what the community wants in the university’s next leader” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News-Journal — The next University of West Florida president must address a “perception problem” about the institution on campus and in the community, a UWF faculty member told the firm charged with finding the next leader. “The perception is that we have this very highly successful institution that has scored higher and higher and higher on all the benchmarks that we strive to do well on. And this perception is that folks want to come in and make all these changes,” Chasidy Hobbs, representing the UWF alumni association and some current students, said Wednesday. Hobbs was among those to speak in person when Funk and Associates – the firm hired to conduct the UWF presidential search – held a site visit to gather local input on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“UWF may delete ‘sexual orientation’ ‘gender identity’ in student code amid diversity purge” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — The University of West Florida is considering removing references to “sexual orientation or gender identity” in its code of conduct and repealing a policy that encourages minority-owned businesses to compete for university contracts. The move comes amid a slew of policy changes under consideration as interim UWF President Manny Díaz Jr. shapes his administration and an apparent purge of anything or anyone connected to the promotion of diversity. Díaz has made multiple statements during his time as Florida’s Education Commissioner about ending diversity, equity and inclusion policies and led the charge to remove sociology from the core curricula of universities across the state.

“Dave Murzin inks contract as century’s first Town Administrator” via William Reynolds of NorthEscambia.com — Former Rep. Murzin signed his employment contract as Century’s first Town Administrator after the Town Council unanimously approved his employment. He will be paid $112,000 per year plus benefits using funds allocated in the town’s annual budget. Murzin represented District 2 in the House from 2002 until 2010 when he was term-limited. Before serving in the House, he was a legislative aide to House Majority Leader Jerry Maygarden and then worked as Northwest Florida director for Sen Greg Evers. In 2014, he made the shortlist of candidates for the Florida Public Service Commission. He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development, and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida.

“Tallahassee Prep fails to open, leaving multimillion dollar Mahan Drive campus vacant” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Preparatory Academy, a new private school that promised to serve 600 students this Fall, failed to open as scheduled Aug. 11, leaving the taxpayer-funded campus on Mahan Drive vacant. Tallahassee Prep, or TPA, was billed as a STEM-focused private school for “advanced learners,” run by Discovery Science Schools (DSS), a charter and private school service provider based in Orlando. Discovery Science Schools was supposed to open on the campus after its previous occupant, Renaissance Charter, ceased operations in May after years of low enrollment and financial instability. But it didn’t – and whether it will in the future remains unclear.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“FDOT removing signs referencing ‘Gulf of Mexico’ on Longboat Key roadway” via Hadia Moosvi of WTSP — The Florida Department of Transportation is removing all “Gulf of Mexico Drive” signs in Longboat Key after DeSantis signed laws to officially rename the body of water the “Gulf of America.” This legislation, which follows a directive from Trump, affects state statutes and geographical materials. However, the action does not automatically change the local roadway’s name or residents’ mailing addresses. The Longboat Key Town Commission will ultimately decide whether to adopt a new name at a future public workshop. If the town keeps the current name, the state will only recognize the road by its official designation, SR 789, effectively erasing the “Gulf of Mexico” reference from state signage.

“Project Pride SRQ plans event to honor Pulse victims after ‘PrideWalk’ removal” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Project Pride SRQ is planning a “compassion at the crosswalk” event to honor the 49 people who lost their lives during the Pulse shooting. The event, which won’t be scheduled until later this month, will be held at the location where the “PrideWalk” was previously held before it was removed. Tom Edwards, Sarasota County School Board member and Project Pride SRQ’s latest Executive Director, said that he first thought of the 49 families of the Pulse shooting victims when he heard the PrideWalk was being removed. Sarasota resident Eddie Sotomayer Jr. was one of the 49 people killed in the Orlando gay nightclub on June 12, 2016.

“Clearwater Assistant City Attorney chosen for vacant North Port City Attorney job” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Michael Fuino, a senior Assistant City Attorney for the city of Clearwater, will be North Port’s next City Attorney, pending the outcome of negotiations with Mayor Phil Stokes. City Commissioners said Fuino rose above two other candidates who were interviewed on the strength of his public presentation, as well as his litigation experience. Regina Kardash, a former Assistant County Attorney for Sarasota County and former City Attorney for Tarpon Springs, was lauded as the likely second choice, and John Anastasio, a Stuart-based local government attorney in private practice, was also interviewed for the job. The position has been vacant for about a year, following the resignation last September by Amber Slayton, who moved to Texas.

— TOP OPINION —

“Food stamps have accountability. So should school vouchers” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — It seems perfectly sensible that Florida recently decided Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds can’t be spent on junk food. After all, the program is designed to provide “nutrition” for those in need, primarily children and the elderly. If taxpayers are footing the bill for basic food, it’s logical that money shouldn’t go toward Red Bull and Oreos.

So, let’s apply that same logic to education.

Taxpayer money shouldn’t be used to send students to the junk food equivalent of a school — places hiring unqualified teachers, using flawed curricula, or handing out unearned A’s to placate parents. Just as with food stamps, taxpayers deserve assurance that their money is funding a quality education.

