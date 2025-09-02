Last Call for 9.2.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is officially running for a full term after being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the former lawmaker announced Tuesday.

And the timing likely could not be better.

While some may scoff, his aggressive efforts through Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed DOGE to mimic the federal effort led by tech tycoon Elon Musk, have been overwhelmingly successful, in a way that will likely benefit Floridians regardless of their political bent.

The efforts haven’t just been another layer of government bureaucracy through which local leaders must navigate. Instead, they’ve produced real results in terms of tax savings for residents and trimming fat in city and county budgets.

The examples are abundant.

In Plantation, Mayor Nick Sortal — a Republican-turned-Democrat — has proposed the city’s first property tax cut in seven years, with the goal of providing financial relief to residents while also maintaining city services. If approved, his proposed cut from a 5.8 millage rate to 5.7 would establish the lowest property tax rate in the city since 2014.

While not directly related to DOGE, the proposed reduction is a response from Sortal in alignment with both DeSantis’ push to eliminate property taxes and Ingoglia’s argument that by cutting wasteful spending, cities will be more equipped to implement tax cuts.

Jacksonville officials, including a majority of its City Council, are supporting a property tax cut that would be its first since 2022.

Read more on Florida Politics.

Evening Reads

—”Donald Trump declares D.C. a ‘crime-free zone’ despite 442 crimes reported in past week” via Emily Zemler of Rolling Stone

—“Congress to tackle Jeffrey Epstein files controversy as it returns from recess” via Kadia Goba of The Washington Post

—”Are America’s four main adversaries really in cahoots?” via Joshua Keating of Vox

—”The anti-Trump strategy that’s actually working” via Michael Scherer of The Atlantic

—”Are Democrats *finally* starting to get it?” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”Gov. Ron DeSantis promises feds will cover Alligator Alcatraz expenses, even as facility’s future is in doubt” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Nonprofit tied to Florida’s Lt. Gov. won state contracts during his Senate stint” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Federal funding loss closed Florida’s only drop-in center for the homeless” via Teghan Simonton of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Workers comp rates in Florida expected to decrease in 2026” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix

—”Sobering trend: Floridians are cutting back on alcohol as health-concerned drinkers seek alternatives” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—“How pickleball took over thousands of tennis courts, as seen from the sky” via Ethan Singer of The New York Times

Quote of the Day

“… we want companies to thrive, but companies must also be worthy of doing business in our state.”

— Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky, issuing fines against eight insurance carriers for ‘misconduct’ following recent hurricanes.