Yet, Florida’s school voucher system is a Wild West of unaccountability, funding some truly alarming operations with public dollars. Years of investigation have revealed taxpayer-funded schools hiring teachers without degrees, shutting down midyear due to financial ruin, and teaching that dinosaurs coexisted with humans or that slavery wasn’t so bad.

I don’t care how “pro-choice” someone is; tax dollars should not subsidize that kind of absurdity. These strip-mall schools often lure parents by falsely promising that struggling students can magically become straight-A scholars in an environment devoid of real standards. This is the educational equivalent of junk food, and it’s time to demand some basic nutritional value.

Any school receiving public voucher funds should be required to meet basic standards: publishing graduation rates and legitimate test scores, hiring certified teachers, disclosing their curriculum, and ban discrimination. Reputable schools already do this. Why would any quality institution object to hiring qualified educators or showing its academic results?

If a school refuses to clear these minimal hurdles or discriminates against students with disabilities or gay parents, it shouldn’t be bankrolled by the very taxpayers it may be marginalizing. The defenders of this unregulated system hide behind the rhetoric of “freedom” and “parental rights,” but nearly every other taxpayer-funded program has sensible guardrails in place. You can’t use Medicaid at a witch doctor; you shouldn’t use education vouchers at a school that can’t prove it’s actually educating children.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“DeSantis declares war on woke sidewalk chalk” via Jonathan Cohn of The Bulwark — A tourist visiting Orlando’s Pulse nightclub memorial was arrested for the “felonious use of pink sidewalk chalk” after attempting to restore a rainbow crosswalk tribute to the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting. State officials, under Gov. DeSantis, had removed the colorful memorial, citing a federal directive against “political messages” and claiming concerns for traffic safety. However, critics argue the move is a politically motivated attack on the LGBTQ community, pointing to studies showing such art actually improves pedestrian safety. The controversial arrests, which a judge initially found lacked probable cause, highlight a bitter culture war clash over free speech, community memorial, and the use of public space in Florida.

“The poisoning of higher education job searches” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — The University of Florida’s struggle to find a permanent president highlights a crisis in the state’s higher education system, driven by political cronyism and a lack of transparency. Since a new law shielded presidential searches from public scrutiny, numerous key university positions have been filled by Republican politicians and lobbyists under DeSantis, often overlooking more qualified academic candidates. This trend, exemplified by the controversial rejection of esteemed scientist Santa Ono for UF’s presidency, has led to instability, declining enrollment at institutions like New College, and a system where political connections outweigh merit. Critics argue that repealing the secrecy law is crucial to restoring integrity and stopping the “creeping corruption” of Florida’s once-respected universities.

“A belated happy Labor Day to the Florida workers who sustain us” via Roy Peter Clark for the Tampa Bay Times — The great majority of workers who have worked on or near my house over the last few years have been Hispanic: the roofers, painters, landscapers, truck drivers, cable layers, delivery men and women. Some of these workers, I imagined, were legal citizens; others were working toward that status. I assumed others were undocumented workers, here illegally for a variety of personal, family and economic reasons. One thing is for sure: I have never looked into the eyes of one of these laborers and said to myself, “I bet he’s a gang member, a drug smuggler, a human trafficker or a rapist.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney World ready to repaint Cinderella Castle” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Cinderella Castle, the centerpiece structure of Magic Kingdom theme park, will be getting a new look that’s kind of like one of its old-timey looks. “We are bringing back a classic color scheme to the castle. … The grays, the creams, the rich blues with some touches of gold that really are the heart of this castle,” said Wyatt Winter, executive producer with Walt Disney Imagineering, during a recent Destination D23 session titled “Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles.” No time frame was announced for the start or end of the project. Currently, Cinderella Castle ascends into a pinkish, rose-gold hue. The spires were made a deeper blue than before.

“Daytona’s ‘Harvard of the Sky’: Embry-Riddle marks first 100 years with eyes on the future” via Clayton Park of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — This December will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of what is now Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, an institution Time magazine in 1979 dubbed the “Harvard of the Sky.” Its nearly 160,000 graduates over the decades have included astronauts, scientists, executives of leading aviation and aerospace companies, and almost 200 U.S. Armed Forces flag officers, including a former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Since moving its flagship campus to Daytona Beach in 1965, ERAU has become a major economic engine for Volusia County. It generates over $2 billion a year in local economic impact and employs thousands, according to a 2024 economic impact study by the Coral Gables-based Washington Economics Group.

“St. Petersburg’s Obama Main Library is reopening this month” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of St. Petersburg announced that the President Barack Obama Main Library will reopen this month after it sat shuttered for 4½ years. Mayor Welch will hold a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 27. The library will open to the public at 10 a.m. following that ceremony. “The reopening of the long-awaited President Barack Obama Main Library marks a proud moment for St. Petersburg,” Welch said in a statement. “This modernized space will serve as a resource for all who live, learn, and grow in our city, providing access to knowledge, technology, and opportunity for every member of the community.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to former Rep. Evan Jenne and Valerie Wickboldt of Avail Strategies.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.